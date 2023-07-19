As the writers and actors of the film industry fight for fair and equal compensation in a historic dual strike, there will be another unprecedented movie-related face-off occurring in movie theaters this July. That, of course, is the cinematic battle between Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie, both of which are some of the year's most anticipated films. It's unusual when two A-list projects like this lie on the same weekend (which also happens to be the same weekend as San Diego Comic-Con), and it will be pretty interesting to see which feature film ends up on top at the box office.

Today, we'll be leaving Barbie in her Dream House and will be discussing Oppenheimer, which, regardless of how it does at the box office, is primed to be an explosive presence in the industry. Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated follow-up to Tenet, Oppenheimer tells the true story of the titular subject, J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man behind the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. Presumably packed with the practical and visual spectacle that Christopher Nolan is so well-known for, Oppenheimer is already being considered by some to be worthy of the hype, with early reactions calling it "incredible," "fearsome," and "spectacular."

To learn more about where and when you can see the historic nuclear physicist's story come to life, here is where you can watch and stream Oppenheimer.

Set your doomsday clocks for Friday, July 21, 2023, as that is the day Oppenheimer will be appearing in theaters across the globe. Some countries will get the film a few weeks later, with Oppenheimer coming to Vietnam on Friday, August 4, 2023, South Korea on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, and Italy on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

As already known by the internet all over, this is the exact same weekend that Barbie will be entering theaters, no doubt being a formidable opponent for the World War II biopic. Not only that, but Oppenheimer and Barbie will also be competing against the sophomore weekend of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which is already one of the highest-grossing films of the Summer.

Is Oppenheimer in Theaters?

Anyone who knows Christopher Nolan knows how much the filmmaker treasures the theatrical experience. In fact, Christopher Nolan is so protective of his films' theatrical releases that he terminated his long working relationship with Warner Brothers following the studio's controversial decision to release films on streaming the same day as theater releases during the global pandemic. Oppenheimer's new home at Universal Pictures doesn't completely rule out a streaming release, but rest assured, the only way to see Oppenheimer when it premieres on July 21 is to go to your local movie theater.

How Can I Watch Oppenheimer in 70mm?

Only 30 theaters globally will be playing Oppenheimer in 15 perf/70mm film, which Nolan has deemed the gold standard of movies. The film's reel is around 11 miles and over 600 lbs. Below is the list of theaters.

US Theatres:

Arizona

Harkins Arizona Mills 25 & IMAX – Tempe, AZ

California

AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX - San Francisco, CA

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX - Universal City, CA

TCL Chinese Theater IMAX – Hollywood CA

Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX – Ontario, CA

Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX – Irvine CA

Esquire IMAX – Sacramento, CA

Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX – Dublin, CA

Florida

AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Georgia

Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX - Buford, GA

Indiana

IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum - Indianapolis, IN

Michigan

Chrysler IMAX Dome Theatre, Michigan Science Center – Detroit, MI

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX - Grand Rapids, MI

New York

AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX - New York, NY

Pennsylvania

Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX - King of Prussia, PA

Rhode Island

Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX – Providence, RI

Texas

AMC Rivercenter 11 & IMAX - San Antonio, TX

Cinemark 17 & IMAX – Dallas, TX

Tennessee

Regal Opry Mills & IMAX – Nashville, TN

Canada

Scotiabank Chinook & IMAX – Calgary, AB

Scotiabank Edmonton & IMAX – Edmonton, AB

Cineplex Cinemas Langley & IMAX – Langley, BC

Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga & IMAX – Mississauga, ON

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan & IMAX – Woodbridge ,ON

Kramer IMAX, Saskatchewan Science Centre – Regina, SK

UK

BFI IMAX, British Film Institute - London, UK

Vue Manchester IMAX & The Printworks – Manchester, UK

The Ronson Theatre at the Science Museum – London, UK

Australia

IMAX, Melbourne Museum – Melbourne, AU

Czech Republic

IMAX Theatre, Palac Flora – Prague

When Will Oppenheimer Be on Streaming?

While the best way to see Oppenheimer is on the big screen, the film will more than likely be coming to streaming sometime after its theatrical run concludes. Being a production of Universal Pictures, the most likely contender for a streaming release is the Comcast-owned Peacock. As to when Oppenheimer will be coming to Peacock, we'll use another Universal film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as a comparison. The video game adaptation and highest-grossing film 2023 is set to arrive at Peacock on August 5, about four months since The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered in theaters. With that in mind, Oppenheimer will probably be available to stream no later than November 17.

While Peacock is technically available for free, big recent releases like Oppenheimer and The Super Mario Bros. Movie typically require a paid subscription. Currently, Peacock has two subscription plans, Premium and Premium Plus. Both can be paid monthly or yearly at a 17% discount. Premium offers the entire Peacock library, live sports & events, current NBC and Bravo Shows, and 50+ live channels, all with limited ads for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Premium Plus removes most ads from the service (outside live events and channels) and the ability to download and watch select titles without an internet connection and your local NBC channel for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

When Will Oppenheimer Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Again, we'll use The Super Mario Bros. Movie as a comparison for when Oppenheimer will likely be coming to DVD and Blu-ray. The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrived on DVD and Blu-ray about two months after its theatrical run and two months before its streaming premiere. That primes Oppenheimer for a release right around mid to late September for a DVD and Blu-ray release. As for a digital VOD release, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released just a month after its theatrical premiere, so a VOD release for Oppenheimer arriving in August seems plausible.

Watch the Trailer for Oppenheimer

The main trailer for Oppenheimer offers just a taste of what's in store for this visually stunning biopic. Featuring sequences both in black and white and in color, the trailer does a great job showcasing the incredible visuals and reportedly practical effects in Christopher Nolan's latest film. The trailer also boasts the film's star-studded cast, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and more.

Other Historical Biopics Like Oppenheimer You Can Watch Right Now

First Man (2018): The third film from Damian Chazelle, the filmmaker behind Whiplash, La La Land, and Babylon, First Man was considered a box office bomb, which is a real shame considering how it effortlessly captures the beauty of space. The true story of revolutionary astronaut Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) is the film's subject, showing how the individual and his peers became the first people to land on the Moon. It's, far and away, one of Chazelle's most beautiful films, which is saying something considering his famously gorgeous filmography.

The Imitation Game (2014): Another film about scientific advancement during World War II, The Imitation Game explores the life and advances of English mathematician Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch). Turing was credited with cracking the codes the Nazis used to communicate, building what could be considered one of the world's first supercomputers. These incredible accomplishments are undercut by tragedy, as his sexuality as a homosexual causes Turing to become a target of the very country he's trying to protect.

A Beautiful Mind (2001): Another story of a brilliant mathematician, A Beautiful Mind took home four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, for its depiction of John Nash (Russell Crowe). Like Oppenheimer, A Beautiful Mind explores a massively influential historical figure's brilliance while acknowledging the individual's flaws. All make for what the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences thought was the best film of 2001.

