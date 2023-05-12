One of the most successful recent anime shows, Mappa’s Jujutsu Kaisen took the world by surprise when it hit the screens back in 2020. Fans were delighted to see a unique amalgamation of Naruto and Hunter x Hunter, two of the most popular animes of all time, both of which served as an inspiration for the original manga, written by Gege Akutami. The smash-hit series also gave way to the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which went on to become one of the top ten highest-grossing anime films ever released! Beginning as a Mangaka short series known as Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical School, which was later collected and retroactively renamed Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the anime series is based on the sequel, Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High, which follows the life of Yuji Itadori. Yuji is an abnormally strong youngster who is unintentionally pulled into the world of Curses and sorcery when his friends at the occult club attract Curses (physical manifestations of negative human emotions) to their school after they unseal a rotten finger talisman.

Yuji ends up meeting Jujutsu sorcerers, who seek to protect humanity from these Curses. However, when even their combined efforts seem insufficient, Yuji swallows the finger, which serves as a death sentence for him, as it belonged to a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna. Jujutsu sorcerer Gojo Satoro steps in and takes Yuji under his wing to teach him how to use the curse effectively, with the added objective of finding the remaining pieces of Sukuna, so they can exorcise Sukuna once and for all. From here, Yuji becomes a student at the Jujutsu High, and along with his classmates like Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, trains to exorcise Curses and fight excommunicated sorcerers.

To find out more about this fascinating world, and to see Yuji and his friends in action, here's exactly how you can watch all episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen released so far.

Image via Crunchyroll

Related:'Jujutsu Kaisen 0': Characters to Know Before Catching the Movie

Where Can You Stream Jujutsu Kaisen In the US?

There are multiple ways to watch the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen in the US. All the episodes of Season 1 are available to stream on FUNimation and Crunchyroll. Use the following link to stream Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 on FUNimation:

Watch on FUNimationThe season is also available for purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, and the Microsoft store. Moreover, the prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is also available to buy on Vudu, Apple TV, and the Microsoft store. This link will take you to the Jujutsu Kaisen's landing page on Amazon, where you can now buy the whole season for $24.99 (or $2.99 for individual episodes):

Buy on Amazon

When and Where Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Coming Out?

Image via Crunchyroll

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen officially received a green light back in February 2022 and will be premiering on July 6, 2023, worldwide. It will be available to watch on Crunchyroll and FUNimation in the Japanese dub. The English dub will be available a few months later.

Season 2 brings with it some changes behind the scenes, with Shōta Goshozono replacing Sunghoo Park as the director. Sayaka Koiso will be joining the original character designer, Tadashi Hiramatsu, in Season 2. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will focus on the "Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" and "Shibuya Incident" arcs from the manga and will be released in two halves, or cours. We will be seeing characters from both Season 1 and the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and hence will hear a number of familiar voices. Moreover, it has been speculated that the protagonist of the film, Yuta Okkotsu, voiced by Megumi Ogata/Kayleigh McKee, will be making a grand entrance in Season 2. While the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will move ahead with the tale of Yuji Itadori and his friends, the series will also take a look back at the history of Satoru Gojo, voiced by Yûichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang, and his lost friendship with now-nemesis Suguru Geto (Takahiro Sakurai/Lex Lang).

Watch the Jujutsu Kaisen Trailer

The Jujutsu Kaisen trailer begins with a look at a rotting finger, which belongs to the powerful Curse known as Sukuna. The first season pans out as an introductory course on Curses, their different levels, as well as Jujutsu sorcerers and their techniques. We get a quick glimpse at Yuji, who is more brawn than brains, jumping headfirst into battle, as well as sneak peeks at his future classmates in Jujutsu High, Megumi, and Nobara. The trailer ends with an overconfident Gojo claiming that he is the strongest there is, and the frightened expressions of the elder sorcerers put some major weight onto his statement. As a bonus, here's the trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 as well:

The Season 2 trailer goes even further back in time than the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, all the way back to when Satoru Gojo was a student at Jujutsu High. Here we get to see glimpses of his friendship with Suguru Geto before he turned evil. According to the official plot synopsis of the first episode, the two are tasked with escorting a young girl called the Star Plasma Vessel, who is to be fed to Master Tengen. We also see the bold assassin Toji Fushiguro trying to assassinate Riko Amanai, Gojo's classmate. Toji also happens to be the father of Yuji's classmate, Megumi, and it will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out in the series.

Related:The 10 Best Fights From 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season One

More Animes Like Jujutsu Kaisen That You Can Watch Right Now

Black Clover (2017-2021)

Image via Netflix

Black Clover is set in the Clover Kingdom, where everyone is born with innate magical abilities. Orphans Asta and Yuno, best friends for as long as they can remember, both dream of becoming the Wizard King. However, unlike his friend Yuno, Asta is one of those rare beings born without the ability to use magic. This does not deter him, however, as it is soon found out he has one trick up his sleeve that is going to make him a deadly opponent against every sorcerer in his world.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (2017- present)

Image via Crunchyroll

Even though it is often criticized for taking a different approach than its predecessor, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations stands to be an amazing story in its own right. Burdened by the popularity of his famous father and Hokage, Boruto seeks to find his own place in the world. Even though he didn’t inherit his father’s abilities, he gradually learns to hone his techniques, and through trial and error, becomes an astonishing ninja on his own, along with the help of his friends, all the while containing a great evil inside.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Naruto (2002-2007)

Image via Viz Media

The first anime that comes to mind whenever you watch Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto is one of the biggest influences on the more recent series, featuring a training academy setting, an eccentric and powerful teacher who keeps half his face hidden, a trio of friends striving to be the best ninja/sorcerer, and a naive protagonist with a pure heart and lots of reserve chakra/physical prowess. Naruto has always been known as one of the best anime series ever written, with one of the coolest worlds in the genre, and even with an incredulous number of hilarious fillers, remains one of the most popular animes of all time.

Watch on Crunchyroll