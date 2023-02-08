Marvel animated series have had a significant impact on popular culture and have been well-received by both audiences and critics. The series has been instrumental in introducing Marvel characters and storylines to new audiences and have been credited with helping increase the popularity of the Marvel brand. Be it their ability to stay true to the source material while also making them accessible to a broader audience, or their captivating animation style which helps to draw in viewers and keep them engaged, Marvel animated series are well-loved by millions around the world. The popularity can also be attributed to their ability to connect with the audience, by creating a sense of nostalgia for those who grew up reading the comics and also introducing new generations of fans to the characters and their stories.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is one upcoming animated series from Marvel Television that many are excitedly looking forward to. With its distinctive, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-inspired animation style and a youthful mentality that will without question charm its way into people's hearts, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is ready to adorn televisions all around the world. Based on the comic book characters of the same name, the series will focus on a brilliant young girl named Lunella Lafayette, who discovers a powerful, prehistoric dinosaur named Devil Dinosaur. Together, they team up to solve problems and save the world. The series will be produced by Disney Television Animation, Marvel Animation, Titmouse, and Cinema Gypsy Productions, with animation services provided by Flying Bark Productions. The titular characters Lunella Lafayette (also known as Moon Girl) and Devil Dinosaur will be voiced by Diamond White and Fred Tatasciore, respectively.

On February 10, 2023, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will make its Disney Channel debut. The show's launch was originally slated for 2020 but was postponed to 2022 and then to its present date. The first episode of the series will be split into two parts, with the third episode being released the following day. Following that, two episodes will air every Saturday on Disney Channel. The series will be released on Disney+ on February 15, 2023, with episodes 3 to 6 premiering on the streaming service before their television debuts.

Where to Watch Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur?

The first full episode of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will air on Disney Channel on Friday, February 10, at 8 pm. It will then be available to watch on Disney Channel's YouTube page at 10 pm PT.

Not only will Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur be available on Disney Channel but much to the delight of many, you can also catch it on Disney+ from February 15. It will appear on the Disney Plus catalog and subscribers can watch it at their convenience.

If you want to subscribe to the streaming service, it will cost you roughly $10.99 a month or $110 a year. Disney Plus offers an alternative subscription choice that is less expensive and ad-supported, unlike a few other streaming services. You would spend roughly $7.99 per month for this subscription if you don't mind watching commercials during your viewing time. The Disney Bundle, which contains Disney Plus, ESPN +, and Hulu, is an additional Disney Plus subscription plan that you can consider in which all three streaming services may be accessed in one location for just $12.99 a month.

What Is Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s Plot?

Executive produced by Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and Steve Loter, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the comical adventures of 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette, a brilliant inventor who unintentionally transports a gigantic, red Tyrannosaurus-like theropod dinosaur named Devil Dinosaur into the current-day of New York City. With a newly found friendship in the form of a mighty T-Rex and an undying loyalty to her neighborhood, Lunella finds herself trying to balance school and family life with her never-ending mission against a slew of evil bad guys, such as Aftershock, Rat King, and Mane, while equipped with a supply of gerrymandered technology.

The series features a young black female lead character which has been seen as an important step forward in terms of representation and diversity in animation. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur also aims to make science accessible and exciting for young viewers, with Lunella being a genius inventor and scientist.

Read the official synopsis here:

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Watch the Trailer for Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

The trailer for the animated series was released on January 13, 2023, and boasts colorful, stunning animation that teases what’s about to come. From an underground hidden laboratory to roaring dinosaurs who feast on homemade delicacies, the teaser has us anticipating the release of one of Marvel Comics' most sincere and entertaining works since it contains a healthy dosage of heart and the most powerful force of all - unlikely friendships. The Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur trailer successfully illustrates the animated series' 2D art style which reimagines New York City as a dazzling wonderland of vibrant hues. Intended for children and adults alike, the trailer features adorable characters, silly humor, and exciting action.

More Marvel Adventure Animations That You Can Watch Now

X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-1997) - For its amazing voice acting, stunning visuals, and everlasting theme music, Marvel’s X-Men: The Animated Series is one of the most loved animated series out there. The show was based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name and followed the adventures of a group of mutants as they battled against various villains and struggled to find acceptance in a world that feared and hated them. One of the things that made the show unique was its focus on complex, nuanced characters and its exploration of themes such as prejudice and discrimination. The series' animation is also top-notch and felt like the ideal synthesis of comic books and cartoons, inspiring later designs for superhero animated series. The show's unique blend of superhero action, mature themes, and animated storytelling has made it a classic of the genre.

Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Superheroes (2006-2010) - One group of superheroes in the Marvel family that have had difficulty in finding success on the big screen is The Fantastic Four. But Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes, a very brief animated series produced by the French animation studio MoonScoop that came out intermittently between 2006 - 2010 did a great job of nailing these characters. The series follows the adventures of The Fantastic Four who use their unique abilities to fight against various villains and threats to the world, while also dealing with their personal lives and relationships. One of the unique aspects of the series is its focus on the dynamics and relationships within The Fantastic Four team. The show explores the interactions and conflicts between the characters, as well as their individual struggles and growth, adding a layer of depth and realism to the story. The series is well-liked by fans for its strong character development, engaging storylines, and faithful adaptation of the source material while also having a great animation style, which makes the action scenes more dynamic and a treat to watch.

What If…? (2021) - What If...? is likely one of the most Marvel Cinematic Universe titles and provided the fans who already have a solid grasp of the franchise's major plot storylines and a relationship to its plethora of characters undoubtedly the most enjoyment out of each episode. What If...? explores what might have happened at various crucial points in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had certain events been handled differently. The animated anthology series' comparisons and inside jokes unquestionably are more appreciated by lifelong franchise fans, however, the self-contained stories aren't overly complicated to turn away more casual viewers.

