Few teen dramas can boast a cast of several actors who are sure to be the brightest and most talented stars of tomorrow. Recently, Euphoria has been just this show. With stars like Zendaya setting records for youngest two-time Emmy winner, the show has been a hotbed for talent. One of the most promising stars on the show, Sydney Sweeney, is set to have a career-high year with the wide release of two big movies. Introduced to mainstream audiences as Cassie, the sweet popular girl whose need for male approval leads her to disastrous ends, Sweeney has won over fans and critics with her performance. This year, Sweeney is marking a turn towards more adult roles, including the upcoming romantic comedy starring Glen Powell and this upcoming claustrophobic true story, Reality. Having premiered earlier this year at the world-renowned Berlin International Film Festival, it's clear that Sweeney’s star is on the rise. You've come to the right place for anybody wondering when, how, and where they can watch the movie.

Reality originally premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 18th and will be released on May 29th.

Will Reality Be Released in Theaters?

Reality will not be released in theaters but exclusively on Max (formerly HBO Max). Unfortunately, you cannot watch Reality without a Max subscription, but getting one is not too late. You can get a Max monthly subscription for as little as $9.99. The film already has a landing page, so you can click the link below to add it to your watch list.

Watch the Trailer for Reality

The first teaser trailer for Reality was released on April 19. As the trailer opens, we hear news reports from the time about Russian interference in American elections and then, suddenly, a close-up shot of Reality herself, the woman who told it all. An unseen man declares that he believes she is not some big mastermind spy. She is just a person who made a mistake. As the close-up continues, we start to feel the pressure Reality is under and the consequences she faced for doing what she felt was her duty.

What is the Plot of Reality?

Reality follows the real-life story of Reality Winner, an American former enlisted US Air Force member and NSA translator who in 2018 was given the longest prison sentence ever imposed for the unauthorized release of government information. Winner gained notoriety for leaking an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 election. The reports indicated that hackers from Russia had accessed voter registration rolls in the US. She was sentenced to 5 years and three months in prison and, in 2021, was released to a transitional facility. The film is adapted from the FBI interrogation transcript of Reality Winner and was previously staged by the director and co-writer of the film, Tina Satter, as a play called Is This A Room.

What Are the Critics Saying About Reality?

Reviews for Reality have been unanimous in their praise. The movie currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, receiving an A from Collider's Marco Vito Oddo. Here's an excerpt from his review of the film (and you can read the full article here):

Due to Reality's spacial and temporal constraints, the movie could only work with an impeccable cast, which it fortunately has. On that note, Sweeney gives the best performance of her career, turning every small trembling and hesitation in the voice of Winner’s original audio into a source of inspiration to bring a layered character to life. Sweeney's take on Winner reflects the emotional whirlwind the young woman went through after FBI agents showed up in her footsteps. Thanks to her, Reality is a mesmerizing experience that doesn’t hold any punches and will shake any viewer to their core.

More Movies Like Reality That Are Streaming Right Now

Image via HBO

If you enjoyed this captivating Max release early, check out these three other films, which explore the bravery it requires and the danger it incurs to be a whistleblower.

Official Secrets: Starring Keira Knightley, this political thriller puts the British government on trial. Official Secrets follows real-life whistleblower and British intelligence translator, Katharine Gun, who, prior to the 2003 Iraq invasion, leaked a top-secret NSA memo to the press. The memo revealed a joint US-UK operation to spy on members of the UN Security Council and blackmail member states into voting for war. The film’s perspective is brilliantly creative, often switching between Katharine and her husband, her lawyer, and the journalists tasked with writing the piece.

The Constant Gardener: From the director of the inventive crime drama City of God, this film examines the damaging secrets of some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Africa. The film follows Justin Quayle, a British diplomat who leads a quiet life until he meets the seductive and radical Tessa. They marry, and he takes it upon himself when she is killed to uncover the secrets of her death. Led by a cast including Ralph Fiennes and Rachel Weisz in her Oscar-winning role, the film brings gravitas and subtlety to this larger-than-life story.

Dark Waters: Director Todd Haynes may be most known for his work in melodrama and romance with films like Far From Heaven or Carol, he proved he was just as good when it came to making a political thriller. Dark Waters takes place in the late 1990s when corporate defense lawyer Robert Bilott decides to investigate a series of unexplained deaths among farm animals in Parkersburg, West Virginia. What he finds is a web of lies that leads straight to the chemical manufacturing company, Dupont. As a driven lawyer, Mark Ruffalo gives a career-best performance, and the secrets he uncovers will leave you shocked.

