The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.

Living originally came out during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, garnering critical acclaim. In a review for Collider, Maggie Lovitt shared that

"Living is ultimately a very somber film that requires its audience to look inward and reflect on the legacy they will one day leave behind. It’s beautiful, haunting, and Nighy gives a tremendously moving performance as he grapples with regrets for a life well spent, but not spent well enough."

The feature film had its release in the UK theaters later in the year on November 4 and Sony Pictures Classics enabled US audiences to watch it on the big screen for a limited run. Its premiere in America was on December 23, 2022.

Is Living Still in Theaters?

As mentioned before, this adaptation has had an extended theatrical rollout. This means that you may still be able to watch Living in the movie theaters. To check the showtimes and tickets, you can use the following links:

Is Living Coming to Streaming?

Given that the film is still in theaters, there isn't any confirmation about it landing on streaming anytime soon. However, if it does get picked up by a streaming service, the most probable option would be Netflix. After all, Sony Pictures Entertainment made a first pay window licensing deal with Netflix back in April 2021, allowing the service to have exclusive rights to SPE films that come out as of 2022. Since Living fits the time frame of this deal, there are high chances that it could be eligible to stream on the platform.

Watch the Living Trailer

The trailer begins with a train sequence, introducing Mr. Williams (played by Nighy) in his composed, aristocratic posture. As he walks into his workplace, viewers can tell that he is out of touch with his colleagues and is always spotted alone. The character is described in further detail a few seconds into the trailer as a person that is "not much fun and laughter". Given the repetition of scenes that showcase the protagonist taking off his hat, going up the staircase to his job, and completing all his everyday tasks, you can tell that Mr. Williams has a very monotonous lifestyle. That is until he finally realizes what he has become and decides to fully experience life in the limited time frame that he has before reaching the final stage of his terminal illness. Finding out that there is much more to do other than the daily routine allows the character to let loose, arrive to work late, go out for drinks, and attend a movie theater screening alongside one of his employees (played by Aimee Lou Wood). This change is for the better because the protagonist understands that life is too short to not be appreciated.

In a recent episode of Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, Nighy expanded on why audiences are resonating with his latest film.

“It touches people. It discusses a couple of universal themes, one of which is mortality, and the other is procrastination. It’s about a guy who works in an institution dedicated to making sure that things don’t happen for most of his life, and then is given a diagnosis which triggers a huge transformation.”

What Oscar Nominations Did Living Receive?

Living received two Oscar Nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, those being Best Actor for Bill Nighy and Best Adapted Screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Movies Like Living

It isn't hard to find movies that tackle terminal illnesses and the fear of missing out. However, if you are looking for recommendations that have the uplifting feel that Living has, here are two options that match the criteria.

My Life Without Me (2003) - Sarah Polley may have received a lot of praise for her recently nominated film, Women Talking, but back in the day she starred in a heartfelt project about a young mother trying her best to check off all the boxes before it's too late. In this film, she plays Ann, a woman facing terminal ovarian cancer, who makes a "to do" list of things she would like to experience before death. As she seeks to show love to her two daughters, find a wife for her husband, and ignite a new romantic relationship, Ann is able to attain the short-lived happiness she longs for.

The Bucket List (2007) - In this film, Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman play Edward and Carter, two men with distinct backgrounds who suffer from a terminal cancer diagnosis. One is wise but never had the financial means to pursue a different career path other than being a mechanic, while the other is a rich patient in a hospital that he owns. Similar to Ann in My Life Without Me, Carter has a bucket list of tasks to accomplish before his passing. In order to grant Carter's wishes, Edward decides to spend his wealth on the numerous activities that are on his list. Eventually, the two embark on a three-month journey together in the hopes of enjoying life to the max despite its imminent expiration. Like Living, this story focuses on the characters' drive for closure instead of them just waiting for the worst to happen.