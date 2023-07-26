Featuring an all-star cast, Haunted Mansion is a supernatural horror comedy set to take over the big screen this summer. Based on the popular Disney Park ride by Walt Disney, the movie follows a mother and her young son as they settle into their new home: a sprawling, gothic-style mansion, which just so happens to be haunted by a group of terrifying, undead ghouls. Determined to destroy the ghosts once and for all, the family hires a quirky group of helpers to assist them in their mission. Joined by a paranormal investigator, a priest, a psychic, and a history professor, Gabbie and her son Travis take on a hair-raising yet hilarious battle with the spirits that torment their home. Fans of the Haunted Mansion universe are eagerly awaiting what is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and here at Collider, we've put together this helpful guide about when and where you can watch the movie.

The cast includes Rosario Dawson and Chase Dillon as Gabbie and her son Travis, LaKeith Stanfield as the paranormal investigator Ben Matthias, Owen Wilson as Priest Kent, Tiffany Haddish as psychic Harriet, and Hollywood icon Danny DeVito as college history professor Bruce. Two Oscar-winning actors will be taking on some of the iconic roles from the ride with Jamie Lee Curtis playing Madame Leota, and Jared Leto playing the Hatbox Ghost.

Haunted Mansion Release Date 2023-07-28 Director Justin Simien Cast Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder Rating PG-13 Runtime 122 minutes Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy, Drama, Family

Despite a few scheduling changes, we can confirm Haunted Mansion now has a set-in-stone release date.

Haunted Mansion will release on July 28, 2023.

Fans in different parts of the world, however, must wait a little longer. Haunted Mansion will have a staggered release across the globe, with the movie landing in the United Kingdom and Canada on August 11, 2023. The final release date at present is September 1, 2023, in Japan.

Is Haunted Mansion in Theaters?

As of now the only way to watch Disney's Haunted Mansion is in theaters starting on July 28.

Haunted Mansion Showtimes

You can use the following links below to check for theater and ticket availability near you:

When Is Haunted Mansion Coming to Disney+?

Currently, there is no confirmation regarding when Haunted Mansion will be available to stream on Disney+. It's possible that the film will land on the streaming service in late October, just in time for Halloween. Disney+ is home to many classic favorites and Hollywood blockbusters, with plans starting at $7.99 per month.

Don't forget to keep an eye on this page to be the first to know when Haunted Mansion is available to stream.

Watch the Haunted Mansion Trailer

Walt Disney Studios released a trailer for Haunted Mansion on their official YouTube channel on May 16, 2023. The video currently sits at around 1.5 million views and begins with the paranormal investigator Ben arriving at Gabbie and Travis' mansion. Before he crosses the threshold, Gabbie warns Ben that entering the house in question could change the course of his entire life. Ben assures Gabbie that he isn't afraid of a couple of ghosts - however, he quickly realizes he may have spoken too soon. Throughout the trailer, we see brief clips of some of the ghosts adapted from The Haunted Mansion ride attraction; the axe-murdering bride, the Hatbox Ghost, and Madame Leota. The final scene of the trailer shows Danny DeVito as Bruce and LaKeith Stanfield as Ben at their comedic best as they describe a "mugging" by one of the ghosts to a perplexed detective. It's clear to see that as well as bringing the scares, Haunted Mansion is set to be laugh-out-loud funny.

What Is the Background of Haunted Mansion?

Haunted Mansion is a big-screen adaptation of the ride attraction The Haunted Mansion, which has locations in Disneyland in California, Magic Kingdom in Florida, and Tokyo Disneyland. Although experiences differ depending on location, the premise is the same: guests must make their way through the spooky mansion which is haunted by a group of undead beings.

Additionally, 2023's Haunted Mansion movie adaptation is not the first of its kind. Directed by Rob Minkoff, the first adaptation titled The Haunted Mansion was released in 2003, and stars actors Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Tilly.

