Even without appearing on-screen, Celine Dion has left an indelible mark on cinema. Dion’s once-in-a-generation has not only sold records but movie tickets. Who can forget her heartbreaking power ballad, “My Heart Will Go On” which has helped to cement Titanic as one of the biggest romantic epics in movie history? Her songs have been used in countless films like Beauty & the Beast and Deadpool 2. After more than 20 years of international superstardom, Dion’s music as well as her eccentric personality have proven to be durable. Now, she will finally be given the chance to show off both in a major motion picture. Love Again has the singer playing a version of herself and acting as a kind of guardian angel to two lonely people, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Citadel) and Sam Heughan (Outlander) who through tragic and serendipitous circumstances become cosmically linked. For anybody who can’t wait to see this inventive romantic comedy, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this wild story.

Love Again will be released by Sony Pictures Releasing on May 5, 2023. The film was originally scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, but was later pushed back to May 12, 2023. Last month Sony revealed that they had moved up the release of the film by one week. It will now be opening up against the latest Marvel Studios film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will likely be one of the biggest movies of the summer.

Will Love Again Be Released in Theaters?

Love Again will enjoy an exclusive theatrical release. So if you were hoping to watch the film at home, you'll still have to wait awhile.

When and Where Will Love Again Be Available on Streaming?

Currently, there is no set date as to when Love Again will be available on streaming, and we likely won't know for a few months. Since the film is distributed by Sony Pictures, it is likely that the film will end up streaming on Netflix at some point, thanks to a deal that was struck back in 2021. Recent Sony films including The Woman King, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and A Man Called Otto were all made available on Netflix after their theatrical release.

When Will Love Again Be Available to on Blu-ray and DVD?

There has been no set date as to when Love Again will be made available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. We'd expect it will likely arrive on physical media sometime in July, at the earliest.

Watch the Trailer for Love Again

A trailer for Love Again was released on February 14th. We open with Mira Ray, a children’s book author whose depression at losing her longtime boyfriend has also resulted in a professional drought. Unbeknownst to both of them, journalist Rob Burns is also facing a similar personal and professional crisis. He can’t find joy in his work or his life until he is assigned to do a piece on the legendary singer Celine Dion. When he starts receiving messages from Mira addressed to her dead boyfriend, this diva shows him how love may be mysterious and crazy, but you have to trust it.

Other Movies Like Love Again

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this extravagant romantic comedy, check out these three other classic rom-coms that explore relationships built on mistaken identity and slow-burn courtships.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) - It’s safe to say that every single modern romantic comedy about mistaken identities has to be measured against You’ve Got Mail. Based on the classic romantic comedy of the 1930s, The Shop Around the Corner starring Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan, rom-com guru Nora Ephron updates this tale with commentaries on the internet and big business. The film follows Kathleen Kelly, the owner of an independent children’s bookstore in New York City who is trying to fend off the inevitable: being put out of business by the giant bookstore chain Fox Books, led in part by Joe Fox. However, they spark up an anonymous online relationship and when Joe finds out who he has been talking to, he has to decide whether to tell and possibly lose her or never consummate their love. With rom-com legends like Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks at the helm, You’ve Got Mail becomes a classic.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) - The rom-com genre would be in a very different position without the incredible contributions of one of its most hilarious and beautiful actresses, Sandra Bullock. After starring in action comedies, While You Were Sleeping established Bullock’s long and illustrious career in the genre. The film follows Lucy, a Chicago Transit Authority token collector who saves a handsome commuter named Peter when he falls off the railway tracks. When he enters a coma, her family mistakes her for his fiancée. Though she doesn’t correct them, she begins to get strong feelings for his brother who remains suspicious of her. Bullock toes the line beautifully between a delusional liar and a charming damsel.

Man Up (2015) - Often overlooked, Man Up is a rom-com that even cynics can enjoy. The film follows Nancy, a 34-year-old single British woman who would much rather criticize her life than do anything to change it. When she gets mistaken for a stranger’s blind date, however, she has to give in to her romantic desires and come to terms with the fact that the man of her dreams may be this 40-year-old divorced man. It may sound like a fantastical story that only naive romantics could buy into, but the smart and irreverent acting from stars Lake Bell and Simon Pegg keep this film grounded.

