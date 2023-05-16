X never ever marks the spot — a +, however, certainly does, as the legendary Indiana Jones will be making his way to the House of Mouse's streaming platform at the end of this month ahead of the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, made the announcement today at the Walt Disney Company’s Upfronts Presentation that the iconic Indiana Jones movies from Steven Spielberg and George Lucas would be available to stream on Disney+ on May 31. In addition, the television series The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones will also be available for binge-viewing.

Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull starred Harrison Ford as the title character, the archaeologist with a fearless streak who battled the Nazis and, with less critical acclaim, ancient aliens. Perhaps the less said about that, the better.

Even still, there's no denying the legacy of Indiana Jones. The success of Raiders spawned a number of sequels and imitators, as well as video games, comic books, novels, toys, and even multiple theme park attractions spread out over a number of continents. Not bad for a university lecturer who liked to get out for some fresh air on the weekends.

Image via Empire Magazine

RELATED: First Four ‘Indiana Jones’ Movies Set New 4K Ultra HD Releases

Indiana Jones and the Everlasting Popularity

Over the course of the original four films, Indiana Jones became one of the cornerstones of action and adventure. Not just the thrilling set pieces and the iconic musical scores, as well as Harrison Ford's career-defining performances and charisma. Indy with his whip and his fedora is one of the most iconic looks in cinematic history. To this day Raiders of the Lost Ark and Last Crusade are still considered two of the best action adventure films ever made, and the sight of Indy is seared into our brains as a pop culture icon. This is why the prospect of the fifth and final film is so exciting.

While Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was seen as a disappointment by many involved in the project, this gives Ford the chance to end his career on the highest of notes, while showing pretenders like Uncharted, Tomb Raider, and National Treasure why they never replaced him in the first place. Dial of Destiny brings the film series back to its roots seeing Indy fighting a former Nazi scientist who is looking to rewrite history at the height of the space race in 1969.

Check out the trailer for Dial of Destiny down below.