Paramount+ is set to launch its new spy thriller series, Rabbit Hole, headlined by Kiefer Sutherland (24). Sutherland stars as John Weir, a highly skilled private espionage agent who gets framed for murder and finds himself in a complex socio-political web. With the actor’s background in the crime and political thriller genre with projects like The Reluctant Fundamentalist and Designated Survivor, fans can rest assured that Rabbit Hole will also hold up to similar standards. Rabbit Hole also stars Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Rob Yang, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, and Wendy Makenna, among others. Daniel Attias (Homeland) is credited as the director for numerous episodes of Rabbit Hole.

John Requa and Glenn Ficarra create the political espionage series. The filmmaker duo is best known for creating popular television series like NBC’s This is Us and Apple TV+’s WeCrashed. They also directed the films Crazy, Stupid, Love and I Love You Phillip Morris. Both Requa, Ficarra, and Sutherland also serve as executive producers for the series, along with Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel, and Hunt Baldwin. With the political thriller series premiering in March, we have compiled a quick guide to find out where, when, and how you can stream and watch Rabbit Hole.

When Does Rabbit Hole Premiere?

Rabbit Hole is a Paramount+ original and is releasing on the streaming platform on Sunday, March 26, 2023, with the first two episodes debuting simultaneously. You can have a small binge session to see how you feel about the series.

How Many Episodes Does Rabbit Hole Have?

The spy series is slated for eight episodes, with the first two streaming back-to-back on March 26, 2023. Following the series premiere, each new episode will be released weekly, every Sunday. The final episode of Rabbit Hole will stream on May 7, 2023. Here are the titles of the first three episodes as well as their release dates:

Episode 1: "Pilot," directed and written by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, March 26, 2023

Episode 2: "At Any Given Moment," March 26, 2023

Episode 3: "The Algorithms Of Control," April 2, 2023

Watch the Rabbit Hole Trailer

“The deeper you go, the deadlier it gets” loosely summarizes this thriller series's official trailer and plot. It shows Sutherland’s John Weir as a master spy who effectively keeps himself afloat in espionage by manipulating and blending in. Watch the trailer here.

The trailer opens with John Weir on one of his spy missions, where he is as slick as a whistle. But the job quickly goes south, and he gets framed for murder. And thus, the hunter becomes the hunted through a series of explosive, confounding events.

Needless to say, as is the case with these kinds of stories, the more John tries to get to the bottom of this, the more bizarre it seems, and he could get pulled down the rabbit hole of dirty politics. As the trailer video shows, the tone of Rabbit Hole will be intense and highly charged, like most political espionage thrillers, with speedy action sequences and a tense narrative.

Can You Watch Rabbit Hole Without Paramount+?

Unfortunately, no. Rabbit Hole is a Paramount Network original series and will be exclusively available for viewing on their streaming platform. You can access their unlimited library of original and curated shows, series, films, and more, including other popular crime dramas and action thrillers similar to Rabbit Hole, like Mayor of Kingstown, Criminal Minds, and Coyote.

To watch the spy thriller series, you can bookmark the show’s landing page on your browser and directly watch it from there. Or, you can watch it through the streaming app, available for all smart devices. Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount+, is only available via subscription with the $4.99 per month ($49.99 annually) Essential Plan or the $9.99 per month ($99.99 per year) Premium Plan.

What Is Rabbit Hole About?

Rabbit Hole follows an elite spy, John Weir, who is highly skilled and extremely sharp with his work. When one of his assignments goes bust, he finds himself guilty of a crime he didn’t commit. When he tries to save himself and clear his name, John discovers that this conspiracy is not just against him but the society at large. Surrounded by more manipulative elites of the community and their complicated web of political deception and secrecy that would shatter the very foundations of democracy, John must fight not only for his survival but to protect the very foundation of democracy.

Other Kiefer Sutherland Thrillers Like Rabbit Hole

Kiefer Sutherland is best known for his role as Jack Bauer in the FOX crime drama series 24, which earned him a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award, as well as other awards. While this series remains a highlight of the actor’s career, he has an extensive filmography, including dramas, comedies, sci-fi, and more. Films like Rob Reiner’s A Few Good Men, Woody Allen’s Picking Up the Pieces, or Joel Schumacher’s Phone Booth. He also directed the 1999 film Woman Wanted. In television, besides 24, he has also appeared in Fox’s Touch and, recently, on Showtime’s The First Lady. However, these three thrillers remain his most famous television projects.

24 (2002-2010) - Released in 2002, 24 won eight consecutive Emmy awards for various categories in each season. In this series, Sutherland stars as a US counter-terrorist federal agent Jack Bauer. The series focuses on Jack’s efforts to thwart various terrorist plots and political threats and save the world, with each episode occurring within one hour and the events portrayed in real time. The series was massively successful and ran for eight seasons. In 2008, a spin-off television film, 24: Redemption, was released, followed by the limited series, 24: Live Another Day, in 2014, which acts as a ninth season.

Designated Survivor (2016-2019) - Created by David Guggenheim (Safe House), this political conspiracy thriller sees Sutherland as President Thomas Kirkman, an academic-turned-President of the United States. Named the “designated survivor,” Thomas is suddenly forced to become the head of state after a massive explosion kills everyone at the White House who was in the presidential line of succession. Thrown into a job responsible for running a nation, Thomas must deal with his lack of experience and personal loss while also uncovering the truth behind the attack. The first two seasons ran on ABC and were renewed for a third and final season on Netflix. Designated Survivor also features Adan Canto, Maggie Q, Kal Penn, and Natascha McElhone in various roles.

The Fugitive (2020) - Created by Nick Santora (The Sopranos) for Quibi, this action crime thriller is a remake of the 1963 television series and Harrison Ford-led 1993 film of the same name. The plot follows Mike Ferro, who is wrongfully accused of a bomb explosion that tears the LA subway line apart. Trying to ensure that his family is safe and to clear his name, Mike goes on the run and becomes the target of the relentless detective Clay Bryce who heads the investigation. Sutherland portrays the gritty LAPD Detective Bryce and Boyd Holbrook as Mike, along with Tia Sircar, Natalie Martinez, and Brian Geraghty, among others, in various roles.

