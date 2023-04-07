Romance novels have been an everlasting resource for film and television adaptions through the ages. Whether it be classic literature such as Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice or modern tales like Kevin Kwan's Crazy Rich Asians, audiences are always clamoring for an exciting romance to root for either in books, movies, or TV. Taylor Jenkins Reid is a recent author who has been gaining traction with her novels receiving live-action adaptions such as the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six and now, the film One True Loves (2023).

The movie was first announced in June 2021 with Andy Fickman (She's the Man) attached as the director. The screenplay was written by Reid and her husband Alex J. Reid. Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Luke Bracey (The November Man) joined the project as Emma, Sam, and Jesse respectively, the lead characters caught in the story's pivotal love triangle. The film also stars Michaela Conlin (Bones), Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do!), Lauren Tom (The Joy Luck Club), and Michael O'Keefe (Caddyshack).

Reid's 2016 novel explores an impossibly difficult love triangle like no other that Emma (Soo) gets caught up in. The themes of soulmates, grief, and how time affects love and people are prominent in the story. The film's official synopsis reads as follows:

Emma and Jesse are living the perfect life together, until Jesse disappears in a tragic helicopter crash on their first wedding anniversary. Four years later, Emma has found happiness again and is about to marry her best friend when Jesse resurfaces, turning her world upside down and leaving her torn between two great loves.

To find out how Emma's love story ends, read further below for all the information on where you can watch One True Loves.

Image via The Avenue

Related:First 'One True Loves' Images Show Phillipa Soo Caught Between Simu Liu and Luke Bracey [Exclusive]

When Is One True Loves Coming to Movie Theaters?

The romance film will be playing in select theaters for a limited time beginning on April 7, 2023. The movie has a runtime of 100 minutes.

Is One True Loves Streaming Online?

While One True Loves will not be making its way to one of the streaming services anytime soon, it is getting a staggered Digital and On-Demand release shortly after the theatrical premiere. A week after its theatrical run, One True Loves will be available to rent or purchase digitally on platforms such as Amazon or Apple TV on April 14, 2023. Its Video-On-Demand release is set for the week after that, arriving on April 28. You can now pre-order the movie on Amazon with the following link:

Get on Amazon

Watch the Trailer for One True Loves

The One True Loves trailer fittingly dropped on Valentine's Day to reveal the first look at the adapted film. It jumps right in showing Emma (Phillipa Soo) and Jesse (Luke Bracey) who are a very happy and adventurous couple. The pair eventually get married and settle down. Jesse sets out to go to Alaska for work one day. However, Emma's life is changed forever when she receives the news that her husband is presumed dead after an alleged helicopter crash. Time passes as Emma learns to pick up the pieces of her life. This leads to her reunion with an old friend, Sam (Simu Liu), whom she reconnects with and eventually finds new love with that allows her to move on. Once Emma and Sam get engaged, all seems well until once again, she is shocked by another revelation, Jesse is actually alive and has returned. This leaves Emma in the ultimate crisis of having to choose between her first love, Jesse, or her new-found love, Sam.

One True Loves Showtimes

You can use the following links to check for One True Loves showtimes and tickets at a theater near you:

Related:'Shang-Chi 2': Simu Liu Feels Less Pressure and More Excitement for the Marvel Sequel

More Romance Book Adaptions That You Can Watch Now

In the past decade, more modern romance novels have gained popularity after receiving the adaption treatment as movies. Even better, these projects have adhered to the call for more diversity and representation with their characters and casting. Similar to One True Loves, the following film adaptions have highly talented leads that deliver captivating love stories.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

Image Via Netflix

Jenny Han's high school romance trilogy became one of Netflix's biggest commodities after its first movie was released in 2018. The story follows the quiet high schooler Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) who tends to write hypothetical love letters to boys that she develops crushes on throughout her life. Writing those letters serve as an outlet to try and move past her feelings before hiding the letters away in her closet. One day, her letters are mailed out without her knowledge, and she is confronted by one of the main recipients, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). The odd meeting of the pair soon leads to a ruse where they pretend to be in a fake relationship to make Peter's ex-girlfriend jealous. However, the classic trope eventually blossoms into real feelings between the two. The movie became popular for its refreshing and charming story, which is amplified by the effortless chemistry between Condor and Centineo. The hit teen rom-com along with its two sequels, To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You and To All the Boys: Forever and Always, are available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Mr. Malcolm's List (2022)

Image via Bleecker Street

Suzanne Allain's regency-era romance novel from 2009 was initially adapted into a 2019 short film as a teaser for the feature-length movie. It involved the same cast members who also starred in the 2022 feature film Mr. Malcolm's List, except for Gemma Chan (Eternals), who dropped out as Julia Thistlewaite and was replaced by Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw). The story is set during the 1800s in England and follows Julia, who fails to woo Mr. Jeremy Malcolm (Sope Dirisu), a rich and eligible bachelor. Julia soon learns that his rejection was based on a personal list of qualities that a woman requires in order to be a match as his wife. Offended by the outcome, Julia invites her friend, Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto), to carry out revenge on the picky bachelor. What begins as a ploy for payback soon grows into a complicated tangle of romance between Selina, Mr. Malcolm, Julia, and another interested party, Captain Henry Ossery (Theo James). Despite the story's period setting, the film stands out with its color-blind casting that allowed three of the ensemble leads to be played by actors of color in what would traditionally be white roles. The film is available for rent on Amazon.

Rent on Amazon

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019)

Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on Nicola Yoon's 2016 novel, The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) follows two young adults, Natasha (Yara Shahidi) and Daniel (Charles Melton), who meet each other by fate in New York City. The two of them are children of immigrant parents facing their own struggles. Natasha faces the threat of deportation back to Jamaica with her whole family while Daniel deals with the cultural and familial pressure of going to med school at the behest of his Korean parents. Upon meeting, the pair spend the day together, recognizing their opposite outlooks on life regarding realism vs. romanticism. They fall in love and believe that cosmic powers such as the universe were responsible for their crossing paths. However, their own respective destinies challenge this belief and whether their love can continue. The story draws on inspirational themes such as the American Dream and immigrant families. These themes enrich the relationship between Natasha and Daniel even if their love story goes through some implausible development. The young romantic drama is also available to rent or buy on Amazon.

Rent on Amazon