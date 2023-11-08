The Holiday Season can be hectic, even for those of us who usually have a handle on things. It's why so many films that come out around this time of year are filled with characters who have forgotten the true meanings of the Holidays they're celebrating. The same is true for Winnie Carruthers (Jane Widdop) in the upcoming film It's A Wonderful Knife, a Horror-Comedy centered around Winnie and her lack of awareness of how many people in her life rely on her. As the title strongly hints, the storyline is based on the beloved 1940s film It's A Wonderful Life, where George Bailey (James Stewart), feeling fed-up and underappreciated, thinks that everyone would be better off had he never been born. When he finds that this wish has become a reality, he learns to appreciate his family, town, and people. With Winnie and It's A Wonderful Knife. However, there's an added twist: due to her lack of existence, Mayor Waters (Justin Long), a murderer with an insane smile who killed her friends a year prior, was never caught and is still on the loose. Winnie must find a way to save her friends and family and keep her town of Angel Falls safe. Oh, and get her parents to remember who she is.

The film is directed by Tyler MacIntyre, who is enjoying the success of a film he wrote, Five Nights At Freddy's, a story based on the video game of the same name. It's A Wonderful Knife is written by Michael Kennedy (Freaky), and alongside Widdop and Long, co-stars Joel McHale (Community) Jess McLeod (One Of Us Is Lying), Katherine Isabelle (Freddy vs. Jason), and William B. Davis (The X-Files). We can only hope that these characters remind Winnie why she matters and help her stop more murders from occurring in her town of Angel Falls. With the Holidays approaching and some theaters re-releasing the 1946 classic It's A Wonderful Life, this is truly a time to make sure you're walking into the right theater.

When Does 'It's A Wonderful Knife' Come Out?

It's A Wonderful Knife hits theaters on November 10, 2023. Check out the links below for where you can pre-purchase your tickets.

Showtimes For 'It's A Wonderful Knife'

To nab your tickets ahead of time, check out the links below for where you can catch the film:

Will 'It's A Wonderful Knife' Be On Streaming?

Most movies make their way onto streaming one to three months after they leave movie theaters, which is most likely the timeline It's A Wonderful Knife will follow. However, if you want to see the flick before the Holidays, make sure to use one of the links above to grab your tickets.

Will 'It's A Wonderful Knife' Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

Similar to films being released on streaming after their time in theaters, Blu-ray and DVD releases generally come a few months after the film is done playing on the big screen. For those viewers who want the Blu-ray or DVD experience, you can expect It's A Wonderful Knife to make its way onto hard copy editions within that time frame.

Watch The Trailer For 'It's A Wonderful Knife'

The trailer for It's A Wonderful Knife isn't shy about its connection to the source material of It's A Wonderful Life, with the film's trailer playing out like the original: an event happens that pushes its main character, Winnie, over the edge, causing her to make the wish that she'd never been born. When this wish comes true, however, Winnie releases that her existence is paramount to the happiness of more people than she'd realized.

More Holiday Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now

If you can't wait for this dose of Holiday horror, check out these three horror films centered around the most wonderful time of the year.

Krampus (2015)

Sometimes, when things don't go the way we want during the Holidays, we accidentally summon an evil demon. This is exactly what happens in the 2015 horror-comedy Krampus, starring Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), Toni Collette (Hereditary), David Koechner (Anchorman), and Emjay Anthony (The Jungle Book), a family that has lost sight of the Christmas spirit. While the legend of Krampus has been around for many years and was even featured in a Christmas episode of NBC's The Office, the not-so-jolly giant isn't as fun when he's not spending time at Dunder Mifflin. Krampus, a Yuletide demon that comes to punish nonbelievers, forces this film's fighting family to turn their aggression away from one another and towards their very tall, hairy new visitor as he attempts to harm them all. Upon its theatrical release, the film was a hit, had its own maze at Universal Studios' "Halloween Horror Nights," and currently has a sequel in the works. You'll laugh, scream, and look under your bed before going to sleep after spending some time with Krampus. If only someone had told this family they could've spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear.

Violent Night (2022)

Who needs a fancy home security system when Santa will do the trick? In 2022's Violent Night, Santa Claus (David Harbour) slides down the chimney of a mansion to find a family being held hostage by mercenaries led by a man going under the name "Scrooge" (John Leguizamo). Underneath Santa's rage (and his big red coat) is a sadness generated by the idea that families are becoming less interested in him and in the Holiday Spirit; however, through his Liam Neeson in Taken moment, he is not only able to restore his faith in the Holidays but save some lives in the process. Directed by Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller (the duo behind the Sonic The Hedgehog films), the movie delivered a serious gift to the box office, spawned a sequel, and continued the hype over the Holiday Horror genre.

The Lodge (2019)

We've all been there: someone in the family has the idea of spending some quality time in a remote location. It can be scary, especially when that getaway is unplanned, and you're trapped with the children of your new boyfriend (Richard Armitage), your boyfriend is stranded somewhere else, and those children recently lost their mother (Alicia Silverstone). This is the storyline of The Lodge, a 2019 horror film directed by Severin Fiala and Veronica Franz. The movie was praised for its performances by its lead actors, especially Silverstone as deceased mother Laura Hall and the performance of her son Aiden, played by Jaeden Martell (who also gave a powerhouse performance in the It films). The movie is often called underrated, as it didn't draw in a big box office haul (in part due to its release towards the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic), but is considered one of the great horror films of late. Viewers be warned: this is not a horror comedy - it's straight-up terrifying.

