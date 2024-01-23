Deception, romance, and a contentious relationship between a literature teacher and an astute student are all front and center in Miller's Girl. The filmmaking debut of writer, director, and producer Jade Halley Bartlett, Miller's Girl follows the story of two complex individuals. The first is Cairo Sweet (Jenna Ortega) — a brilliant high school student whose love for writing and reading is second to none. The second is Jonathan Miller (Martin Freeman) — a high school English teacher who has a complicated relationship with his current profession. An even more complicated relationship arises when Cairo and Jonathan form an unexpected bond. What starts out as an innocent friendship turns into something that could easily cross the line into inappropriate. This doesn't go unnoticed by Cairo and Jonathan's friends and peers, leading both of them to make their case on who was the instigator in this doomed relationship.

To find out when and how you can see this dramatic story unfold, here is where you can watch Miller's Girl.

Miller's Girl A creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student. Release Date January 26, 2024 Director Jade Halley Bartlett Cast Martin Freeman , Jenna Ortega , Bashir Salahuddin , Gideon Adlon Runtime 93 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Jade Halley Bartlett

Close

The limited release for Miller's Girl will officially begin on Friday, January 26th, 2024, which is just about two weeks after the film had its world premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday, January 11th, 2024. The January 26th release date reportedly applies to the United States, Canada, Spain, Bulgaria, and Estonia. Other release dates for Miller's Girl include January 25th in Hungary and Thailand, February 22nd in Germany, and March 21st in Australia.

Is 'Miller's Girl' in Theaters?

Image via Lionsgate

Beginning January 26th, Miller's Girl will be partaking in a limited theatrical release, meaning that the only way to see the film on that date is in a movie theater. The film leads an otherwise pretty quiet late-January weekend, with its only competition being the releases of the prior weekend on January 19th. This includes the space-station world war thriller I.S.S., the holiday-themed slasher Founders Day, and the dramatic romance film Which Brings Me to You.

Find Showtimes for 'Miller's Girl':

Image via Lionsgate

To find out if Miller's Girl is playing in a movie theater near you, look to the following links to buy your tickets in advance. Keep in mind that, because Miller's Girl is a limited theatrical release, there's a chance that it may not be playing at the theater you usually attend.

Watch the Trailer for 'Miller's Girl'

Lionsgate released the first trailer for Miller's Girl on December 13th, 2023. Right after the trailer begins by showing it was an official selection for the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival, we then see the first meeting between Cairo Sweet and Jonathan Miller, the latter of whom is clearly very impressed by Cairo's love of literature. After forming an unexpected friendship, Jonathan and Cairo's bond takes a turn for the worse when Cairo submits a risqué and sexually explicit paper for class. The paper indirectly (or perhaps directly) alleges an inappropriate relationship between the teacher and the student, and it now falls upon the audience to decide who is manipulating whom on this incredibly delicate issue.

What is 'Miller's Girl' About?

Image via Lionsgate

The official plot synopsis for Miller's Girl reads as follows:

"A talented young writer embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear."

Other Movies Like 'Miller's Girl' You Can Watch Right Now

'Notes on a Scandal' (2006)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Nominated for an impressive four Academy Awards, Notes on a Scandal is a simple yet effective thriller that has a scandalous affair at its center. Set in a quiet English town, an experienced and strict teacher at the school named Barbara Covett (Judi Dench) is feeling helpless and alone until she finds a friend in a newer and more inexperienced art teacher, Sheba Hart (Cate Blanchett). They become fast friends, but that dynamic changes when Barbara suspects that Sheba is preying on an underage student at the institution, leaving the former in an uncomfortable and even dangerous predicament. Notes on a Scandal is available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max

'The Hunt' (2012)

Image via Nordisk Film

Mads Mikkelsen seems to star in acclaimed film after acclaimed film, and a fine example of that is The Hunt. The life of kindergarten teacher Lucas (Mads Mikkelsen) has been fraught with ups and downs, but that seems to change when he meets the love of his life. However, that happiness is stopped in its tracks when one of Lucas' students and his best friend's daughter accuse him of committing one of the worst crimes a kindergarten teacher could commit. As the title implies, Lucas attempts to prove his innocence by finding the person truly responsible for this heinous and unforgivable act. The Hunt is available to stream on Tubi.

Watch on Tubi

'The Holdovers' (2023)

Image via Focus Features

We know the title above says "movies like Miller's Girl", and Alexander Payne's The Holdovers is in a way, but it's also the complete anti-thesis to Miller's Girl in many respects. The Holdovers is also a movie about how a teacher and a student's relationship goes in strange and unexpected directions. Still, it's not nearly as risqué and is much more lighthearted, as the lead teacher and student have an unusual but ultimately healthy and harmless rapport. If anything, the comedy of The Holdovers serves as a solid palette cleanser from the dramatic subject matter of Miller's Girl. Set during the 1970s, a depressed and grumpy teacher (Paul Giamatti), a grieving widow and a school cook (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), and a rebellious student abandoned by his mother for Christmas (Dominic Sessa), are stuck in their drafty and empty private school as they have nowhere else to go during the holidays. The Holdovers is available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock