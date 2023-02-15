Get ready to fly to the moon with Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and his super-slick sales team! Apple TV+ is all set to drop Hello Tomorrow! this February and from all that we have learned so far about the all-new sci-fi drama, it looks like this could be a show to look forward to. Hank Azaria (The Simpsons), Dewshane Williams (Defiance), Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard), Haneefah Wood (Truth Be Told), newcomer Nicholas Podany, Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession), and Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook), also star in various roles.

The network announced the show’s release at the Television Critics Association presentation on January 19, 2023, where they also released the official trailer, following a behind-the-scenes video on February 7, 2023, which you can watch here.

Created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen (Bloodline), and with the first four episodes directed by Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay With This), Hello Tomorrow! is a period dramedy, set in a fictional retro-futuristic world. The plot follows a group of traveling salesmen who are trying to sell timeshares on the moon.

It’s a utopian society in a 1950s America where life seems to be driven by the coolest, latest tech, almost to the level of impossibility. And now, a group of people is driving their ambitions to the next level by trying to colonize the moon. Jack Billings, played by Crudup, along with his fellow salesmen, Eddie (Azaria) and Herb (Williams), are charming and convincing marketers who would do all they can to sell properties on a community on Moon, they call Brightside. Their pitch seems appealing to prospective customers, who start dreaming of a life outside of earth. But there’s an underlying sinister motive to this whole plan, which will get revealed in the course of the series.

If period dramas and sci-fi excite you, then this brand-new, retro series will give you the best of both genres. While you gear up to see the world on the other side, find out how you can watch Hello Tomorrow! Season 1, where to stream it, and more.

Image via Apple TV+

Is Hello Tomorrow! Streaming Online?

Hello Tomorrow! is an Apple TV+ original show, and is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

You can either bookmark the show’s landing page and visit the Apple TV+ website to watch it directly on your browser or, you can sign up for the streaming service on your phones and other smart devices, including gaming consoles.

When Does Hello Tomorrow! Premiere?

Image via Apple TV+

Hello Tomorrow! premieres on Friday, February 17, 2023, on Apple TV+

How Many Episodes Does Hello Tomorrow! Have?

The science fiction dramedy is slated for a 10-episode series. The first three episodes release together on the day of the premiere, that is on February 17. After that, the following seven episodes will stream weekly, every Friday on Apple TV+.

Can You Watch Hello Tomorrow! Without Apple TV+?

Image Apple TV+

Being a network original series, Hello Tomorrow! will be exclusively available for streaming on Apple TV+.

The streaming service is only available by subscription. You can easily sign up for the web or mobile app. You can easily opt for a 7-day free trial on sign-up, after which, the monthly subscription costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. But if you buy any Apple device or get an Apple TV subscription, then you can avail the complimentary three months of access to Apple TV+.

Watch the Hello Tomorrow! Trailer

There couldn’t be a better background song for introducing Hello Tomorrow! to the audience than the timeless “Fly Me To The Moon”. The trailer looks colorful and funky, just what you expect from a retro story, wrapped in a comedic package. From the costumes to the cars, music, and even the props, it’s sure to remind you of an H.G. Wells story, only that this all-new series rests on a much brighter tone.

From is about the perfect world, where cars fly, robots are regular household items, and jetpacks do really work! In this utopic America, a charming and charismatic salesman, Jack Billings sells the dream of a better life in a better place – the Moon. In a world where the common man can travel to space, this feels like a dream come true. Billings and his team are great at convincing prospective buyers to buy a home in the new-spangled community on Moon called the Brightside. But behind this dreamy prospect, there’s something dark and ominous lurking around.

Besides all the drama and the anticipation of the climax, Hello Tomorrow! seems like a fun watch, where you can sit back and enjoy the visual treat that the creators have put together through the concept of the show.

Watch the official trailer here.

When Is the Hello Tomorrow! Season Finale?

The tenth and final episode of Hello Tomorrow! will stream on Friday, April 1, 2023, only on Apple TV+.

What Is Hello Tomorrow! About?

Check out the official synopsis as released by Apple TV+ -

Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Other Sci-Fi Series on Apple TV+ to Watch Right Now

Image via Apple TV+

Since its launch in 2019, Apple TV+ has created quite a list of original programs in sci-fi and period genres, and some blending both of them. If you like Hello Tomorrow!, then you might like these other science fiction series streaming on the network.

For All Mankind: The very first original series from the streaming service, this sci-fi drama explores an alternate history plot that explores the possibility of what would happen if the global space race continued and where would humanity stand. The title is inspired by the message left on the moon by the Apollo 11 team, part of which reads “We Came in Peace for All Mankind.” Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, For All Mankind, stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, and Wrenn Schmidt, among others. The series has been running for three seasons and has been renewed for a fourth season.

Amazing Stories: Premiered in March 2020, this anthology sci-fi series comes from the house of Steven Spielberg, who created the show based on the eponymous 1985 television series. From an accidental time-traveler to a superhero grandpa and an ominous WWII lieutenant, Amazing Stories features five episodes, each telling a different story from a different filmmaker/director. The name of the series takes after the first sci-fi magazine launched in 1926, which is still in circulation and publishes stories in various formats.

Severance: This sci-fi psychological thriller follows a biotech company, where a medical procedure called “severance” is used to separate the consciousness of employees between their professional and personal life until one employee discovers a conspiracy. Severance is created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle and stars an ensemble cast of Adam Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette, among others. Premiered in February 2022, the series received critical acclaim, including two Emmy Awards, and is being renewed for a second season, arriving in 2023.

