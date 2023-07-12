PSYCHO-PASS is one of the most underrated franchises of all time, but those who have taken the deep dive into the franchise know that it’s an incredible series. PSYCHO-PASS: Providence picks up where the series left off as we follow Akane and Shinya on a mission unlike any they’ve seen before. If you love the anime or are simply a sci-fi fan, you must watch PSYCHO-PASS: Providence. Here’s when, where, and how to watch the highly anticipated movie.

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence has already been released in Japan, premiering in theaters on May 12. The film will debut in the United States and Canada on July 14. PSYCHO-PASS: Providence will release in Australia on July 13, while viewers in the UK and Ireland will have to wait until August 2 to see the film in theaters.

When Will PSYCHO-PASS: Providence Be on Streaming?

Like most anime films, PSYCHO-PASS: Providence will only be available in theaters. The movie opened to 150 million yen on its opening weekend in Japan, coming in fourth at the box office. As the film is released worldwide, the studios will want to keep it in theaters as long as possible.

With that said, there is a chance that the film will be available on Crunchyroll a few months after the theatrical release. Anime fans could watch hit films like Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train months after their theatrical release on Crunchyroll. We don’t have any confirmation that PSYCHO-PASS: Providence will ever stream on Crunchyroll, but the service has started a trend of streaming new releases as of late.

When Will PSYCHO-PASS: Providence Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

It will be a while before PSYCHO-PASS: Providence will be on physical media. The film will have to finish its theatrical run over the next few months, but we should get an update on its Blu-ray status over the next few months. Hopefully, the film will be available for purchase by winter 2023.

What Do I Need to Know Before Watching PSYCHO-PASS: Providence?

Crunchyroll released a recap video for the PSYCHO-PASS franchise to help you prepare for the film’s release. If you need a quick refresher or a crash course in all things PSYCHO-PASS, this is the video for you.

Watch the Trailer for PSYCHO-PASS: Providence

January 2118. Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori, receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel – the body of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered. Behind the incident is a group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization and a new outside threat who are targeting the professor’s research papers known as the “Stronskaya Document.” Reunited with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane grapples with a case that quickly escalates beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan's government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core. It is in this untold story that the missing link is revealed.

Do You Need to Have Seen the Other PSYCHO-PASS Movies?

The two previous PSYCHO-PASS films are considered anime canon, but that doesn’t mean they play a significant role in the overall story. The events of PSYCHO-PASS: Providence are standalone, and the film can be enjoyed without prior knowledge of the larger story of PSYCHO-PASS. Again, just remember that this takes place after the events of the anime, so it’ll be more satisfying if you are caught up on the show, but it won’t ruin your experience.

More Sci-Fi Anime Like PSYCHO-PASS

If you enjoyed PSYCHO-PASS and want to watch more incredible sci-fi anime, these are the best of the best. They explore brave new worlds, question our relationships with technology, and dive head-first into crazy dystopian futures.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - A street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set in the same world as the video game franchise, Cyberpunk 2077, but make no mistake, this series is telling its own story. The neo-future of Cyberpunk is a beautifully dark and expansive world. The show has virtually no ties to the video game, so anyone can jump in without feeling lost. Edgerunners has a great cast of characters, a world you can get lost in, and with only ten episodes, you can binge it in a day.

Cowboy Bebop - In the distant future, humans have expanded their reach and now live across the galaxy in space. Criminals and bounty hunters have overrun the universe. Spike, Jet, Faye, and Edward are a group of “space cowboys” trying to survive. What Makes Cowboy Bebop so timeless is its themes. The show is about broken people trying to survive and overcome their individual trauma while simultaneously working together with other damaged people. The series is surprisingly deep but still incredibly fun with its fantastic jazzy score, slick animation, and an unforgettable cast of characters.

Ghost in the Shell - In this Japanese animation, cyborg federal agent Maj. Motoko Kusanagi trails "The Puppet Master," who illegally hacks into the computerized minds of cyborg-human hybrids. Her pursuit of a man who can modify the identity of strangers leaves Motoko pondering her makeup and what life might be like if she had more human traits. She corners the hacker with her partner, but her curiosity about her identity sends the case in an unforeseen direction. Ghost in the Shell is one of the best science fiction films ever released. The film tells a story of cyborgs and how technology will shape the new age in a way that doesn’t feel shallow. It’s a film that still stands the test of time.

