Malum (or, in Latin, Evil) is an upcoming, adrenaline-fueled horror movie centering on a rookie police officer, Jessica Loren. The movie begins with Officer Loren willingly volunteering to take the last lonely shift at an abandoned, recently decommissioned police station. Years prior, Loren's father died a mysterious and untimely death while on duty at the very same station, a station where an infamous and vicious cult also not-so-coincidentally met its demise. Planning to use her solitary hours in the building to further investigate her father's death, Loren soon finds herself terrorized by a series of unrelenting paranormal events as the mystery slowly begins to unravel.

Malum is a reboot and re-imagining of the 2014 psychological horror Last Shift. Both movies are directed by horror filmmaker Anthony DiBlasi, who made his debut with 2006's The Plague.

Jessica Sula (Split) plays the rookie police officer Jessica Loren. Joining her in various roles are Monroe Cline, Clarke Wolfe, Natalie Victoria (who also starred as Marigold in Last Shift), Kevin Wayne, and Candice Coke.

When Is Malum Coming to Movie Theaters?

Great news: Malum, in all its bloody, jump-scare-filled glory, will be available in select theaters across the United States on March 31, 2023.

Malum Showtimes

You can use the following links below to check out local theater availability and showtimes near you:

Is Malum Available to Stream?

Unfortunately, at present, we do not have an exact answer as to when or where Malum will be available to stream. Interestingly, the movie's production and distribution company, Welcome Villain Films, is brand new, and Malum will serve as the company's debut project.

However, Malum's secondary production company, Skyra Entertainment, leads us to speculate about which streaming service the movie could be hosted on when the time comes. Skyra worked with DiBlasi on his movie Last Shift (of which, as we've mentioned, Malum is a re-imagining). Last Shift is currently available to stream free on Peacock for all customers with plans starting at $4.99 per month and is available to rent on Apple TV for $0.99. We suspect that should Malum hit streaming services, it will likely be hosted on one of these platforms.

Watch the Malum Trailer

Welcome Villain released a trailer for Malum on their official YouTube channel on March 3, 2023. In the short time since the trailer's release, it has accumulated almost two million views - no doubt by eager fans curious to see this terrifying reboot. The trailer begins with a paranoid Loren on an extremely unsettling patrol. As she watches over the community from her police car, it's clear to see things are far from normal in her town. A group of young people can be seen sitting in the street, one of them holding Loren's gaze and smiling menacingly, as a blood-covered, grinning young man is apprehended. When Loren arrives at the decommissioned station for her solo shift, she is briefed by a fellow officer, who tells her that all phones have been rerouted to the new station and her night should therefore be a quiet one. However, in case of an emergency, the officer tells Loren he has left a number for the new station on her desk. Loren replies, "I'm sure I'll be fine". Famous last words.

Additionally, the trailer gives us some brief hints about Loren's deceased father's mysterious past. Another officer explains to Loren that he was told the Captain's daughter would be joining the department. Loren tells him that she wanted the chance to work where her father worked, just for one night. The officer replies that the Captain was a hero... "until he wasn't". In a series of unexplained phone calls, Loren is told that her father was "no saint". As she looks through newspaper archives about a dangerous cult, Loren endures a night from hell while it slowly dawns on her that her father could be more involved with the cult's reign of terror than she ever realized.

As Loren explores the station, her patrol is fraught with one terrifying encounter after the other. Without giving too many specifics away, it seems Malum's jump scares will make for a heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat watch.

What Is the Background of Malum?

Malum is described as a reboot/re-imagining of the 2014 psychological horror Last Shift. The movie made its debut at the London FrightFest Film Festival in October 2014 and was released on demand a year later, gaining a huge group of dedicated fans. Last Shift is directed by Anthony DiBlasi and co-written by DiBlasi and Scott Poiley. The two reprise their respective roles in Malum.

The premises of Last Shift and Malum are pretty similar: a rookie police officer takes the last shift at a recently decommissioned station, which results in a night of terror. However, Malum is set to largely expand on previous lore, as well as to elevate the horror element to an all-new level.

Movies Similar to Malum That Are Available to Stream Now

Last Shift (2014) - Although we've mentioned that the premises of Last Shift and Malum are similar, there are some slight differences. The movie begins with the rookie police officer Jessica Loren (Juliana Harkavy) not volunteering, but instead being ordered to take the last shift at a recently closed police station. It's Loren's first night on the force, and when she arrives at the station she is briefed by the eccentric Sergeant Cohen (Hank Stone). Cohen tells Loren that she must wait for a HAZMAT team to come to collect evidence and therefore, she must not leave the building under any circumstances. Bored, Loren falls asleep, but it's not long before she is awakened by a series of terrifying events.

The Ritual (2017) - Six months after a violent encounter resulted in a tragic death, four friends set out on a hiking trip across northern Sweden to mend their relationship and remember the deceased fifth member of their group. Despite the beautiful scenery, the men soon realize that something is very wrong with their surroundings, and that true horror lurks within the picturesque forest.

