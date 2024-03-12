Michael Keaton takes on the role of director for his newest neo-noir venture, Knox Goes Away. In addition to directing, Keaton steps into the lead role as a hitman grappling with dementia. The story unfolds as he discovers that his estranged son, portrayed by Golden Globe nominee James Marsden, is in desperate need of assistance after getting involved in a violent encounter. Marsden’s character finds himself in a vulnerable position, having never sought help from his father before. Faced with limited options, Keaton’s character is compelled to tap into his hitman skills once again, despite his declining health.

Establishing himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, Keaton first made waves with his comedic performances in Night Shift and Beetlejuice. However, it was his iconic portrayal of DC Comics superhero Batman/Bruce Wayne in Batman and Batman Returns that propelled him to superstardom. Keaton then delivered a standout performance in Alejandro González Iñárritu's Birdman, which earned the actor an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Keaton is now poised to reprise his beloved role in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

Before Know Goes Away, Keaton put on the directorial cap in the 2008 crime drama The Merry Gentlemen. Starring alongside Keaton is none other than Al Pacino and Marcia Gay Harden. Gregory Poirier serves as the screenplay writer, with producers Nick Gordon, Trevor Matthews, Michael Sugar, and Ashley Zalta joining the table. Here’s where you can watch Know Goes Away at a theater near you.

Image via Saban Films

Knox Goes Away is set for release on March 15 in theaters nationwide.

Previously, the film made its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Collider’s Nate Richard, who had access to the TIFF screening of the movie, gives his notes on Know Goes Away, commenting that the movie “suffers from miscasting, with Michael Keaton and James Marsden struggling to fully embody their respective roles”. Keaton’s directorial choices are also put into question below:

“Keaton's direction just feels too meandering and slow for the audience to ever become fully engaged with whatever is happening on screen. There are a couple of sequences, particularly as the film reaches its conclusion, that show a lot more promise in Keaton's filmmaking, with these scenes feeling effective and exciting, but they come far too late. At that point, the film feels broken beyond repair.”

Find Showtimes for Knox Goes Away

Image via Saban Films

Check out the showtimes for Knox Goes Away by clicking the links below:

Watch the Trailer for 'Knox Goes Away'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Playing the lead role of John Knox, Keaton portrays a seasoned hitman grappling with the rapid onset of dementia. Following a botched job, Knox accepts the end of his career in contract killings and prepares to retire, tying up loose ends.

But his plans take a dramatic turn when his estranged son, Miles (Marsden), appears on his doorstep, desperate for help after being involved in a violent crime. Determined to assist his son, Knox devises a complex scheme requiring precise execution, enlisting the support of his friend Xavier (Pacino) to stay focused amidst his declining mental state.

Racing against time and his deteriorating condition, Knox navigates the intricate web of his plan while evading the tightening grip of law enforcement. A somber noir tale, Know Goes Away depicts the transformation of a once menacing and calculating figure into a vulnerable and remorseful father seeking redemption.

More Thriller Movies Like Knox Goes Away

Close

The Killer (2023): Based on the French graphic novel series by Alexis “Matz” Nolent and Luc Jacamon, The Killer stars Michael Fassbender as a meticulous assassin on a relentless international pursuit after a botched hit. Amidst a cold and solitary existence, he intricately plans his next moves while battling his own unraveling sanity. As he stakes out a Parisian hotel room for his elusive target, his patience wears thin, yet he remains steadfast, driven by the promise of payment. With each passing day, his grip on reality loosens, and his identity as a German tourist becomes increasingly strained. But when the opportunity finally arises, a crucial mistake leads to a deadly encounter with unexpected consequences. The Killer is a gripping tale of obsession and redemption, blending brutal noir aesthetics with a compelling exploration of the human psyche.

Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available

John Wick (2014): the retired hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is drawn back into the dangerous underworld to settle personal debt. When his cherished puppy is senselessly killed by the son of his former employer, John’s thirst for vengeance ignites a relentless pursuit of justice. As he delves deeper into the criminal realm, uncovering painful truths about his past, John becomes a force to be reckoned with, targeting those responsible for his suffering. With each calculated move, he confronts his demons and embarks on a harrowing journey towards redemption. Fueled by grief and fury, John Wick wages a one-man war against the powerful crime lord and his minions, culminating in a climactic battle where only one emerges victorious. John Wick and its following sequels serve as a testament to the enduring power of resilience and the unyielding pursuit of righteousness.

Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy

The Equalizer (2014): Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), a former U.S. Marine and covert operative, seeks solace in a quiet life, working at a Boston hardware store after faking his own death. However, when he intervenes to protect a young girl from the clutches of a vicious Russian gang, McCall’s dormant instincts for justice are reignited. As he confronts his troubled past and faces off against the ruthless criminals, McCall becomes the unlikely hero for those in need of retribution. With his unparalleled skills and haunted past driving him forward, McCall emerges as the reluctant savior, dispensing lethal justice to those who prey on the innocent. As the stakes escalate and the body count rises, McCall’s deadly ballet of vengeance threatens to consume all those caught in its wake. Nobody is safe when McCall’s quest for justice reaches its violent crescendo.