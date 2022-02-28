This is a paid promotion for Movies Anywhere and its My Lists feature - organize and personalize your digital collection your way today using the unique Movies Anywhere algorithm or by creating lists all on your own. Visit Movies Anywhere* for complete details.

Welcome back to Collider Movie Club! Hosted by Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff, Movie Club offers an in-depth exploration of the key themes, execution, and impact of some of our favorite films. This week, Coy and Perri are celebrating the My Lists feature on Movies Anywhere by highlighting 10 must-watch Oscar nominees that are available on the platform.

It’s one of the most exciting times of the year for cinema -- awards season. Yes, there’s so much more to moviemaking than winning awards, but it’s always nice to celebrate some of the biggest filmmaking achievements of the year and spread the word about excellent movies in the process. And it turns out, a whole bunch of them are available to watch right now on Movies Anywhere. You can see the full line-up right here, but if you’d like to hear about 10 nominees that are especially near and hear Coy and Perri’s hearts, you’ve come to the right place!

As the resident Spider-Man expert, it should come as no surprise that Coy is especially enthusiastic about Spider-Man: No Way Home’s visual effects nomination and its chance to earn even more recognition on Oscar night courtesy of the new “fan favorite” award. As for Perri, she’s aiming to make sure you don’t miss some of the more underseen Oscar season gems like In the Eyes of Tammy Faye, which features an Academy Award-nominated performance from Jessica Chastain. Hear all about those movies and eight other standouts on this episode of Collider Movie Club!

This episode of the show is a paid promotion for Movies Anywhere, a service designed for movie collectors that brings all of your favorite films together in one spot, even if they were purchased in different places. With the new My Lists feature in Movies Anywhere, you can organize and personalize your digital collection in two new ways. You can use the auto-curated lists created by the Movies Anywhere app’s unique algorithm based on your purchase and watching habits, or you can create lists all on your own. Download the free Movies Anywhere app, sync your collections from different digital retailers into one place and start organizing your movies, your way today.

