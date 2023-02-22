More than a decade after being canceled, the underrated comedy series Party Down is coming back on the air for an all-new season! Despite strong reviews back in its short-lived original run, the series struggled to attract viewers, but now there’s a cult following of fans that are more than excited about its revival. If you weren’t one of the few 13,000 fans that reportedly tuned in for the show’s (once) series finale, it’s likely you may have never heard of Party Down before, so let me fill you in!

Created by John Enborn, Rob Thomas (who also created Veronica Mars and iZombie), Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd (yes, the Paul Rudd), Party Down first aired way back in 2009. The show ultimately follows a dysfunctional catering group in Los Angeles, aptly named Party Down. The catering team is made up of young-ish wannabe actors and writers, plus some just drifting through life, who are waiting for their big break to happen. Each episode has the team arrive at a new event, which they quickly help derail with their hilariously subpar services.

The cast consists of many comedy heavy hitters such as Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally, and more! There are also so many fun guest stars and cameos from J.K. Simmons, Kristen Bell, and Kevin Hart, just to name a few. As if that wasn’t enough star-power already, this new season will even be bringing in new cast members such as Jennifer Garner and James Marsden. All in all, there are tons of funny people in Party Down!

Now that you’re all caught up with the show’s premise and an all-star cast, it’s nearly time to find out when and where you can watch Season 3 of Party Down! First, let’s check out some trailers…

Watch the Trailers for Party Down

If you’ve never seen Party Down, you’re in luck because here’s a trailer just for you! It does a good job of showcasing the main characters, their sense of humor, and how they behave at work. Oddly enough, it also highlights just how under the radar this show flew because it wasn’t even released on the YouTube channel for Starz, the streaming service it was released on.

The newly released Season 3 trailer is another funny showcase for the show’s main characters and the chaos that they create at work. It also gives us a first glimpse at some new guest stars and events that the Party Down team, more likely than not, will completely ruin in ridiculous ways!

Where Can I Watch/Stream Party Down Season 3?

Season 3 of Party Down will be available for streaming on Starz, where you can also find the show’s first two seasons. You can visit the show’s landing page below, so you’re ready to start the new season as soon as it’s released!

If you don’t already have Starz, a basic subscription to the streaming service costs $8.99 a month. However, free trials and additional discounted offers are also available at times so make sure to look out for them if they’re available for you. For more information on starting a subscription, as well as linking your Starz account to other streaming services such as Amazon, check out their FAQ page here. A list of supported devices for both the Starz website and app can also be found here!

When Does Party Season 3 Premiere?

The third season of Party Down will premiere on Starz on Friday, February 24th.

How Many Episodes Is Party Down Season 3?

There will be six episodes in total, with them being rolled out on a weekly basis. This means that the season finale will be released on Friday, March 31st.

If you want to re-watch the series or catch up on it before Season 3 begins, the first two seasons both contain ten episodes each. The episodes are roughly 25 to 30 minutes each.

Other Comedies Like Party Down Worth Watching:

Party Down thrives on the absurdity of the situations that our favorite caterers find themselves in. No matter the occasion, the Party Down members create chaos and it’s hilarious to see it all unfold. So, if you’re looking for other comedy shows with fun ensembles and chaotic energy, check out some of these shows below!

Burning Love (2012-2013) - If you like reality shows, or better yet, silly reality show parodies too, then Burning Love is for you! This series tackles the format of The Bachelor/Bachelorette with each season focusing on the main character hoping to fall in love with one of the contestants.

Across its three seasons, Burning Love features a massive cast of comedians that all bring their A-game to play a diverse range of quirky weirdos. Some you’ll love, some you’ll love to hate, and in the end, this is a (sort of) reality show that you won’t forget.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) - When you think about cult comedy classics, one of them needs to be Wet Hot American Summer. The movie follows the lives of teenagers and councilors on the last day of summer camp in 1981. For a lack of better words, their last day is completely bonkers and an absolute joy to see unfold. Again, it showcases an incredibly stacked cast of funny actors, and if you enjoy it, there’s more to come!

Two follow-up TV series, a prequel subtitled First Day of Camp, and sequel subtitled Ten Years Later, brought back the original cast! Along with an insane number of new characters too, there’s lots of absurd humor and heart to go around at this very unusual summer camp.

Flight of the Conchords (2007-2009) - Flight of the Conchords is a musical comedy duo from New Zealand made up of Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement. In 2007, they created a TV show aptly named after their act, which follows fictionalized versions of themselves trying to become famous in New York City.

By blending the duo’s own catchy original music and hilariously ridiculous situations, Bret and Jermaine truly take viewers on a strange journey through their day-to-day lives. The road to becoming famous is never easy, especially with these two leading the way…

