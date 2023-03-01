The long, long, long wait for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is finally over! Since the latest Guy Ritchie movie was announced in 2021, fans have been waiting for a release date, and it’s here, at last, ready to see the light of the big screen this March. The plot of this spy film follows an elite spy and contractor Orson Fortune who set outs on a globe-trotting mission with his undercover operatives to stop a powerful arms dealer from getting his hands on a dangerous weapon.

The spy action comedy joins the long list of dark and quirky films from the British filmmaker’s portfolio. He also wrote the script along with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, the team that also brought us The Gentlemen and Wrath of Man. It’s the fifth movie collaboration between Jason Statham and Ritchie. Statham leads the cast for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and last worked with Ritchie on Wrath of Man in 2021. Both Atkinson and Statham also serve as producers of the film. Besides Statham, the action comedy also stars Josh Hartnett, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant, in major roles.

As the much-awaited spy movie arrives in theaters, after what seemed like a never-ending wait, find out how you can watch Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and when and where you can watch it.

When Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Coming to Movie Theaters?

After a year of back and forth with the release date, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is finally premiering in theaters across the United States, on March 3, 2023. So, don’t miss it!

Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Streaming Online?

Followed by its theatrical debut, the action flick will also get a streaming release on Prime Video in the UK on April 7. Unfortunately, there is no news yet on the streaming release of Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre in the US. The fact that the movie got a theatrical release is a huge step forward from the limbo that it’s been in for over a year. So watch this space for the latest news on the streaming release of Operation Fortune, and its availability on VOD and digital.

Watch the Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Trailer

The first official trailer for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre was released over a year ago, in December 2021, with a new version of basically the same trailer being released by Lionsgate in February 2023. While you might be caught up on the promo, here’s a little refresher.

From the look of it, this spy action comedy is exactly what you can expect from a Guy Ritchie movie, made in his signature style. That includes how the trailer is designed and packaged. You don’t expect Dean Martin’s sexy voice as the background to a bunch of assassins killing each other or blowing up cars over a cliff. Neither do you see the charming and sophisticated Hugh Grant as a vicious arms dealer who is starry-eyed about some movie star, do you? But that’s a Guy Ritchie film for you. Irrespective of the plot and where the story goes, we can say for sure that Operation Fortune promises to be a darkly funny movie with lots of punching, kicking, shooting, and oddly comical moments. Brace yourself for an explosively entertaining time.

What Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre About?

Operation Fortune follows an elite agent, Orson Fortune who is recruited by the International Intelligence Agency, Five Eyes. His mission is to stop the billionaire weapons dealer, Greg Simmonds from trading in a deadly weapon that could destroy the world order. So, Fortune recruits a popular movie star as bait for Simmonds and sets out with his team of undercover agents on a globe-trotting, action-packed mission. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With a bunch of crazy operatives in tow, an even crazier billionaire, and a loose cannon of a celebrity, Fortune’s operation could go either way. And that’s what we look forward to seeing.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Showtimes

You can use the following links to look for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre tickets and showtimes at a theater near you:

More Guy Ritchie Action Comedies That You Can Watch Right Now

Guy Ritchie’s movies are in a class of their own and perhaps deserve to be their own genre. From 1998’s Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels to 2023’s Operation Fortune, his movies have a striking characteristic that’s hard to find. If action-comedy or spy stories with a humorous twist are your thing, then here are some of Ritchie's works that you might enjoy.

Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels: In his 1998 directorial debut, Ritchie put together an ensemble cast featuring Jason Flemyng, Dexter Fletcher, Nick Moran, Steven Mackintosh, Sting, Vinnie Jones, and Jason Statham. The movie also marks the first-ever collaboration between Statham and Ritchie. The plot follows Eddie and his friends who pool in money for a major poker game against a powerful local gangster. But when Eddie loses the game, the gang has to plan a heist to recoup the money to pay off the crime lord.

RocknRolla: 10 years later, Ritchie introduced another star-studded cast for this crime action thriller. With Gerard Butler, Tom Wilkinson, Thandiwe Newton, Mark Strong, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Toby Kebbell, Jeremy Piven, and Chris Bridges, the plot of RocknRolla follows the Wild Bunch, who try to exploit a real-estate scam that’s worth millions. But there’s an unexpected contender in their game who becomes a threat.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: Based on the 1964 television series of the same name, The Man from U.N.C.L.E is the kind of spy film that reminds you of the classics, the kind of movies you don't really see anymore. The plot follows a CIA agent and a KGB operative who must forgo their animosities and work as a team to stop a nuclear attack by a criminal organization. Like most of Ritchie’s projects, this spy movie also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, and Hugh Grant, among others.

The Gentlemen: Before Operation Fortune, Ritchie collaborated with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies for this action comedy. Featuring the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant, among other popular faces, The Gentlemen follows cannabis mogul Mickey Pearson and his right-hand man Raymond in a complex game of power and greed, creating a free-for-all situation for all parties involved. The movie was well-received among fans and critics alike.

