Imagine gathering your best friends and playing pranks on them, in public, while it all gets recorded on camera and televised. That’s more or less what Impractical Jokers is all about, but not completely. The popular comedy show is a cross of hidden-camera reality and improv comedy, where a group of real-life friends challenge each other with the most wicked and wild dares and stunts imaginable. Having first premiered on truTV in December 2011, Impractical Jokers has clocked in 10 seasons over 12 years and continues to crack people up with its innovative pranks and ridiculously hilarious moments. Produced by NorthSouth Productions, Impractical Jokers stars James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Sal Vulcano, and Joe Gatto, who collectively form the comedy group, The Tenderloins. The friends and costars also serve as the executive producers of the show along with Charlie DeBevoise, Mark Hickman, Pete McPartland, and Simmy Kustanowitz, with Gatto producing until Season 9. Unfortunately, Gatto left the show midseason in 2022, leaving Murr, Sal, and Q to continue the legacy from the 10th season, released in February 2023. From mid-Season 9 onward, the show features a rotating guest cast of celebrities, with the likes of Eric Andre, Kal Penn, Colin Jost, Jillian Bell, David Cross, Blake Anderson, and others taking part in each episode's dares and pranks.

Officially introduced as "scenes of graphic stupidity among (four) lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other”, Impractical Jokers features a loosely structured comedy routine that is based heavily on improvisation, coupled with witty dialogues and slapstick, physical comedy, that incites punchlines from both the comedian/s and the general public that they target. Although the show’s style and format are classic to the genre, and often compared to similar hit prank shows like MTV’s Jackass, the truTV show has managed to keep their content fresh and exciting by keeping the dares as authentic and unscripted as they can get. So, if you are looking for a delicious laughter riot at the end of a long, hard day, or need some fresh ideas to prank your friends, then this comedy show is exactly what you need. Here’s how, where, and when you can watch Impractical Jokers.

When Did Impractical Jokers Premiere?

Impractical Jokers premiered on truTV on December 15, 2011. From the latest 10th season onward, which premiered on February 9, 2023, it simulcasts on TBS, 10/9c.

Where Is Impractical Jokers Streaming Online?

All 10 seasons of Impractical Jokers are now available for streaming on Max, as well as on Direct TV. Max on Prime Video also carries the last nine seasons of the comedy show, while Hulu and Spectrum have three seasons each. TruTV’s streaming platform also hosts two seasons of the series.

Is There an Impractical Jokers Trailer?

While there is no trailer per se for the latest season of Impractical Jokers, here’s the intro clip for the second half of Season 9, which is sure to make you want to watch more. The clip features Q, Sal, and Murr, along with several guest comedians, after the season returned without Gatto.

Can You Watch Impractical Jokers Without Streaming?

Fortunately, Impractical Jokers are also available outside of TV and streaming. You can now buy all 10 seasons of the popular comedy reality show on Apple TV, Amazon, and Microsoft Store, while the last nine seasons are available to buy on Google Play, and eight seasons on Vudu.

How Many Episodes Does Impractical Jokers Have?

Since December 2011, Impractical Jokers has been running for 11+ years and has released 240 season episodes and 40 special episodes, with episodes running from 19 to 82 minutes, depending on the content. Here's the complete season and episode guide for Impractical Jokers:

Season 1: December 2011 – May 2012; 16 episodes

Season 2: September 2012– December 2013; 28 episodes

Season 3: January 2014 – October 2014; 31 episodes

Season 4: January 2015 – October 2015; 26 episodes

Season 5: February 2016 – November 2016; 26episodes

Season 6: February 2017 – November 2017; 26 episodes

Season 7: February 2018 – December 2018; 26 episodes

Season 8: March 2019 – March 2020; 26 episodes

Season 9: February 2021– August 2022; 26 episodes

Season 10: February 9, 2023 – Present; 10 episodes (so far)

The special episodes aired between February 2012 and August 2022. Besides these, there are also eight “banned” episodes that were pulled off the broadcast. Four of those are only available on Max in the US.

So What's Impractical Jokers About?

Impractical Jokers is an improv sketch comedy show that uses the hidden-camera reality format. A standard episode of the show features a series of competitive games/dares where each comedian/cast member serves as the “joker” for the challenge and gets a thumbs up/ thumbs down depending on their performance. The episodes begin with the team explaining the challenge and what it entails. At the end of the challenge, the joker with the maximum thumbs down becomes the “loser” and is given a “punishment” which mostly involves an embarrassing stunt in a public setting. Usually, this involves roping in an unwitting audience from the public by the losing joker and the rest stay behind the scenes with discreet surveillance. Occasionally, all the cast members compete together on the same challenge with the goal of completing it first.

The Background and Impact of Impractical Jokers

Impractical Jokers is the brainchild of four high-school friends and comedians, Joe Gatto, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, who started out as a live improv and sketch comedy troupe called The Tenderloins in 1999. During its run, the comedy series has spawned four spin-off shows, Jokers Wild (2014), Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (2016), Impractical Jokers: After Party (2017), and Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party (2020), along with several international versions of the original. In 2020, a spin-off film, Impractical Jokers: The Movie was released, directed by Chris Henchy and featuring the four comedians, who also wrote the script with Henchy. Produced by truTV and Funny or Die, the movie also features Paula Abdul and Will Ferrell in various roles and had mixed reviews on its release.

Additionally, the popularity of the show also translated into games by TruTV and Built Games, like the mobile game Impractical Jokers: Wheel of Doom released in 2018, and the party games Impractical Jokers: Box of Challenges and Impractical Jokers: Ultimate Challenge Pack, both released in 2020. There’s also The Official Impractical Jokers Podcast that started in 2017, hosted by producers Casey Jost and James McCarthy. Over the years, the show's stars have gone on to do guest appearances on a number of popular shows as well.