As Germany was on the brink of initiating World War II, one young British man had the foresight to use his wealth to evacuate more than 600 Jewish children from Czechoslovakia into Britain. Some call him the British Schindler, but the man who lived to be 106 years old was named Nicholas Winton, a true hero in his time with a story not so widely known until now.

Director James Hawes (Black Mirror) has taken the true story and developed it into a feature film, One Life, with the help of a stellar cast including the Oscar award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs), Helena Bonham Carter (Fight Club), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Johnny Flynn (Stardust), and more.

The humble hero never credited himself for doing enough to save the children during the war. However, 50 years later, a presentation called That’s Life! aired on BBC, which hosted Winton as a guest to surprise him with the survivors that he rescued. It’s a story that needs to be told, not only for the survivors but to remember the impact of the Holocaust and here’s how you can see this heroic tale for yourself.

One Life Nicholas Winton does everything he can to rescue as many Jewish children from Czechoslovakia before the German invasion in World War II. After 50 years, he is honored by the survivors in a televised emotional event, bringing peace to the man who only wished he could have done more. Release Date January 1, 2024 Director James Hawes Cast Anthony Hopkins , Johnny Flynn , Helena Bonham Carter , Lena Olin Jonathan Pryce , Romola Garai , Alex Sharp

Though One Life debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2023, its official release date will ring in the UK’s new year on January 1, 2024. The film has yet to announce a release date for the US, but it is expected to be released in early 2024. The film production company See-Saw is based in Britain and Australia, so fans in parts of Australasia will have an even earlier release on December 26, 2023.

One Life will be released in theaters in the UK and several New Zealand and Australian theaters. Unfortunately, theaters in the US have yet to announce its availability.

Warner Bros. UK & Ireland released the official trailer for One Life on September 7, 2023.

The trailer begins with the unassuming Nicholas Winton (Hopkins) being led into a studio and seated in the front row, presumably the studio where his survivors will surprise him. As the host announces the story that sounds familiar to Winton, it turns out to be about his life.

The trailer returns to a young Winton (Flynn) making his way through Prague and witnessing the impoverished children in the streets. The exposure clearly inspired him to do something about it with the encroaching Nazi military and threats on the children's lives. However, the older Winton doesn’t reminisce about the children he saved; instead, he reminisces about the children he could not help.

As Winton and his team work together to load children onto trains to seek refuge in Britain, people question his intentions, to which he replies, “Because I may be able to do something about it, I must.” Images of Hitler's army storming the train stations haunt Winton both in the past and the present, something he was almost never able to clear from his conscience. But through the overwhelming support of friends and the meeting with the now adult children he helped save, Winton can finally accept that he did all he could do. The trailer alone can almost bring you to tears, a promising teaser to a great film about an amazing story.

More Films About the Holocaust Like 'One Life'

'Schindler's List' (1993)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall, Jonathan Sagall

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Schindler's List is a powerful biographical drama based on the life of Oskar Schindler. Not too dissimilar from Nicholas Winton, Schindler, who is played by Liam Neeson (Taken), seized a moment in time when he realized that his exploitation of the available Jewish workforce enabled him to save their lives. While the Nazi military ushered Jews into the Kraków Ghetto, Schindler got busy with opening a factory to hire Jewish people to aid the German war effort. This ensured the safety of his workers and made Schindler a wealthy man. But when Schindler witnesses a mass execution of Jews in the streets of Kraków, his initial act of greed turns into a mission to protect as many lives as possible. The film was considered one of the greatest films about the Holocaust, and it swept the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Art Direction.

'The Boy in the Striped Pajamas' (2008)

Director: Mark Herman

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Jack Scanlon, David Thewlis, Vera Farmiga, Rupert Friend

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas follows the story of Bruno (Asa Butterfield), the eight-year-old son of a Nazi soldier who lives near a concentration camp, which he believes to be an ordinary farm. He is raised to be indoctrinated by Nazi propaganda but seems to feel like there is something off about his teachings. One day, Bruno meets Shmuel (Jack Scanlon) on the other side of a fence, who he assumes wears striped pajamas due to his prisoner's uniform. Shmuel, who is similarly led to believe that there is nothing wrong with his predicament, becomes friends with Bruno. Eventually, the children begin to understand their surroundings, leading to one of the most heart-wrenching stories ever told.

'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Director: Taika Waititi

Cast: Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Alfie Allen, Stephen Merchant, Archie Yates

Jojo Rabbit is a satirical war comedy centered on a young German boy named Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis). Jojo, who is a devoted member of the Hitler Youth, discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Suddenly, his whole world is turned upside down. As World War II rages on, Jojo relies heavily on his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), to navigate his blind nationalism. Jojo Rabbit was nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Production Design.