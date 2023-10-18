America is not innocent of its dark tragedies, and the Osage Murders is just one of them. Despite news of his possible retirement, Martin Scorsese returns to the directorial seat with his latest project Killers of the Flower Moon. Based on the non-fiction book written by David Grann, the film follows the highly devastating but very true story of the murder of the Osage people which was committed by individuals who were set on taking the peoples’ land and their wealth through inheritance.

Although the film features big names like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, two of Scorsese’s longtime collaborators, Killers of the Flower Moon also delivers a breakthrough performance by Lily Gladstone. Other familiar names such as Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow are set to appear in the movie. Don’t miss out on Scorsese’s upcoming cinematic masterpiece. Here’s where you can watch and stream Killers of the Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon Release Date October 20, 2023 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers Rating R Runtime 206 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Crime, History Studio Paramount Pictures Writers David Grann, Eric Roth

Image via Apple TV+

After multiple changes to its initial release date, Killers of the Flower Moon will make its official release to the public on October 20, 2023. Before this, the film was supposed to have a limited release on October 6, 2023, before premiering nationwide in theaters across North America.

Far before the film's theatrical release, Killers of the Flower Moon had its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023. Collider’s own Therese Lacson was on the scene during the film’s global debut, noting that Scorsese’s latest epic, although stunning and gripping, loses focus on the Native American story.

“But, I still have to wonder. Is Martin Scorsese the director to tell this story about an attempt at total annihilation? The film centers, like so many before it, around a white protagonist.”

Is 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Theaters?

Image via Apple TV+

Absolutely! Killers of the Flower Moon is set to screen in theaters. This release is arranged based on Apple Original Films' ongoing partnership with Paramount Pictures. Both companies aim to give the film a longer theatrical window than Scorsese’s previous film The Irishman.

Although Paramount was originally set to be the sole distributor for Killers of the Flower Moon, ultimately Scorsese and the studio sought to partner up with a streaming platform due to ballooning budgetary concerns.

Find Showtimes for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Image via Apple TV+

Click the links below to check the available showtimes for Killers of the Flower Moon:

When Will 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Be on Apple TV+?

Image via Apple TV+

Good news! Audiences that are unable to catch Killers of the Flower Moon in cinemas can watch the film exclusively on Apple TV+. Although an updated Apple TV+ release date has yet to be confirmed due to changes in the film’s distribution, audiences can expect the film to be available at a date after its theatrical release.

When Will 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

At the moment, Killers of the Flower Moon has yet to announce any future DVD and Blu-ray releases. As a rule of thumb, it usually takes 3–4 months for a movie to be released on DVD and Blu-ray after screening in theaters. That being said, none of Apple's films in the past have received a physical release, so it is hard to say whether Killers of the Flower Moon will receive one. Scorsese's previous film, The Irishman, was released by Netflix, but eventually had a physical release on Criterion, so that could be the case with this film as well, as other streamers such as Prime Video have also released their streaming exclusive movies through Criterion.

Watch the Trailer for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Check out below for the official synopsis of Killers of the Flower Moon:

“At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book.”

More Martin Scorsese Movies You Can Watch Now

The Irishman (2019): Based on Charles Brandt’s nonfiction book I Heard You Paint Houses, The Irishman revolves around the life of Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a hitman and labor union official who learned how to kill during his time in World War II while fighting in Italy. With dangerous connections to the notorious Bufalino crime family, the film details Frank’s involvement with the mob and his eventual stint as their hitman. Testing the limits of loyalty, the storyline jumps across decades as it portrays the life of an aging man and his ties with organized crime.

Watch on Netflix

Goodfellas (1990): One of Scorsese’s many classics, Goodfellas is inspired by the nonfiction book Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi. Also revolving around the mafia, the details the journey of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) as he climbs up the ladders of the Italian American Mafia with dreams of becoming a member of the mob. The film follows his early days as a young low-level gangster, and eventually, under the tutelage of mob basses Paulie Cicero (Paul Sorvino) and Jimmy Conway (De Niro), as he works his way up the hierarchy. Brotherly ties are tested, loyalty is shaken, and shots are fired.

Rent on Prime Video

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013): People have never looked at Wall Street the same way again. Based on the memoir by Jordan Belfort, the film entails Belfort’s exhaustingly exhilarating life as a stockbroker on Wall Street. Originally working for a small firm, Jordan hit the jackpot after establishing his own brokerage firm, Stratton Oakmont. The secret to his success? Defrauding investors and utilizing illegal practices. Starring DiCaprio as Jordan himself, the film shows audiences just how elaborate yet easy it is to make a quick buck on the competitive Wall Street - even if it means drinking vodka martinis and snorting drugs on the daily.

Watch on Netflix