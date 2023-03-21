Over the course of three films so far, we’ve seen the consequences of what can happen when one of the world’s greatest hitmen comes out of retirement. John Wick, AKA Baba Yaga or The Boogeyman, is a man who is not to be trifled with under any circumstances, yet criminals can never seem to learn their lesson. This incredibly popular series began with John (Keanu Reeves) seeking revenge on the men that invaded his home, stole his car, and worst of all, killed his puppy, Daisy. From here, endless complications have prevented John from returning to retirement as he has traveled around the world and gone on the run. Now, in John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023), we’ll get to witness the titular hitman’s greatest challenge yet as he seeks revenge on the High Table. A council of highly respected (and feared) crime lords, they run the criminal underworld’s most powerful and notorious organizations; so needless to say, John has a punishing task ahead of him.

If you’re excited to see where this highly anticipated action series goes next, we’ve got good news for you, because the latest installment is clocking in at a massive 169 minutes. It’s also out incredibly soon! Keep reading below to find out when and where you can see John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Chad Stahelski Release Date 2023-03-24 Cast Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Lance Reddick Rating R Runtime 169 minutes Main Genre Action

When Is John Wick: Chapter 4 Coming to Movie Theaters?

John Wick: Chapter 4 will first debut exclusively in theaters on Friday, March 24, 2023. It’s hard to believe that this is nearly two years later than its originally intended release date of May 21, 2021!

If you would rather wait to watch it from the comforts of home, keep reading below, so you can learn more about the movie’s streaming and home media release details.

When Is John Wick: Chapter 4 Streaming Online?

Streaming release dates can be quite unpredictable at times. Each streaming service has its own different practices in regard to when a new film can finally be released online, which may also be influenced by a film’s production company too. While John Wick: Chapter 4 is likely to be available for streaming on one of the major streaming platforms, its release date on streaming is still a bit of a mystery. It's a guessing game for now, but keep an eye on this space for future updates!

When Will John Wick: Chapter 4 Arrive on VOD/DVD?

Much like streaming release dates, determining home media and on-demand release dates can be just as unpredictable depending on the film and its production studio. Last year, Lionsgate (the studio behind the John Wick franchise) released films such as Moonfall and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on DVD and Blu-ray roughly two to three months after their theater debuts. If John Wick: Chapter 4 were to follow this pattern, it could see its home media release date as early as late May/early June. Again, watch this space for all the latest updates!

Watch the John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer

Reflecting its impressive runtime, the John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer sets up an expansive and explosive new chapter in the saga of John Wick. This new entry looks like it will revolve around John’s supposedly “one-on-one” duel with High Table member, The Marquis de Gramont, played by Bill Skarsgård. However, there are clearly many more brawls that John will need to survive first to get there, whether they be in Paris or somewhere out in the middle of the desert.

Apart from the intense action though, this installment in the series looks like it will be an emotional journey for John too. The trailer sees him reflecting on his past, particularly his wife Helen (Bridget Moynahan), and thinking about mortality. After defying death for so long, could this final act of revenge against the High Table be John’s last stand? Only time will tell…

If you’re after even more John Wick-y goodness before the new film arrives, a second trailer was also released recently! Leaner and meaner than the original trailer, this one focuses much more on the series’ dynamic action scenes, while still hyping up John’s duel with The Marquis de Gramont.

Where to Watch the Previous John Wick Movies?

Soon to be four entries long, the John Wick franchise continues to deliver crowd-pleasing and action-packed times for audiences. So, with the newest installment being released very soon, now is the perfect time to head back to the beginning and relive John’s journey!

Whether you’re already a superfan of the series or want to watch them all for the very first time, you’re in luck because the films are easy to find. The original John Wick (2014), John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019) are all available for streaming right now on Peacock. However, they are all set to leave the service on April 1, 2023. If you don’t want to sign up for Peacock or if you miss your chance to see them there, the films are also available to rent or buy on online stores such as Amazon and Apple TV.

Related:'John Wick: Chapter 4' Becomes Franchise's Highest Rated Movie on Rotten Tomatoes

More Movies Like the John Wick Series That You Can Watch Now

John Wick is a series that consistently delivers high-energy action, as well as strong doses of personal drama too, creating a well-crafted blend of movie magic. It can be hard to balance the two genres sometimes, but when it’s done right, these on-screen stories become a blast to watch. So, if you’re in the mood for films with a similar blend of heart and action, check out some of these below!

Nobody (2016)

Image via Universal Pictures

Nobody follows the life of Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk), a man leading a perfectly ordinary life with his family and working an office job. After his house is robbed though, Hutch is drawn back into the criminal underworld, somewhere he is all too familiar with having once been a government assassin. Now targeted by a dangerous crime lord, Hutch must do whatever it takes to protect his family. Nobody is available to stream right now on HBO Max. It can also be rented or bought in online stores such as Amazon and Apple TV+.

Watch on HBO Max

Extraction (2020)

Image via Netflix

Extraction revolves around Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a black ops mercenary who is conducting a rescue mission in Bangladesh. Tyler has been tasked with saving Ovi, an Indian crime lord’s son, however, he is quickly double-crossed. Despite now being on the run, he is determined to complete the mission and safely rescue Ovi before the authorities catch them both. Extraction is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

The Gray Man (2022)

Image via Netflix

In The Gray Man, CIA agent/assassin Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) finds himself in the middle of a government conspiracy after learning corrupt secrets about his superiors. To ensure these secrets are not leaked, deranged mercenary Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) is hired to stop Court by any means necessary, prompting a deadly game of cat-and-mouse between the two. The Gray Man is also available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix