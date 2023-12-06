The highly anticipated Yorgos Lanthimos film Poor Things is finally arriving at the theaters this December. The black comedy fantasy film is an adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name, which won the Guardian Fiction Prize and the Costa Book Award (formerly Whitbread Award), and echoes elements of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, but looks at the concept from a new and very different perspective. Poor Things is a fantastic tale of the evolution of a young woman named Bella Baxter, who is brought back to life by an unconventional genius scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter. Bella begins to evolve under the guidance and protection of Dr. Baxter until her hunger for knowledge and exploring the world takes over. She experiences romance with the slick and depraved lawyer, Duncan Wedderburn, and runs off with him on a whirlwind adventure around the world. Told through a journey of romance and self-discovery, Poor Things explores themes of freedom, equality, and sexual liberation.

Emma Stone stars as the film’s protagonist, Bella, with Willem Dafoe as Goodwin, Mark Ruffalo as Duncan, and Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles. Poor Things also marks a reunion for Stone and Lanthimos in their third collaboration. The duo had earlier worked together on The Favourite, the 2018 period dark comedy-drama which won several BAFTAs, an Academy and a Golden Globe Award, and the 2022 short film Bleat. For everyone eagerly waiting to be swooned over by Stone’s brilliant performance and get lost in the fantastical world of Lanthimos, here’s a quick guide on when and how you can watch Poor Things.

Poor Things is releasing at select theaters across the United States on December 8, 2023, followed by a wider release on December 22, 2023. The film will arrive in the United Kingdom and Ireland on January 12, 2024.

The black comedy drama had its global premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in September 2023, where it won the Golden Lion, and had screenings at Telluride Film Festival, New York Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival, and the Sitges Film Festival. Poor Things was initially scheduled for a September release but was postponed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

Will 'Poor Things' Be Released in Theaters?

Distributed by Searchlight Pictures, Poor Things is releasing exclusively at the theaters, first as a limited release on and from Friday, December 8, 2023, and then expanding across all theaters on December 22, 2023. A few much-awaited titles like Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron, William Oldroyd’s Eileen, and Pierce Brosnan-starrer Fast Charlie are also releasing on the same day. However, considering each of these upcoming titles is from a completely different genre, there might not be any competition for Lanthimos’ film after all.

Check out the links here to find out the showtimes at your nearest theater, book tickets, and get more details about Poor Things’s theatrical premiere.

Watch the Trailer for 'Poor Things'

Searchlight Pictures released the first official trailer for Poor Things in May 2023, followed by several new trailers and featurettes, and the latest one in November 2023. From all the promotional videos, if there’s one thing that stands out about this film, it’s the signature filmmaking style of Lanthimos. The trailers show a colorful yet bizarre and surreal world where Stone’s Bella Baxter is finding herself in her resurrected mind and body. The film, as also said of the original novel, is presented as a brand-new interpretation of Frankenstein’s monster, albeit in a fantastical setting. There’s a certain air of mystery around the plot and its characters, where you feel you know what’s happening and yet, not quite enough. The latest trailer, like the rest, is also packed with odd and uncanny elements, like the way Bella dances, talks, or eats. Though she is a living being but is not yet completely evolved like the rest of society. All the clips of Poor Things give a peek into Bella’s resurrection and what she desires, but to find out how far she goes in becoming her own person and a fully evolved being, you have to watch the rest of the film.

Will 'Poor Things' Be on Streaming and/or VOD?

Currently, there is no news/updates about when Poor Things will get a streaming release or when it will be available on-demand (or if it will be available on VOD at all). Usually, films take a few weeks/months from their theatrical release before they arrive on streaming. With most Searchlight Pictures films that window is usually three to four months from its theatrical premiere, so this new film could also follow suit. Also, as a Disney subsidiary, Searchlight Pictures releases some of its titles on Hulu and/or Disney+, so you can expect Poor Things to arrive on either (most likely Hulu) of these platforms.

Will 'Poor Things' Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

So far there is no update on the DVD and Blu-ray release of the film, but the physical copies usually arrive a month or so after the theatrical premiere. So, for Poor Things we can expect the DVD/Blu-rays to release sometime in early 2024. So, for now, the only way to watch this highly acclaimed film is to head to your local theater.

Other Yorgos Lanthimos Films You Can Watch Right Now

Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos is most recognized for making provocative, twisted films across black comedies, horrors, and psychological thrillers. Lanthimos’ works have earned seven BAFTAs, one Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and several other prestigious awards and recognitions. His films are known to explore thought-provoking subjects like human connections, solitude, self-discovery, and similar topics that break down human emotions and ideas through abstract storytelling and edgy cinematography. His latest film, Poor Things, joins the list, following these remarkable titles.

The Lobster

In his fifth feature and first English-language (feature) film, Lanthimos directs this absurdist black comedy drama that he produces and co-writes with Efthimis Filippou, his frequent collaborator. The Lobster follows David, separated from his wife and newly single, who checks into a hotel with several other singles like him. The hotel manager tells them that they all have 45 days to find a romantic partner, or they will all be transformed into an animal of their choice. Besides its esoteric theme, the film also features a stacked cast with Colin Farrell as David, along with Rachel Weisz, Jessica Barden, Olivia Colman, and Ben Whishaw, among others. Released in 2015, The Lobster met with critical acclaim and numerous accolades. It was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 89th Academy Awards, earning a BAFTA for Colman, and several other awards at the Cannes Film Festival, including the Jury Prize.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Two years after The Lobster, Lanthimos reunites with Filippou and Farrell for this 2017 film, which he also co-writes and produces. The psychological horror thriller also stars Nicole Kidman, and Barry Keoghan in main roles, with Raffey Cassidy, Sunny Suljic, Alicia Silverstone, and Bill Camp in various supporting roles. The Killing of a Sacred Deer follows Dr. Steven Murphy (Farrell), a surgeon who invites Martin Lang (Keoghan), the teenage son of his deceased patient, into his family. Having lost his father, Martin finds comfort in Steven and they develop a friendship. But as their friendship grows, Steven’s wife and children begin to fall sick one by one, turning the plot into an unexpectedly dark, surreal thriller. On its release, The Killing of a Sacred Deer was highly praised for its screenplay, metaphors, and direction. But most importantly, Keoghan’s performance as Martin was critically acclaimed, earning him several nominations and winning the Best Screenplay Award for Lanthimos and Filippou at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

The Favourite

There are countless period dramas and adaptations of historical characters and events, but this 2018 film will tell you why Lanthimos’ take on history stands apart. Although it’s billed as a dark comedy, The Favourite takes a much darker view of the world (of its time) and explores other grave themes like animal cruelty, ailments of the mind and body, and unfulfillment. Set in the early 18th century, against the backdrop of a war between England and France, The Favourite explores the relationship between Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, and Abigail Masham, as they compete to become the favorite courtier of Queen Anne. Directed and produced by Lanthimos from a screenplay by Deborah Davis (Marie Antoinette) and Tony McNamara (The Great), the period drama stars Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and Olivia Colman in the lead roles, thus reuniting Weisz, Colman, and Lanthimos since The Lobster. On its release, the film earned widespread acclaim, particularly for the performance of Stone, Weisz, and Colman, with Colman winning an Academy, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe for Best Actress. The film overall earned a total of 119 awards and 274 nominations, including Academy nominations for Lanthimos, Stone, and Weisz.

