The director of Twilight (2008) and the executive producer of Don’t Worry Darling, Catherine Hardwicke is set to crack you up with her latest action-comedy film, Mafia Mamma (2023). The movie is written by Michael J. Feldman and Debbie Jhoon, based on a story by French novelist, playwright, and screenwriter, Amanda Sthers, and features Knives Out star Toni Collette as the titular “mamma.” Both Sthers and Collette also serve as the producers of the film, along with Christopher Simon. Mafia Mamma marks the reunion of director Hardwicke and Collette, who had earlier teamed up for the 2015 British romantic comedy-drama film Miss You Already, also starring Drew Barrymore. Collette plays the protagonist, Kristin Balbano, an American suburban mom who inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire after his death and is expected to lead the family, much to her own and everyone’s surprise.

Mafia Mamma also features The Matrix star Monica Bellucci as Bianca, the consigliere of the empire, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Sophia Nomvete, along with Rob Huebel, Giulio Corso, Francesco Mastroianni, Alfonso Perugini, Eduardo Scarpetta, Tim Daish, and Tommy Rodger, among many others.

With the movie set to arrive this week, check out the guide below and find out how, when, and where you can watch Mafia Mamma.

What Is Mafia Mamma About?

“From suburban mom to mafia don” is what the poster of the movie says, and it more or less sums up what the film is about.

Kristin Balbano is a middle-aged writer and a suburban mom who is dealing with a horrible boss, her husband cheating on her, and her son leaving for college, among various other existential issues. And then she gets the news of her estranged grandfather’s death. Despite not knowing him, she has to attend his funeral in Calabria, Italy, a place she never visited in her life. But when she arrives, bigger news awaits her. Her grandfather was the fearsome leader of the most powerful mafia family in the town and his last wish was that Kristin takes over his role after his death. With the family’s trusted consigliere, Bianca, Kristin will now have to shed her suburban mom cape and don the don’s hat and learn to be a mob boss.

Is Mafia Mamma Coming to Movie Theaters?

Mafia Mamma has been in production since 2022 and is now being released in theaters by Bleecker Street on April 14, 2023.

Is Mafia Mamma Streaming Online?

At the moment, there is no news about the streaming release of Mafia Mamma. But like most theatrical releases, Mafia Mamma might also hit some streaming networks in the coming days/months. Watch this space for the latest update on Mafia Mamma’s streaming release date.

Watch the Mafia Mamma Trailer

The official trailer of Mafia Mamma is an absolute laughter riot, and an equally enjoyable visual treat, showcasing Collette in the fun role of a suburbanite-turned-gang leader. From the very start, you know that this is a caricature of iconic gangster movies, including the title card that looks very similar to that of The Godfather. The trailer introduces us to our protagonist, the bumbling, simpleton, Kristin Balbano who is already dealing with various mid-life crises, and then suddenly thrown into a world of gangsters, and without much of a background. Not even from watching movies, because she has never seen classics like The Godfather, which becomes a running joke in the film. From her style statement to her vocabulary and social manners, Kristin is the ultimate misfit in the business. And thus, her job as the new head of the Balbano family turns into an ordeal but a hilarious one nonetheless.

Like most well-made crime comedies we know, Mafia Mamma also packs a lot of punch with funny one-liners, and comedy-of-errors, which are all balanced out by ample action pieces. Overall, it seems quite an entertainment with no room for getting bored at any point.

Is Mafia Mamma Available on VOD/DVD?

Again, just like the streaming release, as of now, there’s no update on the VOD/DVD release of Mafia Mamma. And even when it does get a physical media release, it likely won't be happening until at least a couple of months have passed since the theatrical run.

Mafia Mamma Showtimes

More Gangster Comedies like Mafia Mamma That You Can Watch Right Now

Mafia Mamma is just the latest in a long line of gangster parodies and comedies made over the decades, which includes the likes of The Godson, Mafia, Analyze This, and Wise Guys. But the closest Mafia Mamma gets to is the Matthew Broderick and Marlon Brando-starrer The Freshman (1990). For all those who love mobster comedies, you can check out this list of other similar movies in the genre.

The Freshman (1990)

For those who aren’t aware that Marlon Brando spoofed his own character from The Godfather, this 1990 crime comedy film is a must-watch. Brando stars as Carmine Sabatini, owner of Fabulous Gourmet Club, a shady restaurant offering exotic and endangered animal meat. It’s kind of a running gag in the film that Carmine looks like Vito Corleone from the 1972 film and in the movie, the iconic character was inspired by Carmine. Matthew Broderick stars as the story’s hero, Clark Kellogg, a freshman film student at NYU who gets involved with Carmine and his illicit businesses. Written and directed by Andrew Bergman (Blazing Saddles), The Freshman also stars Bruno Kirby, Penelope Ann Miller, and Frank Whaley in various roles.

Get Shorty (1995)

Many confuse this 1995 film to be a part of the Pulp Fiction universe. It’s not. The only common element between Get Shorty and Pulp Fiction is the fact that John Travolta plays a gangster in both. Based on Elmore Leonard’s eponymous 1990 novel, this gangster comedy film is directed by Barry Sonnenfeld (Men in Black trilogy) and written by Scott Frank and features an ensemble cast that includes Gene Hackman, Rene Russo, Delroy Lindo, James Gandolfini, Dennis Farina, and Danny DeVito (also co-producer of the film). The plot follows Travolta as Ernesto “Chili” Palmer, a mobster and loan shark from Miami who accidentally gets involved with film production and goes to Hollywood. But when he gets there, Chili realizes that the world of movie production is not so different from the mafia. Get Shorty was a major success, both critically and at the box office, and earned Travolta a Golden Globe Award. The film was followed by a sequel, Be Cool, released in 2005.

Analyze This

This 1999 gangster comedy is somewhat of a classic in the genre, and unarguably one of Billy Crystal’s best comedies. The plot follows Crystal as Ben Sobol, a psychiatrist with a million problems. And then he has an encounter with the dangerous mob boss Paul Vitti, played by Robert De Niro. Though he seems invincible, Paul is one crisis-stricken gangster seeking therapy, and becomes Ben’s patient, much to Ben’s reluctance. Directed by Harold Ramis (Ghostbusters), Analyze This also stars Lisa Kudrow, Chazz Palminteri, and Molly Shannon, among others. This crime comedy film was a huge box-office hit and garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike, and its success led to a sequel, Analyze That, released in 2002, with the cast members reprising their roles.

