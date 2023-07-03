The best day to be a One Piece fan is finally here! About 26 years ago, Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, set sail to travel to the Grand Line and find the ultimate treasure known to man. The captain of the Straw Hats has been making new friends and has accumulated an enormous fanbase that has supported him and his crew over his journey that spans 1000 chapters and 95 volumes, a feat that has yet to be repeated in the history of Shōnen Jump mangas.

One Piece is undoubtedly one of the greatest (one of the big three alongside Bleach and Naruto) and one of the longest-running anime shows. This alone speaks volumes about the massive love fans have for the franchise. Hence, the fans deserve to feel appreciated, and there’s no better way of doing that than dedicating an entire day to this fantastic fandom. In collaboration with Shueisha Inc. and Toei Animation, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. is organizing One Piece Day 2023 this year in July in Japan. For the first time, the shows will be live-streamed with English interpretation for international fans.

The One Piece Day is right around the corner, and if you consider yourself a die-hard fan of the Straw Hat Pirates, there’s no way you would want to miss the event. To make your sailing with Luffy and his friends a bit more smooth, we have compiled all the information you need to know about the One Piece Day 2023 live-stream.

Image via Bandai Namco

Related: Original 'One Piece' Voice Actors Join the Live-Action Adaptation Crew

What Is One Piece Day?

Since the Japan Anniversary Association made it an official anniversary, One Piece Day has been observed on July 22 every year as the anniversary of the popular anime series. On July 22, 1997, the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine officially started serializing the One Piece manga. The day was declared a yearly "One Piece Day" as part of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary in 2017.

Where and When Is One Piece Day 2023 Happening?

Image via Crunchyroll

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. will be hosting "One Piece Day '23," an event that brings together all facets of One Piece, including manga, anime, movies, music, games, and merchandise for One Piece fans worldwide. This event is organized in collaboration with Shueisha Inc. and Toei Animation Co., Ltd. One Piece Day 2023 will take place on Friday, July 21, 2023, and Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Tokyo Big Sight (Halls 3 and 4, South Exhibition Hall 4F, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo) in Japan.

Where Can You Watch the One Piece Day Livestream?

The main stage events will be broadcasted live worldwide on YouTube with simultaneous English interpretation for the first time. The "Let's Go! One Piece Film Red Special Cheer Screening" is the only event that won't be aired online on YouTube, but other events, like a conversation segment with guests and a "Special Music Live" performance, will be available to view from home. To get notifications when the live stream starts, visit the official One Piece Day YouTube channel using the links below:

Day 1 - Viewing

Day 2 - Viewing

Please remember that any unauthorized recording, uploading, or screen capture of the videos is strictly prohibited. For those who missed the live stream, the archived video will be made available with English subtitles for a limited time which will be announced in the near future.

Related: 10 Fights in One Piece Changed The Series Forever

What Will Happen During One Piece Day 2023?

Image via Netflix

The entire schedule of One Piece Day 2023 is spread over two days. On Day 1, Friday, July 21, 2023, the first day is reserved for "Let's go! One Piece Film Red Special Cheer Screening" – an event that encourages attendees to participate in a cheer for the movie alongside other fans. There will be a special feature talk segment with guests Kaori Nazuka (Uta) and Shimofuri Myojo (Jellyfish Pirates). Though the film will not be streamed on YouTube, the guest segment will be available for viewing.

Day Two, Saturday, July 22, 2023, the festival features a full schedule of activities. A "Special Stage" event featuring the original Japanese cast from the East Blue Saga and the Land of Wano Arc is one of the planned segments. Others include a TCG event called "One Piece Card Game Information Bureau," a One Piece mobile game feature called "One Piece Bounty Rush Tournament," and a "Special Music Live" performance. Additionally, several new and exciting announcements will be made during the event.

One Piece Day Schedule - Day 2

*All times are PST

5:40 p.m.- Opening

Guests: Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy)/ Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro)/ Akemi Okamura (Nami)/ Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp)/ Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji)

(Monkey D. Luffy)/ (Roronoa Zoro)/ (Nami)/ (Usopp)/ (Sanji) MC: Ryusei Ikuta (Fuji TV Announcer)

6:10 p.m.- One Piece Day Special Voice Over

Guests: Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy)/ Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro)/ Akemi Okamura (Nami)/ Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp)/ Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji)/ Megumi Han (Otama)/ Hiro Shimono (Momonosuke)

MC: Ryusei Ikuta (Fuji TV Announcer)

6:30 p.m.- Land of Wano Behind the Scenes Special

Guests: Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy)/ Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro)/ Akemi Okamura (Nami)/ Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp)/ Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji)/ Megumi Han (Otama)/ Hiro Shimono (Momonosuke)

MC: Ryusei Ikuta (Fuji TV Announcer)

7:00 p.m.- News Corner 1: ”Find the latest One Piece info here.”

Guests: Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy)/ Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro)/ Akemi Okamura (Nami)/ Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp)/ Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji)/ Megumi Han (Otama)/ Hiro Shimono (Momonosuke)

MC: Ryusei Ikuta (Fuji TV Announcer)

9:30 p.m.- Bounty Rush One Piece Day '23 Special Stage

The first face-to-face tournament champion will be decided!

Guest: Tana P (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

(Bandai Namco Entertainment) MC/ Commentary: Kosuke Hiraiwa/ Hiromi Tanifuji

11:00 p.m.- One Piece Card Game Information Bureau

Guest: Ryo Shinomoto (Next Play)/ Gavin / Shimofuri Myojo

(Next Play)/ / MC: Kitaba (Macaroni Station)

12:45 a.m.- News Corner 2: ”Find the latest One Piece info here.”

Guest: Shimofuri Myojo

MC: Ryusei Ikuta (Fuji TV Announcer)

1:00 a.m.- One Piece Day ’23 Special Live