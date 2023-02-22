Fan-favorite comedian, actor, writer, and producer, Jim Gaffigan stars in the sci-fi film Linoleum, along with Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn. The sci-fi comedy-drama features Gaffigan as Cameron Edwin, with Seehorn featuring as his wife, Erin. Cameron is the host of a failing science TV show for children, and currently undergoing a mid-life crisis. So, when a mysterious satellite suddenly lands in his backyard, it reignites his life-long aspiration of becoming an astronaut, and he sets out to rebuild the machine into a rocket. But that's just the beginning as a series of surreal events soon ensue.

Directed and written by Colin West, Linoleum also stars Katelyn Nacon, Amy Hargreaves, Roger Hendricks Simon, Elisabeth Henry, West Duchovny, Michael Ian Black, and Tony Shalhoub, in various roles. The sci-fi dramedy opened at the 2022 SXSW Festival and had strongly positive reviews and initial reactions from fans and critics alike, including a nomination for the Grand Jury Prize. Praising the film for its narrative and meaningfulness, our very own Collider staff review of Linoleum states,

West has made an extraordinary tale of the personal universes we all inhabit, the strange messiness of life, and the beauty of how everything all shakes out in the end.

After a great festival premiere, the film is now set to release to the wider public this week. If you are a fan of out-of-ordinary sci-fi stories, or simply stories about life, the universe, and everything, then Linoleum may be a good choice for you. So, here's when, where, and how you can watch Linoleum when it releases.

When Is Linoleum Coming to Movie Theaters?

Shout! Studios is releasing Linoleum on February 24, 2023, at select theaters across the United States. As we already mentioned, the film has its premiere at the 2022 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival on March 12, 2022.

Watch the Linoleum Trailer

The official trailer of Linoleum opens with Cameron’s (Gaffigan) voiceover, reminiscing about what his father used to tell him. Within seconds, odd things begin to happen in his otherwise uneventful life. First, a bright red car just drops from the sky and crashes in front of his house, and there he finds what appears to be a younger version of himself, lying unconscious. Next, a part of a rocket falls into his backyard. While all this might seem extraordinary, Cameron finds purpose in these strange events. Meanwhile, we also see other characters like Seehorn’s Erin, who is also going through her own crisis, and Katelyn Nacon’s Nora Edwin, their daughter. While Nora seems a little excited about the recent events, Erin is having difficulty accepting how invested Cameron is in all this.

From the overview, Linoleum might seem like a very lateral, creepy sci-fi movie, but it’s more than that, as the trailer clearly shows. As the video touches upon certain nuances of the protagonists, it’s not hard to guess that this film is more about the characters and why they are the way they are, more than what they do, presented in an unusual narrative.

Linoleum Showtimes

If you're looking for Linoleum showtimes and tickets, the following links may be helpful:

You can also visit the movie’s official website, which details a number of special screening venues and times, including links for tickets. These screenings are available from February 24 through March 28, 2023, with some theaters hosting a special Q&A session with Colin West and some of the cast members.

Will Linoleum Be Streaming Online?

As of now, there’s no announcement from the production team about whether Linoleum will be available for streaming or not. But sometime in the coming months, the film might hit one of the major streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can watch this space for the latest update on the streaming release of Linoleum.

When Is Linoleum Getting a VOD or DVD Release?

Again, there’s no official update on the Video-On-Demand or physical media release of Linoleum yet. But that said, considering its limited theatrical run and the fact that no streamer has been confirmed yet, Linoleum could arrive on VOD sometime soon. The same goes for the film’s DVD release, but that could take a couple of months before it happens.

What Is Linoleum About?

Linoleum is about a man’s aspirations and changing perspectives on life. As writer-director Colin West mentioned in an interview with Collider at SXSW 2022 alongside Seehorn and Gaffigan, the film, at its core, is a love story between Seehorn’s Erin and Gaffigan’s Cameron, where we get to look at their lives, together and individually, with a little bit of sci-fi and comedic elements to the story.

Set in a small town in Ohio, the story follows Cameron Edwin, a down-on-his-luck host of a children’s science television show, who lives with his wife Erin and daughter Nora. When a part of a rocket randomly crashes into his backyard, it brings a little spark to his otherwise boring life but strains his relationship with his wife, Erin, who is also going through her own mid-life struggles. Simultaneously, he meets his doppelganger, a much younger, go-getter version of himself, who seems to fall out of the sky in a car. If these events were not enough, he also befriends a teenage boy who encourages him to build a DIY rocket with the spare parts in his backyard. Cameron always dreamed of becoming an astronaut, so this opportunity becomes the highlight of his life. Unfortunately, all this leads to more surreal events that start affecting his state of mind, his marriage, and his very sense of reality.

More Sci-Fi Comedies and Dramas That You Can Watch Right Now

What makes sci-fi comedies click with fans? Perhaps it’s the element of warmth that comes with humor, and looking at complex things about the universe in simpler ways. Linoleum definitely seems to fit that bill. But if you are a fan of stories like these, then you may also want to check out these other films where science, adventure, and drama collide.

Midnight in Paris (2011): Though not technically science fiction per se, this film does blend the journey of self-discovery with time travel in an off-the-wall way. So, it has kind of a little bit of everything, from art and history to fantasy and introspection, quite like Linoleum. Midnight in Paris follows Gil, a debut novelist who heads to Paris with his fiancée. While navigating the gaps in his relationship, he finds himself transported to the past of the city he loves, where he meets his literary idols and embarks on a new experience every night.

Directed by Woody Allen, the film features an ensemble cast including Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Carla Bruni, Marion Cotillard, Kathy Bates, Rachel McAdams, Michael Sheen, and Tom Hiddleston, among others.

About Time (2013): Although it might sound somewhat similar to Midnight in Paris, About Time deals with time travel in a very different way. The film focuses more on interpersonal relationships, family, and romance, through a comedic narrative. The plot revolves around a family where the men have an extraordinary gift, the ability to travel through time. Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) discovers his ability as he turns 21, and he uses it to try and find love. But every journey back in time leads to a different result, and it takes a while before Tim finally learns the real lessons of time travel. Written and directed by Richard Curtis, About Time stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Tom Hollander, and Margot Robbie in major roles.

The Man from Earth (2007): Directed by Richard Schenkman, and written by Jerome Bixby, this sci-fi drama refutes everything that comes to mind about the genre. Without any time travel, spaceships, or uncanny occurrences, The Man from Earth rides solely on the narrative. It follows the story of Professor John Oldman, played by David Lee Smith, who claims to be an ageless caveman, walking the earth for more than 14000 years. The entire film is set in his home, where he narrates his life story to his friends and colleagues, and is driven only by dialogue. As the story progresses, it makes Oldman’s audience, as well as the film's viewers, speculate about immortality and philosophies of life. The film also stars John Billingsley and Tony Todd.

