Get your fedoras and bullwhips ready for the agonizingly long wait for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is about to be over! Everyone's favorite Nazi-punching archaeologist is back for his fifth and final adventure (or at the very least, the final adventure of Harrison Ford in the iconic role). Featuring Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones in his older years, the James Mangold-directed film will not only be taking the archaeologist on a trip across the globe, but it may also even be taking the adventurer through time itself.

The legacy of the Indiana Jones franchise is truly one to behold and one that was likely impossible to predict even for the franchise's creators, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. The first adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark, became an instant sensation for its action, characters, and emphasis on history and mythology. The adventures continued in the flawed but entertaining Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and the refreshing return to form of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. There's also the fourth film of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, though the film's trade-in of supernatural elements for science fiction did not go over well with fans.

The jury is still out on whether Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be a triumphant tale like Raiders of the Lost Ark or a misguided entry like Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Following the film's premiere at the 2023 Cannes International Film Festival, Dial of Destiny has garnered split reactions. Collider's own Therese Lacson was lucky enough to catch the anticipated end to the saga at the festival, and you can read her generally positive review in full by clicking here.

Though, to be completely honest and blunt, there's a new Indiana Jones movie coming out! Even if the film doesn't perform to expectations, it's pretty hard not to get a little bit excited. To learn more about how you can watch Indy's latest adventure, and its upcoming showtimes and streaming status, here is where to watch and stream Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

We weren't kidding when we said the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga is just around the corner, as Dr. Jones will once again be whipping his way through theaters everywhere when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on Friday, June 30th, 2023.

Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in Theaters?

It's almost impossible to imagine that an Indiana Jones story would be premiering anywhere else other than a movie theater (unless we're talking about the criminally underrated The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones television series, which is honestly better than some of the movies). Rest assured that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be available to watch in the way it was meant to be seen on the big screen starting June 30th. This finally ends Lucasfilm's long four-year hiatus from movie theaters, with Dial of Destiny being the company's first theatrical film since 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.

Find Showtimes for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

To ensure that Harrison Ford's last hurrah as Dr. Jones is coming to a theater near you, feel free to explore the following links to find showtimes and advanced tickets for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:

When Will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Be on Streaming?

Given that the four films and the television series just found a new home on Disney+ just in time for the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Walt Disney Company's platform will almost certainly become the streaming home for the fifth Indiana Jones film once its theatrical run concludes. Disney's blockbusters typically come to Disney+ within ninety days of a film's theatrical debut, meaning we can likely expect Dial of Destiny to be coming to the service sometime in early Fall 2023.

The prior Indiana Jones coming to Disney+ was made possible by a partnership between Disney and Paramount, and the films are still available to Paramount+ subscribers and will be for the foreseeable future. Paramount is associated with Dial of Destiny, so the prospects of the fifth Indiana Jones film coming to Paramount+ are possible. If so, we're also looking at a likely streaming release on Paramount+ in early Fall 2023.

When Will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

A home video physical release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will also likely be arriving in early Fall 2023, coming complete with all sorts of behind-the-scenes treasures that fans will want to sink their teeth into. The film will likely become available to buy on VOD a week or two before a streaming and home video release.

Watch the Trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The main trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones Jr. still enjoying his career as a college professor, even though the world around him has changed drastically. Gone is the fascination of the old-world and Jones' passion for archeology, instead, the youth of the world is more interested in space and new frontiers. That does little to sway Jones from getting back on the saddle when his goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), steals an artifact of unspeakable power. This puts both Jones and Helena in the sights of Dr. Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) - a former Nazi scientist who hopes to use the fabled Dial of Destiny to change the course of history. Look closely, and you'll also be able to spot one of Indy's oldest friends appearing with Sallah (John Rhys-Davies).

Are Indiana Jones' Previous Adventures Available to Stream on Disney+ and Paramount+?

Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull are all available to stream right now on Disney+. If you want to experience even more adventures from Dr. Jones in his early years, The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones series is available to stream on Disney+.

All four films are also available to stream on Paramount+.

