The highly-anticipated Leverage revival Leverage: Redemption has released the first half of its first season a day early. In true Leverage fashion, The show's Twitter account tweeted "SECURITY ALERT: someone has hacked @IMDbTV and unleashed all episodes of #LeverageRedemption a day early. Unrelated, anyone know where Hardison is?"

If you're unfamiliar with the show, Hardison (played by Aldis Hodge) is a world-renowned hacker who has a special gift for cybercrime. The implied joke is that it was Hardison who hacked the studio in order to give fans the episodes they've been craving ever since the original series was canceled back in 2012. The tweet falls in line perfectly with the show's tongue-in-cheek humor that audiences have come to know and love over the years.

The original series was a show about four criminals and a mastermind leader who decide to use their skills and talents to rob the rich, powerful bad guys and give back to the downtrodden good guys who have been exploited by the system. Leverage aired from 2008 to 2012 on TNT with 77 episodes airing in total. Actors Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane, Gina Bellman, and Hodge will be reprising their roles in the Leverage: Redemption reboot, and Noah Wyle will be joining the cast.

The Leverage: Redemption story arc is all about the main characters trying to build up some good karma to counterbalance past dirty deeds. Trailers for the new season have promised lots of action and thrilling heists with a side of endearing levity that make this show the well-rounded gem that it is. Leverage: Redemption is now available to stream on IMDb TV and Amazon Prime Video (free with ads). If you're new to the show and want to catch up on the first five seasons, you can find them there as well. Check out the announcement tweet below.

