Back in October 2021, it was announced that an unnamed R-rated comedy had all the big production companies champing at the bit. The likes of Apple, Netflix, and Universal Pictures declared their interest, but it was Sony that came out on top. With so many of the world's biggest production teams vying for the rights to this screenplay, anticipation was high to find out exactly what it was. That time eventually came, with it being formally announced that the movie was titled No Hard Feelings, with Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence set to produce and star. Expectations were now through the roof and the countdown was on until a release date was officially announced. The release date came, and the movie is now just around the corner so, with that in mind, here is exactly how you can watch No Hard Feelings upon its arrival on the big screen as one of June 2023's most anticipated releases.

Image via Sony Pictures

Release dates have been fairly unreliable over the past several years, and with No Hard Feelings, there has been a similar experience. Originally set to launch on June 16, 2023, that date has since been pushed back a week, with the current official release date set for June 23, 2023, in the US and June 21 in some other countries such as the UK and France. This is not a huge change, but it does avoid a release date clash with the latest DC installment The Flash. However, the new release date now clashes with Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, meaning that some fans will likely have to spend the day in the theater if they want to catch both upon their arrival.

Is No Hard Feelings in Theaters?

Image via Sony Pictures

As alluded to previously, No Hard Feelings will be receiving an exclusive theater release on June 23, 2023, with tickets coming on sale back on June 12. With Sony backing the project, this is no surprise, although some fans may have been hoping for a streaming release to fit in with their busy schedules.

Will No Hard Feelings Be On Streaming?

Image via Sony Pictures

While there is not yet any confirmation on when No Hard Feelings will be on streaming, we do know that the likes of Netflix and Apple were interested in the movie back in 2021, so that interest is unlikely to have waned. Like many major theater releases of the past few years, we will see them appear on our favorite streaming sites sometime soon.

Thanks to a deal that was struck between Sony and Netflix back in early 2021, No Hard Feelings will eventually be available to stream on Netflix once its theatrical window and VOD window ends. Recent Sony Pictures titles such as A Man Called Otto, Missing, and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody were made available on the streaming service in the past several months.

Will No Hard Feelings Be Receiving a DVD or Blu-Ray Release?

Image via Sony

There are currently no plans for a DVD or Blu-ray release of No Hard Feelings, but fans mustn't feel disheartened, as the likelihood is that news of this kind will release after the movie has made its theatrical debut.

Is There a Trailer for No Hard Feelings?

Yes, there is a trailer for No Hard Feelings officially released on March 9th, 2023. It can be watched above. Warning, the following trailer could be considered NSFW.

The trailer is frantic and funny, with the almost unbelievable comedy sure to keep everyone watching glued to the screen. Jennifer Lawrence looks to be putting in a dedicated comedic performance that fans will hope to live up to some of her other most cherished performances, with the closing shot of her co-star Andrew Barth Feldman clinging naked to the front of a car as it hurtles towards a train clearly showing his dedication too. No Hard Feelings looks like a wild ride, and one not to be missed.

