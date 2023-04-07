Play Dead is a twisted cat-and-mouse horror following criminology student Chloe and her younger brother T.J. With no parental support and thus having to fend for themselves, T.J. reluctantly dips his toe into the world of crime. It quickly goes terribly wrong, and a vital piece of evidence tying T.J. to a crime scene is taken to a nearby morgue for storage. Chloe - who will do anything in her power to stop her brother from going to prison - makes a dangerous decision: posing as a corpse, she will break into the morgue and destroy the evidence. Locked in the morgue, Chloe's plan quickly backfires when The Coroner realizes she is in fact alive. Anxious that his sadistic side hustle will be exposed, The Coroner begins to hunt Chloe down.

Bailee Madison (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) plays criminology student Chloe Albright, and Jerry O'Connell (Billions) plays her sadistic tormentor known only as The Coroner in this horror thriller film directed by Patrick Lussier. Joining them are Anthony Turpel (The Bold and the Beautiful) as Chloe's troubled brother T.J., Chris Lee (Legacies) as Chloe's ex-boyfriend Ross, Chris Butler (King and Maxwell) as Sheriff Duggan, and Jorge-Luis Pallo (War of the Worlds) as Mannix. Simon Boyes and Adam Mason wrote the film.

Image via Tubi

Watch the Play Dead Trailer

Voltage Pictures released a trailer for Play Dead on their official YouTube channel on December 8, 2022. The trailer begins with The Coroner on a FaceTime call with his teenage daughter. She asks him if he'll be coming home tonight, to which he replies in a sickly sweet tone, "Oh no, honey, daddy's working". The Coroner can then be seen entering the storage rooms that house the dead - and, on this particular night, the very much alive Chloe. As The Coroner begins his grisly and bloody "work", Chloe - perfectly motionless and covered by a sheet save for one eye - captures his attention. In a heart-pounding moment of tension, it seems Chloe's game is almost up. As The Coroner stares her down and the seemingly never-ending seconds tick by, Chloe struggles not to blink. Additionally, in the trailer, we see Chloe learn the full extent of just how dark The Coroner's business is. As she stumbles into a hospital-like room, Chloe comes face-to-face with someone from her past hooked up to life support, his torso covered in scars. It is then that she puts two and two together: The Coroner is keeping people alive and stealing their organs. Knowing that Chloe is onto him, The Coroner begins to torment her via the morgue's security system as she looks for a way to escape. If she wants to make it past this night of hell, Chloe must quite literally fight for her life.

Is Play Dead Coming to Movie Theaters?

At present, it seems unlikely that Play Dead will go on to have a wide theatrical release across the United States, but the movie may be playing in a few theaters. You can use the link below to check for screenings near you:

Fandango

The film is however available for streaming. In the United Kingdom, Play Dead was released in theaters on March 17, 2023.

Where Is Play Dead Streaming Online?

In the United States, Play Dead is currently available to stream on Tubi. The platform is available to all United States residents and is completely free of charge.

Watch on Tubi

It's fair to say that the information regarding the movie's release has been far from crystal clear. However, we here at Collider have gathered everything you need to know about where to watch Play Dead. Play Dead's first release date was December 9, 2022, when the movie became available to stream in European countries such as Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia. On January 18, Play Dead was released on Australian streaming services including Fetch TV and Telstra TV Box Office.

In the United Kingdom, Play Dead was briefly available on Amazon Prime Video's Icon Film Channel, which can be purchased alongside any Prime plan for an extra £4.99 per month. However, the movie departed the Icon Film Channel on March 15, in time for its theatrical release.

More Movies Like Play Dead That You Can Watch Now

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Image via IFC Midnight

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016) follows small-town coroners Austin (Emile Hirsch) and his father Tommy (Brian Cox), who are tasked with finding out the cause of death of a mysterious Jane Doe. As the pair begin the autopsy, they quickly become confused. Signs of trauma and "clues" throughout the unknown woman's body are impossibly inconsistent. Desperate to unravel the mystery and provide law enforcement with a plausible explanation, the father and son are further unsettled when supernatural events begin to occur.

Buy on Amazon

The Mortuary Collection (2019)

Image via RLJE Films + Shudder

An anthology horror, The Mortuary Collection follows a young girl, Sam (Caitlin Custer), who takes refuge in an old mortuary. There she meets mysterious undertaker Montgomery Dark (Clancy Brown) and through him, she learns the dark history of her small town in a series of terrifying tales.

Watch on Shudder

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Image via Orion Pictures

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) follows FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) in her hunt for a serial killer known only as Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). The movie begins with Clarice's boss Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn) pulling her from the FBI Academy and assigning her to interview cannibalistic killer Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) under the ruse of gaining information for the Bureau's psychological profiles. However, Jack's real purpose is to use Clarice to gain insight into Buffalo Bill's mind by speaking to Lecter. Former psychiatrist Lecter quickly realizes the true motive of the interviews and insists that his meetings with Clarice should be something they both benefit from.

Watch on HBO Max