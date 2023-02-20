Jesus Revolution is an upcoming movie based on Pastor Greg Laurie's autobiographical book of the same title. The movie focuses on Greg's early years as he becomes involved in the "Jesus movement" which originated in Southern California in the late 1960s and early 1970s, eventually spreading throughout much of North America and Europe. Along with a sea of his hippie friends, Greg arrives on the American west coast and attempts to breathe new life into a dying church. A coming-of-age movie set alongside "the greatest spiritual awakening in American history", Jesus Revolution explores faith, rock and roll, and newfound love.

Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth) plays the young Greg Laurie, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Nashville) plays his mother Charlene. Jonathan Roumie (The Chosen) plays hippie preacher Lonnie Frisbee, who Greg meets upon his arrival in Southern California. Kelsey Grammer (Fraiser) plays Pastor Chuck Smith, a man eager to open the doors of his struggling church in the hopes of reviving it. Anna Grace Barlow (The Big Leap) plays Greg's crush and fellow hippie Cathy who invites Greg along to California, thus beginning their time together in the Jesus movement.

Early access screenings for Jesus Revolution begin on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Jesus Revolution will then premiere worldwide on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Is Jesus Revolution Coming to Movie Theaters?

Jesus Revolution will be exclusively in movie theaters on February 24.

Watch the Jesus Revolution Trailer

Lionsgate Movies released a trailer for Jesus Revolution on their official YouTube channel on October 21, 2022. The video has since amassed a huge total of over 25 million views. The trailer begins in the summer of 1969, and we see a young Greg as he arrives at school. He is approached by Cathe - who believes him to be a "square" - and is asked if he'd like to join her and her hippie friends for a huge gathering of like-minded people in sunny California. We also see how the media at the time described these free-spirited youngsters to the larger public, with a black-and-white news program playing in a suburban living room referring to them as "rebels against old-fashioned authority". The person watching the news bulletin is none other than Pastor Chuck Smith, who disapproves of this new idea of faith - however, when he is warned to get with the times before his stuffy church dies a slow death, he realizes that he must open his doors to the youths. Chuck meets with hippie street preacher Lonnie Frisbee, and although the two are polar opposites - resulting in some hilarious exchanges - Lonnie kindly agrees to gather his many peers and attempt to revive the church. Over the course of the visit, the curmudgeonly Chuck begins to open his heart, and Greg and Cathe experience a summer they'll never forget.

Is Jesus Revolution Available to Stream?

It is not yet known when or where Jesus Revolution will be available to stream. However, the movie's production and distribution companies (Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company) lead us to speculate that when the movie becomes available to stream, it will likely be hosted on a couple of different platforms depending on your country. Last year, Lionsgate signed streaming deals with both The Roku Channel and Peacock, that'll allow the streaming services to host their films.

In the United States, Starz is available with any Hulu plan starting at $7.99 per month. In the United Kingdom, Amazon Prime customers can purchase LIONSGATE+ alongside any plan starting at £5.99 per month.

What Is the Background of Jesus Revolution?

Jesus Revolution is based on Pastor Greg Laurie's autobiographical book of the same title, which tells the story of how Greg and his now-wife Cathe came to be involved in the Jesus movement as teenagers. As a child, Greg was raised by a single mother and lived in many different locations across the United States. It wasn't until 17-year-old Greg settled into high school that he became a devout Christian. As the Jesus movement began to explode in Southern California, Greg met Lonnie Frisbee and was soon trusted with leading huge Bible study meetings. As Greg grew more experienced, his opportunities and responsibilities became much larger, and it's fair to say Greg has since devoted his life to Christianity, founding a church, and organizing many religious events.

Movies Similar to Jesus Revolution That Are Available to Stream Now

Almost Famous (2000) - Beginning in Southern California in the summer of 1969, Almost Famous follows child genius William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as he struggles to fit in with his peers. Making things even more difficult, William is solely raised by his widowed mother (Frances McDormand), who has strictly forbidden her children from anything involving rock music and pop culture, fearing it will affect them negatively. This overbearing rule drives William's 18-year-old sister Anita (Zooey Deschanel) to leave the family home. However, Anita leaves behind a secret collection of rock albums, and when William discovers them, he slowly becomes absorbed in the rock-and-roll culture of California in the 60s and 70s.

I Still Believe (2020) - Like Jesus Revolution, I Still Believe is produced by Kingdom Story Company, which is in partnership with Lionsgate and specializes in the production of Christian movies. The movie begins in September 1999, with the young Jeremy Camp (KJ Apa) traveling from Indiana to California to attend a Christian college. On the night of his arrival, Jeremy attends a concert and quickly strikes up a friendship with the lead singer of the band Jean-Luc (Nathan Parsons), and Jean-Luc's friend Melissa (Britt Robertson). Jeremy and Melissa quickly fall in love, but after overcoming obstacles in the early days of their relationship, one final tragic twist of fate leads to Jeremy questioning his faith.

