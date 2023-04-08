The Prince of Egypt was DreamWorks’ first traditionally animated film and was a project near and dear to DreamWorks co-founder Jeffery Katzenberg’s heart. The classic retelling of the life of Moses is a perennial favorite during the Easter and Passover season, with the story of Moses and his quest to lead the enslaved Israelites to freedom continuing to resonate to this day. Katzenberg acknowledged the challenges of adapting a Biblical story for a film, explaining to Time Magazine, “We have 88 minutes to tell 70 years in the life of Moses. We can never be a literal retelling of the Bible. We've edited God, but we have not rewritten him.” However, Katzenberg and his studio worked within the medium's constraints, creating a beautiful and often intense film that appeals to a broad audience while staying true to their source material's essential messages and themes.

At least some credit for the film’s success is attributable to the excellent voice cast. The incredibly stacked supporting cast includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Danny Glover, Patrick Stewart, Jeff Goldblum, Helen Mirren, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. Moses (and the burning bush) are voiced by Val Kilmer, the actor behind classic roles like Iceman in Top Gun and Batman in Batman Forever. Starring opposite Kilmer is Ralph Fiennes as Ramses. Fiennes is best known for playing Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise, was recently in the film, The Menu.

The Prince of Egypt won Best Animated Feature at the Critics Choice Awards. It also won the Oscar for Best Original Song for When You Believe, written by Stephen Schwartz, the composer and lyricist behind Godspell. The story and music of The Prince of Egypt was so well received that the movie was adapted into a stage play.

Image Via Dreamworks

Related: Why 'The Prince of Egypt' Is DreamWorks' Best Film

What is The Prince of Egypt?

Here is the film's official synopsis:

An epic adventure that captivated movie audiences the world over in this familiar tale of two brothers- one born of royal blood, one an orphan with a secret past. As one becomes the ruler of a powerful empire and the other the chosen leader of his people, their final confrontation will forever change the world. With Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Sandra Bullock, Patrick Stewart, and Helen Mirren.

Is There A Trailer for The Prince of Egypt?

Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey sing When You Believe as viewers are treated to The Prince of Egypt's unique and beautiful animation and see the iconic image of Moses floating down the Nile in a basket. The narrator describes the film as “A story for our time” and a “celebration of the human spirit.” The trailer shows that Moses’ internal struggle with understanding his past and mission will be as important as the more outward struggle against Rameses, who in this film, unlike in the Biblical Book of Exodus, is shown to have a close brotherly relationship with Moses.

Related: DreamWorks' 10 Best Movie Scores, That We Can't Get Out Of Our Head

Where is The Prince of Egypt Streaming?

Viewers who want to stream The Prince of Egypt are in luck! The film is available on Peacock. While The Prince of Egypt is rated PG, some scenes are surprisingly intense, particularly when the 10 Plagues are shown, so parents may want to use caution when showing the film to especially young children. Peacock offers a variety of plans for viewers who want to check out their library of shows.

Watch on Peacock

Is The Prince of Egypt Available on DVD and Blu-Ray?

The Prince of Egypt is finally available to purchase on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K UHD. The film has been on DVD for years, but on March 14, 2023, fans of the film can now buy the beautiful 4k upscaled version of the film. You can purchase a physical copy of The Prince of Egypt from Amazon or your local retailers. We have an Amazon link below for easy purchase.

Buy on Amazon

Other Films Like The Prince of Egypt

Joseph: King of Dreams - This direct-to-DVD follow-up to The Prince of Egypt has nearly as impressive a cast as its predecessor, with characters voiced by Mark Hamill, Ben Affleck, Judith Light, and Jodi Benson, among others. The plot of Joseph: King of Dreams may be pretty familiar to fans of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, as both were based on the same book of Genesis tale. While Joseph: King of Dreams may not quite measure up to the bar set by The Prince of Egypt, it’s still a charming film with beautiful animation and music.

Rent on Prime Video

The 10 Commandments - This 1956 epic, directed by Cecil B. DeMille, was nominated for seven Academy Awards. While it lost Best Picture to Around the World in 80 Days, it is still one of the most fondly remembered films of the time. The 10 Commandments stars Charlton Heston as Moses and Yul Brynner as Ramses in this retelling of the life of Moses. The film is known for its spectacle and special effects that were cutting edge for the time and are still impressive today. The movie is regularly aired on television during the Easter/Passover season, and a UHD Blu-Ray of the film was released in 2021.

Rent on Prime Video

The Lion King (1994) - The Lion King, made during the height of the “Disney Renaissance,” is arguably one of the best films Disney made during Jeffery Katzenberg’s time as Chairman of Walt Disney Studios. While one can argue to what extent Katzenberg was responsible for that, you can’t argue that directors Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff and their animators created something remarkable with their tale of Shakespearean drama on the African savannah. Composer Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice lost the Oscar for Best Original Song to themselves with “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” beating out other nominated songs “Hakuna Matata” and “Circle of Life” at the 67th Academy Awards. Voice actors James Earl Jones, Matthew Brodrick, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Nathan Lane all give fantastic and memorable performances in this beloved classic.

Watch on Disney+