Robert Rodriguez is inviting audiences to become enchanted by his all-new detective thrill ride, Hypnotic, which is set to debut later this week. Rodriguez has become one of the most versatile and unique filmmakers working in the industry today, best known for excelling with a low budget. The acclaimed director has worked on everything from family-friendly science fiction like the Spy Kids franchise all the way to gritty adult action films like the El Mariachi trilogy. The latter is what Rodriguez is taking advantage of for his next movie, Hypnotic, which he has described as "a Hitchcock thriller on steroids." Starring Ben Affleck as a detective obsessed with finding his missing daughter, he learns he may find answers from a mysterious man named Dellrayne (William Fichtner), who somehow has the ability to hypnotize average people to do his every whim. Hypnotic sort of made its big screen debut at SXSW 2023, where Rodriguez treated audiences to a work-in-progress build of the movie. However, the wide release of the upcoming feature film is just around the corner, so those who were present at the film festival will be able to see the completed final product. To learn more about the upcoming thriller's showtimes and streaming status, here is where and how you can watch Hypnotic this week.

Audiences in the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore will be able to experience what Robert Rodriguez has been crafting this week on Friday, May 11th, 2023. Other parts of the world won't have to wait too much longer with later release dates. This includes Iceland on May 24th, the United Kingdom and Ireland on May 26th, Turkey on June 2nd, Hungary on June 8th, and Russia on July 6th.

Is Hypnotic in Theaters?

Not to be confused with the Netflix film of the same name, Hypnotic will be premiering exclusively in theaters starting May 11th, so you'll need to find a theater near you that's playing the film if you hope to see this Hitchcockian combination between Inception and Jessica Jones unfold.

Find Showtimes for Hypnotic

To find out if Hypnotic is playing in a theater near you, check out the following links below for showtimes:

When Will Hypnotic Be on Streaming?

Difficult to say, as Hypnotic is an independent project with no major distributor. Due to that, it is anybody's guess which streamer will become the home of Hypnotic once its theatrical run concludes. Most blockbusters typically come to streaming about ninety days after theatrical release. Still, since Hypnotic is a smaller independent production, we could see it come to streaming sooner than ninety days.

When Will Hypnotic Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Hypnotic will likely be available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray close to the film's arrival on streaming. We can also expect to see the movie be available to rent or buy via Video on Demand around the same timeframe.

Watch the Trailer for Hypnotic

The debut trailer for Hypnotic was released by Ketchup Entertainment on April 3rd, 2023, and thrusts audiences right into the mind-bending noir thriller. Things start off in typical detective noir fashion with the main character Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck), who is regaling the traumatic experience of losing his daughter in a therapy session. Rourke still hopes to find his daughter one day, but copes with the loss by thrusting himself into his work. One day, while working on a case, Rourke finds a lockbox with a Polaroid of his daughter. The man who allegedly placed the image there is Dellrayne, who seems to have the ability to hypnotize people to do whatever he wants. Desperate to stop this dangerous individual and discover what happened to his daughter, Rourke becomes determined to track down Dellrayne and discover what he knows.

What is Hypnotic About?

The official plot synopsis for Hypnotic reads as follows:

Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) instead finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole while investigating a series of reality-bending bank robberies where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world. Aided by Diana Cruz (Alice Braga), an unnervingly gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter (William Fichtner) - the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl - only to discover more than he ever bargained for.

