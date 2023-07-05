As well as starring in two of the most popular horror franchises of all time (The Conjuring and, of course, Insidious), Patrick Wilson has recently completed his first stint in the director’s chair. Serving as Wilson’s highly anticipated directorial debut, the fifth and final installment of the Insidious franchise is set to hit the big screen very soon. Titled Insidious: The Red Door, the movie promises to showcase the return of the Lamberts – the family who kick-started the terrifying franchise way back in 2010 – much to the delight of Insidious fans across the globe. With multiple actors confirmed to return to their roles, and a final trip to the Further on the not-so-distant horizon, The Red Door is taking the horror community by storm this summer. Set 10 years after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2, The Red Door begins with a now college-aged Dalton and his father Josh traveling to Dalton’s Ivy League school. However, the twisted demons that haunted Dalton’s childhood are lying in wait, set on turning his college dream into a familiar nightmare. Together, Dalton and Josh must revisit the Further and banish the demons once and for all.

Reprising their roles are Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne as husband-and-wife duo Josh and Renai Lambert, as well as Ty Simpkins and Andrew Astor as their sons Dalton and Foster. Also returning is Lin Shaye as the psychic medium Elise Rainier. Additional Red Door cast members were announced in August 2022, with Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049), Sinclair Daniel (Madam Secretary), Peter Dager (WITS Academy), and Jarquez McClendon (No Hard Feelings) starring in as-yet-undisclosed roles.

Keep reading to find out how to watch Insidious: The Red Door.

Insidious: The Red Door Release Date 2023-07-07 Director Patrick Wilson Cast Ty Simpkins, Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor Main Genre Horror Genres Horror, Thriller

When Is Insidious: The Red Door Coming Out?

Image via Sony

Insidious: The Red Door releases in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom on July 7, 2023.

Following its widespread release, the movie will be available in Singapore on July 12, and Spain on July 21, 2023.

Is Insidious: The Red Door in Theaters or on Streaming?

Insidious: The Red Door will release exclusively in movie theaters on July 7, 2023. The film will be made available on streaming at a later date.

RELATED: Reach Out to the cast of 'Insidious: The Red Door' With Your Burning Questions

Insidious: The Red Door Showtimes

Image via Blumhouse

You can use the following links below to check for ticket and theater availability near you:

When Is Insidious: The Red Door Coming to Streaming and VOD?

Image via Sony

Regarding when and where Insidious: The Red Door will be available to stream, there is currently no concrete information.

However, based on the movie's production and distribution companies, we believe The Red Door could be hosted by Netflix when the time comes due to its streaming partnership with Sony Pictures (the movie's distribution company). Streaming giant Netflix is home to many fantastic horror movies, and has been host to previous Insidious installments. Plans start at $6.99 per month.

It's important to note that the Insidious movies have been hosted on many different platforms worldwide, including Max in the United States - keep an eye on this page so that you're the first to know when and where The Red Door is available to stream.

When Is Insidious: The Red Door Coming to Blu-ray and DVD?

Image via Sony

As of right now, no release date has been given as to when Insidious: The Red Door will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD. The film will likely be made available to stream on-demand first before receiving a release on physical media. The film likely will be made available to purchase sometime in late September or early October.

Watch the Insidious: The Red Door Trailer

Sony Pictures Entertainment posted a trailer for Insidious: The Red Door on their official YouTube channel on April 19, 2023. The video currently sits at around 20 million views and provides two and a half minutes of pure, nostalgic terror. At the beginning of the trailer, we see a flashback to the events of Insidious: Chapter 2, in which the Lamberts asked for their memories of the Further to be wiped with Elise's help. 10 years later, however, it seems the entities from the dark realm have begun to creep back into the Lamberts' lives once more. Josh is shown to be suffering from disturbing visions and nightmares, and when Dalton questions whether his father has sought help, Josh replies that he's trying to "push through". Meanwhile, Dalton is now an art student at an Ivy League school, and when he is asked to draw an experience that defines him, buried memories begin to resurface. Together, Josh and Dalton realize that the Further is lurking in wait, and they decide to pay it one last visit in an attempt to put an end to their torment for good.

A final trailer for Insidious: The Red Door was released on June 6, 2023. In it, we see the Lamberts face more hair-raising moments, as well as more of the entities set to unleash hell. Without giving too much away, we're also treated to a brief clip of Patrick Wilson's claustrophobia-inducing MRI scene - if tight spaces aren't your thing, you should probably look away.

RELATED: 'Insidious: The Red Door' Gets Surprisingly Family-Friendly Rating

What Is the Plot of Insidious: The Red Door?

Image via Sony

Insidious: The Red Door is the fifth and final installment of the Insidious franchise. The franchise began in 2010, with its debut movie of the same title. Insidious follows couple Josh and Renai Lambert and their three children - sons Dalton and Foster and a baby daughter - as they settle into their new home. Shortly after the move, Dalton is spooked by an entity in the attic, causing him to slip into a coma. Months later, the Lamberts begin to experience paranormal events, while Foster swears he sees his still-comatose brother wandering the house at night. Insidious: Chapter 2 was released in 2013, and serves as a direct sequel.

The third and fourth installments serve as prequels to the events of the first two movies and follow different characters.

More Movies Like Insidious: The Red Door That You Can Watch Right Now

Image via Warner Bros.

The Conjuring (2013) - Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, The Conjuring follows the story of the Perron family. Immediately upon moving into their rustic farmhouse home, Roger (Ron Livingston) and Carolyn Perron (Lili Taylor) along with their five daughters begin to experience shocking paranormal events. Fearing for the safety of her family, Carolyn calls on the Warrens to help.

Watch on Max

Paranormal Activity (2007) - Plagued by demonic entities in childhood, Katie (Katie Featherston) is terrified when she suspects her tormentors have returned. Despite being warned not to antagonize the beings, Katie's boyfriend Micah (Micah Sloat) sets up cameras around their San Diego home, hoping to catch the activity on film. As the weeks pass, Katie and Micah find themselves in an increasingly dangerous situation.

Watch on Netflix