Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool is a science fiction horror following a couple, James and Em, as they vacation at a luxurious island resort. The wealthy pair could wish for nothing more; beautiful beaches, staff eager to meet their every demand, and a tropical climate. They're living the dream, right? Not for long, however. When mysterious tour guide Gabi takes the couple outside the resort, to the less visitor-friendly environment that surrounds the area, a tragic accident results in dark and dangerous consequences. Charged with the death penalty, James is given an option that could solve all of his problems: for the right price, a lifelike double will be created to attend the execution in his place. Instead of resolving the issue, this offer exposes the island's subculture of violence and surreal horror that lurks beneath the resort's charming facade.

Alexander Skarsgard (True Blood) plays James, Cleopatra Coleman (Dopesick) plays Em, and Mia Goth (X) plays Gabi. Joining them are Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong) as Thresh, Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid's Tale) as Jennifer, and John Ralston (Ready or Not) as Dr. Modan. Keep reading to find out how you can watch Infinity Pool.

Where Is Infinity Pool Streaming?

Infinity Pool is now available to stream on Hulu, as of June 23, 2023. This isn't the first time that indie distributor NEON has teamed up with the streaming service, as Hulu has also hosted the streaming rights for Parasite, Pig, Titane, Spencer, and Triangle of Sadness.

Is Infinity Pool Available On-Demand?

For those who aren't Hulu subscribers, the film is also available to purchase and rent on the platform of your choice.

When Did Infinity Pool Come Out?

Infinity Pool was released in theaters United States and Canada on January 27, 2023. Ahead of the release, there were a number special screenings scheduled, including early sneak previews in New York on January 23 and 24, which were attended by stars Alexander Skarsgard and Mia Goth, and director Brandon Cronenberg. On the opening weekend, January 27, Cronenberg attended Q&A sessions at theaters in Los Angeles.

Filming for Infinity Pool began September 6, 2021, at Amadria Park resort in Croatia. The cast and crew then moved on to Hungary, where filming wrapped just five weeks later. Infinity Pool premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. In Europe, the film will have its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, however there is no news of a wider release date at present.

Watch the Infinity Pool Trailer

NEON released a trailer for Infinity Pool on their official YouTube channel on December 8, 2023. The trailer begins with a tense conversation between James and Em. James wants to stray outside the boundaries of the resort, to "mix things up a little", but Em is reluctant to do so, stating that they barely know the tour guide who will be responsible for looking after them. They are then seen taking in the sights with their tour guide, Gabi. James is an author, and the mysterious Gabi is a fan. However, it seems James' works aren't all that successful as he tensely explains that he's still piecing together his next book. Em makes things more than a little awkward when she reveals that she financially supports James. Under the darkness of night, James and Em drive around the island, but their adventure culminates in a deadly accident and James is told by an official that any such crime committed on the island is punishable by death. Panicking, James is offered a mind-bending opportunity that could save his life, and he grabs it with both hands: for the right price, a lifelike double will be created to attend the execution in his place. But that's just the beginning of his troubles. Despite us learning a lot from the trailer, it's clear that a lot is also being held back. It'll be interesting to see just how dark Infinity Pool will get.

More Movies Like Infinity Pool That You Can Stream Now

Us (2019): The second movie directed by Jordan Peele, Us is a psychological horror movie centering on a family as they find themselves terrorized by a group of dangerous doppelgängers. Beginning in the 1980s, a young girl named Adelaide wanders off into a boardwalk funhouse and has a terrifying encounter, after which she stops speaking and is never the same. Years later, when the now-adult Adelaide is on a beach vacation with her family and friends, she begins to notice some alarmingly familiar patterns. It seems the monsters that haunted Adelaide's childhood are back to ruin the life of her and her loved ones once again.

The Invisible Man (2020): A sci-fi horror, The Invisible Man follows Cecilia, an architect trapped in a violent and controlling relationship with wealthy businessman Adrian. The movie begins with Cecilia making her escape from the couple's luxurious shared home, drugging Adrian with diazepam in order to do so. Shortly after attempting to start out on her own, Cecelia is given the news that Adrian has taken his own life and has left her $5 million in his will. After processing the news, Cecilia tries to find a new normal, but a series of bizarre events leads to Cecilia becoming paranoid, convinced that Adrian isn't dead and is in fact watching her every move.

Men (2022): A recently widowed young woman, Harper, decides to take a solo break in an English countryside village. Almost immediately, Harper is unsettled by her vast and eerily quiet surroundings. As Harper's previous relationship with her now-deceased husband is explored through a series of flashbacks, the men in the village begin to make themselves known. And the result is one of the best horror movies of 2022.

