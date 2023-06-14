Prepare to be transported once again to the enchanting world of Outlander as Season 7 approaches. Adapted from Diana Gabaldon's acclaimed book series, this epic time-traveling saga has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with its blend of romance, adventure, and historical intrigue. Season 7 draws its viewers into new challenges amidst a backdrop of political turmoil and war. The show's two lovebirds Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) are thrust into the tumultuous birthing pains of a burgeoning nation. As armies march towards war and British institutions crumble in the face of rebellion, the Frasers must adapt to a changing landscape.

Safeguarding their cherished home requires navigating the dangers of the American Revolutionary War, prompting them to confront the harsh reality that defending what they hold dear may demand sacrifices and the abandonment of familiar comforts. With its premiere just around the corner, here's where, when, and how you can watch Outlander Season 7.

Is ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Premiering on TV?

Unfortunately, Season 7 of Outlander will not be premiering on TV.

Is ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Streaming Online?

Absolutely! You can catch all-new episodes of Outlander exclusively on Starz beginning on June 16, 2023. If you haven't subscribed to Starz yet, a basic subscription is available for approximately $4.99 per month. You can also catch up on Seasons 1 to 6 of Outlander on Starz. Don't miss out on the thrilling adventures and storylines that await you.

Watch the ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Trailer

The trailer for Outlander Season 7 was released on May 11, 2023, and you can see it in the player above. We also got an official synopsis for Outlander Season 7 along with the trailer, which goes like this:

Following the harrowing events of Season 6, Jamie and Young Ian race to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie. But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived. In the seventh season of OUTLANDER, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion. The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.

Can You Watch ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Without Starz?

Starz is available as an add-on on multiple other services. For example, if you have a Hulu subscription, you can enjoy Starz on Hulu at no extra cost for one week. After your 7-day free trial ends, you can opt for the Starz on Hulu premium add-on at $8.99/month. Make sure you already have a Hulu base plan all set up, which starts at $7.99/month. Other than via the Starz add-ons, Outlander is also available for streaming on Netflix, but only the first five seasons are available there. The show usually adds new seasons on Netflix two years after the respective season finale. So that means Season 6 won't be streaming on Netflix until May 2024 and Season 7 will have a really long time to go before it arrives on the service.

What's the ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Episode Schedule?

Outlander Season 7 officially premieres on June 16, 2023. Similar to Season 1, Outlander Season 7 is anticipated to follow a format of 16 episodes divided into two parts. While the release date for the second half of Season 7 has yet to be announced, it is expected to make its debut in 2024. And on top of that, Outlander has officially been renewed for an eighth and final season. So the show's not ending anytime soon, though it is ending. With a total of eight episodes in the first half of Season 7, fans can look forward to new episodes released every Friday until its season finale on August 8, 2023. Be sure to jot down the schedule below. FYI, each episode title offers a glimpse into the plot of Outlander Season 7.

Episode 1: “A Life Well Lost” - June 16, 2023

Jamie races towards Wilmington to rescue Claire from the gallows, only to discover that the American Revolution has well and truly reached North Carolina.

Episode 2: “The Happiest Place on Earth” - June 23, 2023

Claire makes a startling discovery about Roger and Brianna’s newborn daughter. A familiar face returns to the Ridge with explosive consequences.

Episode 3: “Death Be Not Proud” - June 30, 2023

Jamie discovers Arch Bug has been keeping a dangerous secret. In the 20th century, Roger and Brianna find a link to Jamie and Claire.

Episode 4: “A Most Uncomfortable Woman” - July 7, 2023

On the way to Scotland, Jamie is pulled back into the Revolutionary war. William is sent on a covert mission. Roger and Brianna struggle to adapt to life in the 1980s.

Episode 5: “Singapore” - July 14, 2023

At Ticonderoga, Jamie and Claire prepare for an imminent British assault. Roger compiles information about time travel while Brianna earns the respect of her coworkers.

Episode 6: “Where the Waters Meet” - July 21, 2023

Jamie and Claire help civilians flee Ticonderoga after the fort falls into British hands. Roger discovers the identity of the mysterious ‘Nuckelavee’.

Episode 7: “A Practical Guide for Time Travelers” - July 28, 2023

Jamie prepares to face British forces in battle. Roger and Brianna question Buck MacKenzie’s intentions in the 20th century. William fights in the First Battle of Saratoga.

Episode 8: “Turning Points” - August 11, 2023

Jamie fights in the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga. Roger and Brianna search for Jemmy.

