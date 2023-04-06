When it comes to harmless, wholesome, and relaxing entertainment, you can't get much better than Bob Ross's The Joy of Painting. On paper, the concept behind the beloved painter's show really should not have worked. Thirty minutes of some guy in afro painting trees and mountains? Who would possibly watch that? Turns out, a lot of people, as audiences everywhere in the U.S. instantly fell in love with The Joy of Painting. Not necessarily because there was a fervent desire for televised painting tutorials, but because Bob Ross was just an infectiously likable presence, constantly encouraging self-acceptance and positivity during the show's decade-long run.

A biopic chronicling the life of Bob Ross seems like a no-brainer, and there's certainly plenty of material to draw from starting from Ross's past in the U.S. military all the way to his extremely popular hosting job. Alas, it seems will still have to wait for a proper Bob Ross biopic to come along, but until then, we have a pretty solid substitute with Paint. The non-documentary feature is the directorial debut of Brit McAdams (Triviatown) and stars Owen Wilson in the lead role. Paint is clearly inspired by the work of Bob Ross and The Joy of Painting. Wilson's character of Carl Nargle, the host of an extremely popular instructional painting show, finds himself having an existential crisis when he's replaced by a younger and more ambitious artist. It may not be the true story of Bob Ross, but it still shows the struggles of being a beloved artist and the surprising pressure that can be caused by such fame.

The unique premise and real-life inspiration has certainly hooked potential viewers, and now they want nothing more than to see Owen Wilson's parody of the iconic figure that is Bob Ross. To see how Wilson takes a crack at painting some "happy little trees", here is where and how to watch Paint.

Carl Nargle artistic quest to find his place in the universe officially begins on Friday, April 7th, 2023.

Will Paint Be in Theaters?

Although Carl Nargle may have made his home on the small screen for his fictional television show, those who wish to see his story unfold will need to head to their local movie theater, as the film will be playing exclusively on the big-screen before its theatrical window closes.

When Will Paint Be Available to Stream at Home?

No plans for a streaming or VOD release have been made known by IFC at this time.

Find Showtimes for Paint:

You can use the links below to finds showtimes for Paint at a theater near you.

Watch the Trailers for Paint

The first teaser trailer for Paint released on February 8th, 2023, feels like it takes audiences back to the 1980s (even though the film actually takes place in the present day). We quickly meet the character of Carl Nargle through the eyes of his audience, as people from all over Vermont tune in to watch the final broadcast of his titular show. What appears as the start of a healthy retirement for Carl turns out to be the start of his most unexpected struggles, as a new younger painter named Ambrosia (Ciara Renée) takes over as the show's new host. Though Nargle claims to be fine with his replacement, it clearly begins an existential crisis in the local celebrity.

The second main trailer for Paint dives a bit deeper into Carl's personal crisis. The issue isn't so much that he's losing the fame and fortune he's accumulated through his show to Ambrosia, but more that he doesn't know what to do with his life now that those aspects of his life are now waning. He's also struggling with the idea that his artistic ability has also been fleeting, feeling as if he's somehow sold out by painting a bunch of landscape paintings for a show instead of creating more meaningful art. These emotions all reach a breaking point for Carl as he starts doing more wacky and spontaneous things, including dumping green paint on his previous work and stealing his neighbors' newspapers.

What Is the Plot of Paint?

The official plot synopsis for Paint reads as follows:

Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public TV painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.

Other Owen Wilson Comedies You Can Watch Right Now

Zoolander (2001): Owen Wilson has worked with Ben Stiller quite a bit in his career, and there's no better example of that than Zoolander. Although Stiller is very much the star of the film (which he also directed), portraying a dopey male model who gets brainwashed into becoming a sleeper assassin, Owen Wilson still has a major role in the film being Zoolander's rival turned best friend, Hansel. The dynamic duo inhabits a hysterical satire of the fashion industry and one that is endlessly rewatchable.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001): Wilson also frequently collaborates with filmmaker Wes Anderson, who as many know, is one of the most unique directors working today. Anderson's signature directorial style and sense of humor are consistently unmistakable, and The Royal Tenenbaums is an excellent example of that. Complete with an absolutely star-studded cast, the surreal comedy centers around a dysfunctional family who find themselves getting into all sorts of strange and bizarre situations while living under the same roof.

Midnight in Paris (2011): Perhaps the easiest film to compare Paint to is Midnight in Paris, which also sees Wilson in a starring role as an artistic personality who is struggling to find his purpose. This time, however, Wilson's character of Gil isn't a painter but is instead a screenwriter who is thrust into a fantastical situation. While visiting Paris with his soon-to-be wife's family, Gil is sent back in time to the 1920s every midnight, coming into contact with various historical figures such as novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald (Tom Hiddleston) who may just inspire him to become the writer that he's always dreamt of being.

