The wait to see Bob Odenkirk stealing the screen once again is finally over as AMC releases its latest series Lucky Hank (2023) this week. In his third project with the network, Odenkirk will feature a character you have never quite seen him play before. Created by Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, Lucky Hank follows the story of the bitter, middle-aged, William Henry Devereaux Jr., or Hank, the chairman of the English department at the underfunded Railton College. The series focuses on him and how his personality affects everyone around him, in his professional and personal life.

The series is essentially a dark comedy with layered messaging and is based on Richard Russo’s 1997 novel Straight Man. The name of the series was initially the same as the novel but was changed before the release announcement. Besides Odenkirk, Lucky Hank also features Mireille Enos, Oscar Nunez, Tom Bower, Kyle MacLachlan, Diedrich Bader, and Olivia Scott Welch, among others, in various roles.

This new dark comedy-drama could prove to be another triumph for the AMC-Odenkirk partnership, and we can’t wait to see what happens as the show progresses. For now, here's, how, when, and where you can watch Lucky Hank.

When and Where Is Lucky Hank Releasing?

Lucky Hank premieres on AMC on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. Ahead of the television premiere, the series had its first screening at the 2023 SXSW Festival on March 11, 2023.

Where Is Lucky Hank Streaming Online?

Lucky Hank will not only air on the network but will be also streaming on AMC+ on the same day of the premiere, i.e., on March 19, 2023. On that same day, it will also be available for streaming on BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV.

Can You Watch Lucky Hank Without AMC or AMC+?

As we mentioned already, the Lucky Hank premiere will be arriving on AMC+, AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV. However, AMC hasn't made it clear if those other platforms will have any of the episodes other than the pilot.

Being an AMC original, Lucky Hank is available for streaming on the network’s streaming service AMC+ and that's probably the best place to stream it. So, if you want to (or already have) go cordless, then you can subscribe to the streaming app and watch Lucky Hank from anywhere, anytime, as and when new episodes are released. AMC+, available on all smart devices, and through Prime Video, YouTube TV, and Apple TV+, is available for subscription. The plans range from $7 to $9 monthly or $83.88 annually, but if you have AMC added to your cable service, then you can get the app for only $7.

Watch the Lucky Hank Trailers

AMC released a teaser for Lucky Hank in February 2023 followed by a full-length official trailer a few weeks later. While the teaser briefly shows Hank Devereaux as a grumpy-looking middle-aged man with a graying beard, receding hairline, and glasses, the full-length trailer gets into a bit more detail about his personality and life. The video opens with him snapping at a group of students where he vents his frustration about the mediocrity of the institution where he works as a professor. He always seems to be on the opposite side of things from everyone else and gets into physical altercations and verbal feuds with anyone and everyone who challenges his opinions and behavior. From his wife and daughter to his coworkers and students, people in his life are frustrated with his attitude and lack of aspiration.

There is also a promo clip titled “Meet Hank” that will give you a good understanding of the character in less than a minute. The video highlights different moments in Hank’s life, featuring him as a professor, an author, a professor, but above all, a despicable man, who is self-involved and doesn’t care about being nice to anyone. Quite like his earlier AMC series, Lucky Hank looks like it’ll be more about exploring Odenkirk’s character and his day-to-day life, and where his stance on life takes him. The tone seems easy and casual but with underlying dark humor. What we are keen to see is what happens to Hank by the end of the season.

What Is Lucky Hank About?

Lucky Hank is essentially the story of a man’s midlife crisis and more or less uses the same plot as the original novel by Richard Russo. Set in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt, the series follows the misadventures of William Henry Devereaux, Jr., the chairman of the college’s English department of the badly underfunded Railton College. Hank sees everything and everyone around him as a disappointment, and yet he can’t leave the town and start over like his wife wants to. His married life is on shaky grounds, his colleagues, coworkers, and students despise him, and it doesn’t seem like he has friends. But there’s one thing Hank cares about. His workplace and his work. So, when the college’s funding seems in trouble, the cranky old professor would do anything to keep it afloat, while also navigating his personal life problems.

How Many Episodes Does Lucky Hank Have?

As per the latest announcements, Lucky Hank is slated for eight episodes, each running for roughly 40 to 60 minutes. Unlike most other AMC shows, this comedy-drama series will only release one episode on the day of the premiere, and after that, each new episode will release weekly on both AMC and AMC+.

Check out the episode schedule here:

Episode 1: "Pilot" - March 19, 2023

Directed by Peter Farrelly and written by Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman.

Episode 2: "George Saunders" - March 26, 2023

Written by Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman,

Episode 3: "Escape" - April 2, 2023

Written by Adam Barr.

Episode 4: "The Goose Boxer" - April 9, 2023

Written by Emma Barrie.

Episode 5: "The Clock" - April 16, 2023

Written by Jean Kyoung Frazier.

Episode 6: "The Arrival" - April 23, 2023

Written by Jasmine Pierce.

Episode 7: "The Count of Monte Cristo" - April 30, 2023

Written by Taylor Brogan.

Episode 8: "The Chopping Block" - May 7, 2023

Written by Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman.

Daniel Attias (Homeland) and Jude Weng (Only Murders in the Building) are also credited as directors for the series.

When Is the Lucky Hank Season 1 Finale?

The eight-episode first season (assuming there will be multiple seasons) of Lucky Hank will end with the eighth and final episode "The Chopping Block" on May 7, 2023.