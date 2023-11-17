Based on the 2014 documentary of the same name, Next Goal Wins is the new sports dramedy from director Taika Waititi. The film follows the true story of Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), a Dutch-American soccer coach who is on the brink of losing his job. He takes on the seemingly impossible task of training the American Samoa national soccer team, which has a reputation for being one of the weakest teams worldwide. To keep his job, Thomas must turn the team into star players, so they can qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The film also stars Oscar Kightley, Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, Rhys Darby, and Rachel House, among many others.

After spending the last several years directing the last two Thor movies as well as winning an Academy Award for his WWII satire Jojo Rabbit, Next Goal Wins is shaping up to be another charming addition to Waititi’s library. Anyone who enjoys a feel-good sports story with an underdog team should be sure to check this film out! Read below to find out where and when to watch Next Goal Wins.

Next Goal Wins Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Taika Waititi Cast Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane Rating PG-13 Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy, Drama, Sports Writers Taika Waititi, Iain Morris

Roughly four years after first entering production, Next Goal Wins is scheduled to release exclusively in theaters nationwide on Friday, November 17, 2023. The film finally debuted earlier this year at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, and fortunately, its commercial release is finally here. The film was previously scheduled to release on April 21, 2023, and was later delayed to September 22, 2023, before finally landing on its current date.

When Will 'Next Goal Wins' Be Available to Stream?

As mentioned above, Next Goal Wins will initially play solely in theaters, so it will not be available to stream until some time afterward. Since the film is being distributed by Searchlight Pictures, the film will inevitably land on Hulu. However, we still don't know when the film will land on the service, and it likely won't be until early 2024. Keep an eye on this space for updates on the film’s streaming status!

Find Showtimes for ‘Next Goal Wins’

If you want to find showtimes for Next Goal Wins at a theater near you, check out the following links below!

Will ‘Next Goal Wins’ Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Like its streaming status, nothing has been announced yet regarding a home media release on DVD or Blu-ray for Next Goal Wins. With the film about to release in theaters, it’s still too early to predict when you’ll be able to pick up your own copy. In recent years, Searchlight Pictures has been known to forgo a physical release for several of its films, including See How They Run, Theater Camp, and Chevalier. There is a chance that Next Goal Wins also forgoes a release on physical release.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Next Goal Wins’

The official trailer for Next Goal Wins was released by Searchlight Pictures on April 27, 2023. Set to the song “Take a Chance on Me” by ABBA, it begins with Thomas sitting in an awkward meeting with his superiors as they assess his options. He can either lose his job or travel to American Samoa to train their team. Thomas chooses the latter, and upon his arrival, he gets a crash course on the team’s situation from their current coach, Tavita.

What follows is a sequence of scenes that highlight the team’s underdog spirit in both soccer games and training sessions under Thomas’s guidance. The film will be an engaging underdog story, filled with plenty of humor and heart as Thomas grows closer to the team’s players and their community.

Taika Waititi Movies Like 'Next Goal Wins' Available to Stream Right Now:

Across his diverse filmography, Taika Waititi has established himself as a genre chameleon. He has dabbled in coming-of-age stories set both in wartime and present day, a hilarious horror film about vampires in New Zealand, and even cosmic superhero adventures starring the God of Thunder. Before Next Goal Wins gets released, check out some of his other films with his signature charm below!

Boy (2010)

Set in 1984, this film follows a young Boy (James Rolleston) who lives on a farm in New Zealand with his grandmother, younger brother Rocky, and his cousins. Boy imagines his father, Alamein (Waititi) as a courageous war hero, but in reality, he is a soldier turned convict who has no desire to be a parent. After several years away, Alamein returns to the farm to look for stolen money that he buried there, prompting Boy to try reconnecting with him.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

Hunt for the Wilderpeople revolves around Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison), a teenager with foster parents who runs away from home when his foster mother passes away. Ricky doesn’t want to be relocated to a new family, so he decides to hide in the wilderness. His foster father Hector (Sam Neill) follows him and gets injured, forcing the two to remain in the great outdoors while he heals. Their sudden absence creates significant concern for child protective services, leading to a manhunt to locate Ricky and Hector.

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Set during World War 2, Jojo Rabbit is about ten-year-old Hitler Youth member Johannes "Jojo" Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis). When he discovers that his mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl named Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic, Jojo starts questioning his role as a Hitler Youth cadet. Jojo and Elsa begin to bond, while he also deals with the appearances from his imaginary friend Adolf (Waititi), a more offbeat version of the real-life figure.

