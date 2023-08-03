The only thing better than one Meg is a school of Megs, hunting in packs. And that is exactly what we get in Meg 2: The Trench, the sequel to the 2018 monster hit The Meg which first brought the prehistoric megalodon back from extinction to take a massive bite out of box office sales to the tune of over $500 million.

Jason Statham is back as Jonas Taylor, the formerly washed-out, beer-guzzling anti-hero with a negative attitude who slayed the Meg in the first movie. With more megalodons surfacing from the trench, Statham will need more help which comes in the form of Chinese action star Wu Jing, who will be bad for the sharks but good for global sales since Wu is the highest-grossing male actor in China.

With more action, more Statham, and more shark attacks, Meg 2 looks to be another megahit. Here’s how to watch Meg 2: The Trench.

When Does Meg 2: The Trench Come Out?

Meg 2: The Trench will come out in theaters in North America, the UK, and China on August 4, 2023.

Will Meg 2: The Trench Be in Theaters?

Yes. Meg 2: The Trench will be in theaters and available in the Dolby format which could be the best way to devour (and get devoured by) this supersized creature feature.

When Will Meg 2: The Trench Be on Streaming?

Meg 2: The Trench’s release date on streaming has not yet been announced though we can be sure the movie lands on Max, the streaming service of Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the meantime, the first Meg film is available to stream on Max, in case you are in the mood for a rewatch before going out to see the sequel.

When Will Meg 2: The Trench Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

No word yet on when Meg 2: The Trench will be released on DVD and Blu-ray. If it’s any indication, The Meg was released on Blu-ray and DVD four months after its theatrical release.

Watch the Trailer for Meg 2: The Trench

The action-packed trailer of director Ben Wheatley’s Meg 2: The Trench calls Jonas Taylor (Statham) back to action after alarming signs are detected from 25,000 deep in the trench. A creature is again trying to make its way to the surface. It’s a megalodon, the biggest anyone has ever seen, and it’s not alone. Three Megs are soon making their way to a beach full of oblivious vacationers, some of them quickly becoming chum in comedic fashion — furiously trying to pedal their aqua boats back to shore to no avail.

It will take Statham, action megastar Wu Jing, and their crew to stop the Megs, and this time they’re fortified with all kinds of gear: deep-sea space suits, submersibles, jets skis, helicopters, and an impressive array of weapons. All that gear and Jonas still gets to do physical combat with a Meg.

As if three megalodons aren’t enough, the trailer also features a giant prehistoric squid or octopus that breaches a beach resort and brings a helicopter down with its tentacles, teasing that Megs are just the beginning.

More Monster Shark Movies Like Meg 2: The Trench

As many of us hit the beach during this historic hot summer, it’s not surprising that we’ve got sharks on our minds. Shark attacks in shallow waters are in the news and Discovery's Jason Momoa-hosted Shark Week premiered to record numbers. If you still can’t get enough, here are more shark movies to feed your fear and fascination for these apex predators.

Jaws (1975) - A seaside resort named Amity is terrorized by a great white shark in this Steven Spielberg masterpiece. After a dismembered body part washes ashore, the victim of a grisly shark attack, Police Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) orders the beaches to be closed until the shark is found and killed, but town officials put profit over ethics and keep the beaches open, with horrific results. Brody, who is scared of the water, is forced to hunt the killer shark in the open seas aboard the rickety boat of shark hunter (Robert Shaw) along with ichthyologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss). The trio will find themselves hunted instead, taking audiences on a ride that will forever induce our dread of unseen monsters lurking under the waters.

The Shallows (2016) - Blake Lively is perfectly cast as surfer girl and medical school dropout Nancy Adams who goes on a sentimental journey to a beach in Mexico, the favorite spot of her recently deceased mother. Nancy is surfing alone on the secluded beach when she is attacked by a great white shark and gets stranded, injured, on a rock just 200 yards away from the safety of the shore. So near and yet so far. A shark is circling Nancy in the shallows and it’s insatiable. Nancy spends most of the 87 minutes of this taut movie just trying to survive while strategizing on how to outswim and outsmart the shark. Lively’s performance here is believable and riveting, leaving audiences cheering every fraught attempt to get back to shore.

Open Water (2003) - This survival movie is based on a true story, making it more harrowing than even the most imaginative, CG-enhanced monster movies out there. The premise is simple: a couple goes scuba diving in the Caribbean, but when they come to the surface, they discover that the diving boat has left without them. Alone in the open water, the couple does not panic, expecting the boat will come back and get them. But day turns to night. They grow thirsty. The jellyfish sting. And sharks appear, their fins cutting the sea surface. It becomes increasingly clear that they could die out there.