Brooke Shields is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, having started her career as a child model at the tender age of 11 months. Over the years, she has been in the public eye through her acting career, modeling work, and personal life. However, it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the actress. Shields gained widespread recognition for her leading roles in the films, but during this time, she was often sexualized as a young girl and felt powerless in the hands of agency giants. With her new documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, the actress is finally ready to share her side of the story.

Through this documentary, audiences get a closer look into Shields' life as a child actress in the '80s and the challenges she faced in reclaiming her voice and identity while navigating the dark underbelly of Hollywood. Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields takes you on a look back at how Shields manages to take control of her narrative, hoping to shed light on the dangers and triumphs of standing up for oneself in an industry that can be exploitative and unforgiving. The two-part documentary delves into Shields' life and career through media appearances and archival footage, providing context for the time when Shields was growing up in the public eye. The documentary offers a safe space for Shields to share her thoughts and emotions as an adult, reflecting on her career, personal life, and struggles with motherhood. It also critiques a toxic culture and power structure in the entertainment industry that perpetuates misogyny and the sexualization of young girls.

If you’re keen on learning more about the actress’ story, here’s where you can catch Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

When and Where Is Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields Streaming Online?

Yes! Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is available for online streaming. Previously, the documentary had its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, followed by multiple screenings throughout late January 2023. It was released on Hulu on April 3, 2023. You can click on the button below to watch the documentary film on the streaming service:

Watch the Trailer For Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

The trailer for Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby was released on March 21, 2023. A famous '80s icon and widely recognized name, Shields started her career as a child model and gained attention for her role in the controversial film Pretty Baby (1978) when she was just 12 years old. Her early career included starring in provocative Calvin Klein jeans ads and leading roles in 1980s films, where her sexuality was often emphasized in a way that she did not fully understand or have control over. Based on the trailer, it looks like the documentary focuses on the inspiring story of Shields discovering and embracing her own identity and agency. All indications are that the documentary is honest and insightful, shedding light on the complexities of being a young woman in the public eye and the importance of finding one's own voice.

Can You Watch Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields Without Hulu?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. At the moment, the documentary is only streaming on Hulu. If you don't have a Hulu subscription yet, don't worry because there are different plans available. Hulu provides various subscription options that cater to a wide range of entertainment preferences.

For instance, you can opt for the ad-supported plan, which allows you to access their streaming library with advertisements for only $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Alternatively, if you prefer an ad-free streaming experience, you can choose the Hulu (No Ads) plan for $14.99 per month. This option offers the same selection of movies and TV shows without any ad breaks. You can also switch plans and add-ons anytime you want. Hulu offers partner add-ons like ESPN+ for $9.99 per month and Disney+ (With Ads) for $2.00 per month* (terms apply), which you can add to an eligible plan. Additionally, you can also subscribe to premium add-ons such as HBO Max ($14.99 per month), SHOWTIME ($10.99 per month), and more.

Who Is Brooke Shields?

Brooke Shields became a household name in the 1980s when she started her career as a child model at the young age of just 11 months, eventually gaining recognition for her roles in the films Pretty Baby and The Blue Lagoon (1980). Often in the public eye throughout her acting and modeling career, Shields has faced significant controversy due to the nature of her early roles and the fact that she began working in the industry as a child.

Relentlessly scrutinized by the media and a culture that wanted to take advantage of her star status, the actress is no stranger to the challenges shoved upon her in the toxic entertainment industry. However, as she grows up, Shields defied stereotypes by going to college and later returning to the industry as an adult who now has a stronger hold on her own agency and identity. Despite the obstacles she faced, Shields remains a highly respected figure and an inspiring example of resilience and perseverance.

Who Made Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields?

Directing Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is Lana Wilson. The filmmaker is known for her empathetic and emotionally resonant films, with her award-winning documentaries such as After Tiller and The Departure. However, fans may know her from her 2020 documentary Miss Americana, which offers an intimate and insightful portrayal of the life and career of Taylor Swift. Wilson's work often explores complex issues related to life, death, and social justice, and she is known for her ability to bring intimate and thought-provoking stories to the screen.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is a documentary produced by Matador Content and BedBy8 for ABC News Studios. This marks the debut project from BedBy8, which is a new production company co-founded by Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos, and partner Alyssa Mastromonaco. Jack Turner from Matador Content served as producer, working alongside Christine O'Malley. The documentary was executive produced by Wilson, Wentworth, Mastromonaco, Stephanopoulos, Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, Jacqueline Glover, and Jennifer Joseph.