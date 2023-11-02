Priscilla is an upcoming biographical drama with Sofia Coppola as the director, scriptwriter, and producer. This film draws inspiration from the autobiographical account Elvis and Me, written by Priscilla Presley with the help of Sandra Harmon in 1985. It’s a tell-all of Priscilla Presley's experiences and romance with Elvis Presley. The film highlights, initially, 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu's chance encounter and whirlwind relationship with the legendary rock-and-roll icon, uncovering their private lives together from premature infatuation to a confidant during times of solitude and a loving companion behind the scenes.

The highly anticipated release follows the movie's rounds at various notable film festivals in New York, Venice, and more. The narrative offers a unique exploration of the intimate bond shared by Elvis and Priscilla Presley, putting the rumors to rest for what was once a highly controversial marriage.

Although film festivals and theaters in New York and California have pre-released Priscilla, the worldwide release date is November 3, 2023.

Will 'Priscilla' be in Theaters?

Yes, Priscilla will be released in theaters nationwide in the U.S. by Friday, November 3, 2023, and negotiations for a release by countries worldwide are underway.

Find Showtimes for 'Priscilla'

When Will 'Priscilla' on Streaming?

Since A24 movies were acquired by Showtime, which Paramount now owns, it’s expected that Priscilla will be available to subscribers sometime in the summer of 2024. However, digital rental releases on platforms such as iTunes and Amazon Video may come as soon as January 2024.

When Will 'Priscilla' Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

The upcoming release date of Priscilla on DVD and Blu-ray has yet to be announced. The typical physical release of a movie comes around three to four months after its initial theatrical release. This means that it’s possible there will be copies available around late winter or early spring.

Watch the Trailer for 'Priscilla'

An initial teaser for Priscilla was released on the A24 YouTube channel on June 21, 2032.

It starts with Priscilla applying makeup and hairspray, with a compilation of imagery between the lives of her and Elvis through marriage, concerts, and intimate moments. Then, it ends with Priscilla’s mother pushing her daughter to find boys at her school, but considering her relationship with the king of rock and roll, it seems she’ll be hard-pressed to find anybody her age with the same allure.

Here is the first official trailer, which was released on October 3, 2023

The trailer begins with a young woman, played by Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale), being questioned by a man in uniform. “You like Elvis Presley?” he asks, which feels unsettling considering the young girl's age. But the glamorous rock and roll theme flashes and even spellbound the audience. As the two become closer with a scene of them kissing in a car, a rightfully concerned father questions Mr. Presley about his intentions with Priscilla. Seemingly enamored with infatuation, Elvis, played by the Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, makes claims about Priscilla’s mental maturity, which are quickly undermined by her inability to do basic math at a blackjack table. But romance ensues, and the further Priscilla becomes entangled in Elvis’ life, the more control he takes over her physical presentation to the world. The shocking drama is deeper than anyone could imagine as Priscilla struggles in the relationship, and Elvis continually tries to maintain his dominance.

The exclusive first look into Priscilla was released by A24 on YouTube, most recently on October 12, 2023

It features an interview with Priscilla Presley and Sofia Coppola together, discussing the story behind Coppola's inspiration in taking on Priscilla's autobiography and creating a film version. The unique version of life told repeatedly through the lens of Elvis finally sheds light on the experiences of Priscilla instead. Priscilla discusses her trust and admiration in Coppola's ability to tell the story right, as well as her ability to understand women as a whole in her entire portfolio.

