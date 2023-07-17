Christopher Nolan (Inception) is one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood for his magnificent repertoire of films built on engaging stories and his practical filmmaking. From his psychological feature film debut Following to The Dark Knight trilogy, Nolan has made his mark with mind-boggling plots and impactful endings. His latest film, Oppenheimer, is a biographical thriller that explores the legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of the atomic bomb. Yet, it's worth looking back on another science-centric film in Nolan's collection, Interstellar.

The film was hailed as a major success given the box office sales and profit it gained with a $165 million budget. Interstellar also received lots of praise given its reasonable accuracy with scientific concepts such as time dilation and wormholes that were exquisitely portrayed with its Oscar-winning visual effects. Nolan created a deeply thought-provoking and personally moving story against the limitless backdrop of outer space exploration. Interstellar remains a unique modern film that goes beyond the typical elements of space movies and is fluid across the genres of sci-fi, drama, and thriller (though it still has its share of horrifying moments.)

To revisit this 2014 sci-fi film, read below for all the information on where to watch Interstellar.

When Was Interstellar First Released?

The film premiered in LA on October 26, 2014, before its global release on November 6, 2014. Interstellar grossed $677 million at the box office (excluding re-releases that brought it up to $773 million), making it the 10th-highest-grossing movie in 2014. It was a considerable feat considering the movie was going up against other November releases like Big Hero 6 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.

Watch the Trailer for Interstellar

Interstellar was Nolan's first foray into the space genre, but it proved promising after his mind-bending and visually-stunning 2010 blockbuster Inception. The film's story centers on Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former NASA pilot who is called to join a pivotal space mission to find alternative habitable planets due to the Earth's dwindling resources for food. He makes the painful decision to leave his kids, Tom (Timothée Chalamet) and Murphy (Mackenzie Foy). He joins a team including Dr. Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway), Romilly (David Gyasi), and Doyle (Wes Bentley) aboard the Endurance spacecraft. Their journey takes them across the galaxy to various exoplanets and even wormholes. Yet, Cooper realizes the toll of the mission that isolates him from his family through distance and time. He faces the ultimate race to find a solution for humanity's new home and return to his family.

The trailer provides a quick refresher on the plot since it's been almost nine years since the movie was first released. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

From director Christopher Nolan (Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy) comes the story of a team of pioneers undertaking the most important mission in human history. Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyer's Club) stars as ex-pilot-turned-farmer, Cooper, who must leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars.

Is Interstellar Streaming Online?

As of writing, the sci-fi drama is available to stream on the Prime Video platform. The film can also be streamed on Paramount+ due to Paramount Pictures being one of the distribution companies for the film alongside Warner Bros. Pictures.

Is Interstellar Available on Digital and VOD?

Yes, the film is available to rent for $3.99 on the following platforms:

The film can also be purchased on the same platforms, with prices ranging from $9.99 to $14.99, depending on the vendor.

Is Interstellar Available on Blu-ray and DVD?

Yes, the Interstellar DVD and Blu-ray are still widely available since its first release on March 31, 2015. These copies of physical media can be bought from Amazon or general merchandise stores like Target, Walmart, or Best Buy. The DVD and Blu-ray come with almost 3 hours' worth of bonus content, including a behind-the-scenes look at making the movie and a featurette that examines the scientific concepts used in the story.

More Space Films like Interstellar You Can Watch Right Now

The outer space sub-genre has yielded a vast range of films through the decades that display the wonders and terrors of space exploration. Whether it be extraterrestrial beings or planetary travel, these kinds of sci-fi films never fail to entertain audiences and take them to technological and cosmic worlds. The following space movies tap into similar themes of survival (both personal and global), getting home, and the philosophical examination of life in the universe, much like Interstellar.

Sunshine (2007): Led by one of Nolan's most frequent collaborators, Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Sunshine follows the 2057 mission of the Icarus II crew, who must save the planet from freezing due to the sun dying. They aim to fire a stellar nuclear bomb into the sun's core to jumpstart the energy source. However, the voyage goes awry with the crew working together to keep the spacecraft going to reach the sun in time. Similar to Interstellar, Sunshine includes an incredible ensemble with stars like Chris Evans (The Avengers), Michelle Yeoh (Everything, Everywhere, All At Once), and Rose Byrne (Physical). This movie is a hidden gem in Danny Boyle's (Trainspotting) filmography that revolves around an intriguing crisis that threatens humanity like Interstellar.

Gravity (2013): This Oscar-winning movie directed by Alfonso Cuarón (Roma) focuses on the epic survival mission of two astronauts, Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) and Matt Kowalski (George Clooney), who must return to Earth safely after their space shuttle is destroyed. With a minimalist cast of two main stars, Gravity hones in on the isolation and immense danger of space, leaving the audience in suspense and fearing for the protagonist's life. The film shares the thematic plot point of the protagonist trying to get home with Interstellar. Bullock delivers a notable performance that highlights sheer human despair and determination in an impossible situation.

The Martian (2015): Ridley Scott (Blade Runner) is no stranger to the space genre after directing sci-fi horror movies like Alien and Prometheus. Yet, he took a different direction after adapting the 2011 novel The Martian into a space film more grounded in the human aspect. The story revolves around Dr. Mark Watney (Matt Damon), an astronaut on the Ares III mission who gets stranded on Mars after the crew evacuates. Watney ends up using his botanical knowledge to survive alone on the red planet while the Ares III crew and NASA are also working on rescuing him before his resources run out. Once again, the movie includes an astronaut protagonist finding their way home while navigating a different planetary landscape like Interstellar. The Martian also overlaps in casting due to featuring Damon and Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game). The rest of the star-packed ensemble includes Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave). The movie received 7 Oscar nominations and won 2 Golden Globes, including Best Actor for Damon.

