In case you didn't know, One Piece is the highest-selling manga of all time. Making its debut in 1999, Eiichiro Oda’s magnum opus has changed the way we view manga in a way few titles can. The books quickly became an anime series later that year and ushered in a new era in Japanese animation (alongside other milestone series like Bleach and Naruto). To this day, One Piece is still going strong with no signs of slowing down, especially when the straw hats dominate the box office. One Piece Film: Red (2022) is the 15th film in the franchise and sees Monkey D. Luffy and his crew meet Uta, an incredible singer, in a twist only One Piece can pull off. If you missed One Piece Film: Red in theaters, here’s when and where you can watch the anime masterpiece.

When Was One Piece Film: Red Released in Theaters?

The film took the world by storm when it earned a gross of $144 million (USD) in Japan, but the real stunner was once the film sailed overseas. One Piece Film: Red made its way to the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on November 3, 2022. The film made an additional $35.5M, besting the Dwayne Johnson vehicle, Black Adam, in the DC film’s third weekend. The film went on to become the fourth highest-grossing anime film of all time.

Watch the One Piece Film: Red Trailer

If you haven’t already, check out the One Piece Film: Red trailer in the player above. The official synopsis reads as follows: Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly"—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for. The story begins with the shocking revelation that Uta is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter. You can also watch the trailer in English dub.

Is One Piece Film: Red Streaming Online?

Finding the One Piece movies is a quest that rivals finding the One Piece itself. While every episode of the anime is available on Crunchyroll (with many also streaming on Netflix and Hulu), you’d think the films would be streaming right beside the anime. That, unfortunately, is not the case, and it looks like the same goes for the latest entry. One Piece Film: Red is not currently streaming on any platform, but the film is available for Digital purchase and rent via VUDU, Microsoft, and iTunes. The film's digital release was on March 28 in the United States. Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Mexico, and Brazil.

When Will One Piece Film: Red Be Available on DVD and Blu-ray?

One Piece Film: Red will be available on DVD and Blu-ray in July, later this year. While Crunchyroll has yet to confirm an accurate release date, the film’s ship date is currently scheduled for July 11, 2023. We’ll have to wait to see if that date is accurate, but fans will have to wait until July 31 to buy their physical copies. You can pre-order the Blu-ray now with the link below:

Do I Need to Watch the Other One Piece Movies Before Film Red?

Not at all! One Piece Film: Red is a movie that works as a standalone entry. The film does take place around the Wano arc, so if you aren’t caught up with the anime, you will have a few spoilers. That said, none of the previous One Piece films tie into this movie. The film serves as a celebration of One Piece’s 25th anniversary, so it makes subtle homages to both the anime and manga.

Is One Piece Film Red Canon?

While the film is produced by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, One Piece Film: Red is not canon to the main story. You can simply enjoy the film without questioning when it takes place or if you’re too far behind. With that said, it does help to be caught up with the One Piece anime since the film and characters do reference past events. However, if you’re not too worried about minor spoilers, you should be okay.

Will One Piece Film: Red Get a Sequel?

Currently, there is no word on whether One Piece Film: Red will receive a proper sequel, but with its box office success, and the love the world has for the franchise, we can expect at least one more film. One Piece (the anime) has run for over 1,000 episodes with no signs of slowing down. While a future One Piece movie is likely, we’ll have to wait and see if it bears any connection to Red.

Are the Previous One Piece Films Available to Stream?

The One Piece films have been extremely hard to track down because their streaming rights constantly change, but here are three films you can watch online without having to search the Grand Line. Of course, these are just three out of a whopping 15 films that have been released in the franchise, but they should give you a good idea of what this world is all about.

One Piece Film: Strong World (2009)

The infamous pirate Shiki kidnaps the straw hat pirate crew in his quest to fight the world government, forcing one of them to act as his navigator. The rest of the straw hat pirates must rescue their friend and escape the clutches of Shiki. Like the rest of the One Piece movies, One Piece Film: Strong World is not canon, but that doesn’t mean you should skip it. The film is a blast, and Shiki is a standout.

One Piece Film: Z (2012)

When the Dyna Stones are stolen by the diabolical former marine admiral Zephyr, now known as "Z," it's up to the Straw Hat Pirates to save the new world. One Piece Film: Z is another grand adventure for the straw hats, and Admiral Zephyr's introduction was so impactful that the character would later become canon to the main story. It’s an enjoyable film that reminds us why we love Luffy and the gang.

One Piece Film: Gold (2016)

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates take on the wealthy and ambitious Gild Tesoro, captain of a massive ship labeled the moving country of dreams. One Piece Film: Gold is essentially Ocean's Eleven starring the Straw Hats, and that alone makes for an intriguing watch. It's a bit goof (even for One Piece), but it still has a charm to it that will make you smile.

