Jane the Virgin is the perfect cocktail of high drama, comedy, and heart that you didn't know you wanted to be drinking. It satirizes the classic telenovela, showing how ridiculous and overdramatic some of the plot lines can be, while also paying homage to the genre. The show was created by Jennie Snyder Urman, premiered on The CW in October 2014, and concluded in July 2019.

Jane the Virgin takes inspiration from an actual telenovela called Juana la Virgen, which was created by Perla Farías. Staying true to its telenovela roots, the plot revolves around the Villanueva family, who are Venezuelan-American. Because of their background, there are many scenes in Spanish (with English subtitles). This adds an element of realism as many families that include immigrants to America still speak their mother tongue at home. Critics lauded Jane the Virgin for its excellent writing and acting, specifically the performance of Gina Rodriguez as Jane Gloriana Villanueva. In fact, Rodriguez received a Golden Globe for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy. The show itself was nominated for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. The American Film Institute gave it the honor of naming it one of the Top 10 Television Programs of 2014. The same year, it won a Peabody Award, which recognizes the most interesting and inspiring stories of the internet, radio, and television.

Jane the Virgin shows us what happens when your whole life is derailed by one small moment. Was it fate that caused Jane to accidentally be artificially inseminated or was it a mere coincidence? See how this "mistake" affects Jane's future and how she decides to handle the surprise of her life. Here's our guide on how you can watch Jane the Virgin.

Where Can You Stream Jane the Virgin?

If you have a subscription to Netflix, you can stream Jane the Virgin without any other expense. All five seasons are available on the service, and in case you don't have a subscription, the series is available to watch with a Basic with Ads subscription to the streamer, which costs $6.99/month, supports one device, and is ad-supported. Other plans include the Basic plan for $9.99 per month, the Standard for $15.49 per month, and the Premium plan, which costs $19.99 per month.

Can You Watch Jane the Virgin Without Netflix?

Other than streaming on Netflix, you can purchase Jane the Virgin either by season or by episode on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, or Google Play. If you prefer to have physical copies, you can buy the entire series on DVD from Amazon for $69.37 or from Walmart for $109.32. You can use the following link to buy Jane the Virgin Season 1 on Amazon:

So What's the Plot of Jane the Virgin?

Don't worry, we didn't give you any spoilers by revealing that Jane accidentally gets pregnant through artificial insemination. This bomb is dropped during the first episode, immediately starting the series off with a bang. The opening scene of Jane the Virgin shows Jane at ten years old speaking with her grandmother, Alba, who is explaining the importance of keeping her virginity. The Villanuevas are a Catholic family, therefore remaining "pure" is connected to their faith. This fear of being "ruined" by sex causes Jane to guard her virginity, even though she has been dating her boyfriend, Michael Cordero Jr. (Brett Dier), for two years. Despite their strong foundation, Jane and Michael's relationship hits a major snag when she tells him about her pregnancy. Further complications ensue when it turns out that the father of the child is Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni), who is not only Jane's boss but also her former crush and a cancer survivor. All those ingredients add up to what's basically one of the best TV rom-coms of all time.

The question of what Jane should do about her pregnancy is complicated by multiple factors such as her religion, her relationship, her morals, her future, and the lives of those around her. Sound like enough drama yet? This is just the start of it because Jane the Virgin is fast-paced and in your face. There is a multitude of issues it explores throughout its five seasons, such as immigration, health scares, career goals, and navigating parenthood. It does this in a genuine way and the writing allows you to really feel for the characters and even relate to them as they each go on their own journey.

More Shows Like Jane the Virgin That You Can Watch Now on Netflix

Gilmore Girls (2000-2007): You most likely have heard of Gilmore Girls, another show that centers on mother-daughter relationships. Like Jane's mother, Xiomara, Lorelai Gilmore had her daughter, Rory, as a teen. In both Jane the Virgin and Gilmore Girls, we see the special bond created by having a close age gap between mother and daughter. We also are shown the challenges of teenage motherhood and how this affects the mothers' careers, education, love life, and relationships with their own parents. In both of these cases of teen pregnancy, the grandmothers originally disapprove of having a baby out of wedlock. They had more classic ideas of what a family should look like and the "correct order" of how to build one's life. However, we see that eventually, the grandmothers come to terms with their daughters' decisions, wanting to be a part of their grandchildren's lives. In this way, we are shown the clashing of different generations' morals and ethics and how they have evolved over time.

The House of Flowers (2018-2020): Centering on yet another family, The House of Flowers takes place in Mexico. The family in this one owns a cabaret and flower shop and much of the plot revolves around their various issues. Drawing on inspiration from telenovelas (much like Jane the Virgin) there is major drama, but it also has a comedic side. Arriving on the scene a few years after Jane the Virgin, it has many LGBTQ+ characters and explores modern themes such as homophobia and transphobia. It has been described as the "millennial telenovela" as it stays true to certain elements of the genre, while also calling into question some of the stereotypes.

One Day at a Time (2017-2020): One Day at a Time is a Netflix sitcom that shows the story of a Cuban-American family residing in Los Angeles, California. At the center of the plot is working mother and veteran Penelope Alvarez, who struggles with PTSD. She is played by Justina Machado, who also appeared in Jane the Virgin as Darci Factor. Penelope is aided in raising her kids by her mother, similar to Jane the Virgin in which Xiomara and Jane live with Alba. One Day at a Time provides a nice mix of comedy, while also tackling more serious concepts, such as mental health conditions, sexism, and racism.

