Similar to how grunge developed from punk in the 1990s, classic cinema noir emerged in the 1950s and 1960s to become a completely new subgenre in the decades that followed: neo-noir. The concept driving neo-noir is that it is a genre that incorporates elements of various genres while drawing inspiration from the concepts and aesthetics of film noir. It frequently includes themes of vengeance, and often blurs the boundaries between good and bad, and centers on an antagonist as the main character. While many present-day noirs largely adhere to this detective-centric structure, others have altered these specifics by including challenging private investigators, amicable villains, and fascinating deadbeats. These adjustments produced genre-defying neo-noir movies with unusual detectives, colorful world settings, and intriguing mysteries. Marlowe is one such film, directed by the famed Neil Jordan with the screenplay written by Academy Award Winner William Monahan.

The movie is produced by Alan Moloney of Parallel Films, Billy Hines and Gary Levinsohn of H2L Media Group, Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures, and Philip Kim and Patrick Hibler of Storyboard Media. Marlowe is based on the 2014 novel The Black-Eyed Blonde by John Banville, written under the pen name Benjamin Black, and stars Liam Neeson as the enigmatic private detective Philip Marlowe, a fictional character that was first developed by Raymond Chandler, widely regarded as the founder of the hard-boiled fiction subgenre. Marlowe has the distinction of being Neeson's 100th film, which is quite a landmark for any actor. Joining him on the cast are Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, Danny Huston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alan Cumming, Daniela Melchior, Ian Hart, Colm Meaney, and Francois Arnaud. Here's how you can watch the film.

Image via Open Road FIlms

Related:Liam Neeson to Follow Up His 100th Film With Thriller ‘The Riker’s Ghost’

Marlowe had its world premiere at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival on 24 September 2022, attended by the director and the main cast. Open Road Films has acquired the North American rights to Marlowe and had previously scheduled the film for a release on December 2, 2022.

The film was ultimately pushed back and will now release on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Is Marlowe Streaming or in Theaters?

Image via Open Road Films

Marlowe will be released exclusively in movie theaters on its respective release date.

There are currently no details for a streaming release and the same is the case for its availability in physical formats such as DVD and Blu-ray. But if you want to add this movie to your collection, it depends on if and when the physical formats are announced and that can be a wait of around three to four months since that is the average time it takes for a film to reach store shelves.

Marlowe Showtimes:

You can use the links below to find showtimes for Marlowe at a theater near you.

Watch the Trailer for Marlowe:

The official trailer for Marlowe was released exclusively on Collider by Open Road Entertainment on January 13, 2023. You can watch it in the player above.

Related:'Naked Gun' Reboot Hopes to Start Shooting This Summer, Says Liam Neeson

What Is Marlowe’s Plot?

The plot of the film is set in Bay City in the 1930s and centers on Detective Philip Marlowe (Liam Neeson), who is lately down on his luck. Everything changes when Diane Kruger's portrayal of a stunning and opulent heiress hires Marlowe to find her ex-lover. The detective finds himself at the heart of a dangerous inquiry when the ex's disappearance turns out to be just the start of a complicated puzzle. He soon learns that the investigation is driven by a series of lies and that a labyrinth of corruption lies beneath the missing man's disappearance, placing him in the sights of some of the city's wealthiest and most dangerous residents.

After his 1996 biopic Michael Collins, which is set during the Irish Civil War, the thriller is director Jordan's second feature film with Neeson in the lead role. Jordan referred to the actor as an "icon" about their reunion, adding, "I can’t imagine Marlowe without Liam Neeson. But then, I can’t imagine Michael Collins without him either. Maybe you need an icon to play an icon - that said, I couldn’t feel more honored to be teaming with Liam on his 100th movie, a project we’re all incredibly proud of.”

More Noir Movies Like Marlowe That You Can Watch Now

Image via Open Road Films

Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) - In some way, almost every film that Quentin Tarantino makes may be classified as neo-noir. However, none of them do it as effectively as Kill Bill Vol. 1 does. Uma Thurman plays the Bride, a woman who vows vengeance on a group of assassins and their leader after they try to kill her and her quest takes her to Tokyo, where she battles the yakuza. It is impossible to forget Uma Thurman's in her iconic portrayal and her pursuit of vengeance against her oppressors. The Bride has earned the right to exact revenge in whatever way she deems appropriate, and even though some may doubt her ways, she certainly goes all out! Kill Bill: Vol. 1 is one of the few movies where Tarantino's narrative doesn't carry the bulk of the film, but still manages to deliver at every level because of the absurdist gore, terrific action, brilliant soundtrack, and stunning cinematography.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) - Robert Downey Jr. and director Shane Black, in his directorial debut, made their mark with Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, one of the few movies that come the closest to the iconic cinema noir genre. Robert Downey Jr. believes it was the calling card that got him the part of Iron Man three years after. In this masterpiece of the buddy cop genre, a New York City burglar unwittingly teams up with a boisterous private detective and a striving actress to solve a murder case in Los Angeles. The film's brilliance comes from its three perfectly cast leads, Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer, and Michelle Monaghan. The chemistry between Downey Jr. and Kilmer, complemented by Shane Black's witty script, easily makes this one of the greatest black comedies of the decade.

Drive (2011) - Nicolas Winding Refn's Drive is a stunning yet brutal film starring Ryan Gosling as a Hollywood stunt driver turned wheelman who is being sought by the mafia who hired him. The movie creates a cinematic atmosphere that feels both timeless and contemporary. This urban criminal thriller does better with less as its calm protagonist dramatically unravels, exposing his true character, with garish visuals and an unforgettable soundtrack. Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, and Bryan Cranston all give nuanced performances in Drive, and it is a fascinating and unexpected contribution to the genre. After its premiere, Drive gained almost universal acclaim and became a cult favorite among moviegoers. On critics' year-end top 10 lists, it was one of the highest-ranked and most frequently mentioned movies of 2011.