Whether you love him or really love him, Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage has become world-famous for his explosive rants and unparalleled commitment to the characters he plays regardless of how silly they may be. Much of this can be traced back to one of Cage's earliest roles, Vampire's Kiss (1988), the meme-spawning cult classic that saw the legendary performer portray a business executive who believes he's been bitten by a vampire. Since that historic masterwork of a film, fans everywhere have wanted, nay, needed to see Nicolas Cage one day play the biggest and baddest vampire of all - Dracula. Come later this week, those desires will finally be granted with Renfield (2023), a new modern-day take on the iconic literary villain that looks at things from a completely new perspective.

As the title implies, the new film from director Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War) will primarily follow the henchman character of Renfield, who's essentially the Igor to Count Dracula's Doctor Frankenstein. In the original Bram Stoker story, Renfield was an insect-devouring madman who would bring Dracula various victims in exchange for the promise of eternal life. Renfield asks a more relatable version of the character questions of morality, with him ultimately deciding that he no longer wants to live a life of servitude to an immortal monster.

The mere prospect of Nicolas Cage playing Dracula is already more than enough to get movie fans interested, but the added cast featuring Nicholas Holt and Awkwafina makes the new horror-comedy a must-see. Now only one question remains - How does one watch Renfield?

The official plot synopsis for Renfield reads as follows:

In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

When Is Renfield Coming to Movie Theaters?

Audiences everywhere will finally be able to sink their teeth into Renfield when the movie arrives in theaters on Friday, April 14, 2023. The film is a production of Universal Pictures, which feels remarkably appropriate given the studio is so well-known for its classic monster characters like The Wolfman, Frankenstein, and the remarkably influential 1931 Dracula film that starred the incredible Bela Lugosi.

Is Renfield Going to Be Streaming Online?

Not right away, no. Being a Universal production, Peacock is the most likely home for Renfield should it get a streaming release after its theatrical run concludes, but this hasn't officially been announced yet. Peacock is technically available for free, but most of its higher-profile movies and shows are locked behind a premium subscription, and that's likely the case for Renfield should it come to the service. Currently, there are two premium subscription plans available. The base Premium plan costs $4.99 USD per month and comes complete with Peacock's entire catalog, live sports and events, current NBC and Bravo programming, and over fifty channels all with limited ads. The Premium Plus plan costs. $9.99 USD per month and removes most ads (outside of live television), allows downloading of select titles for offline use, and give you access to your local NBC News Channel.

Watch the Renfield Trailer

The first trailer for Renfield was released on January 5, 2023, and opens up with a neurotic Renfield (Nicholas Holt) barging into a therapy session, claiming that he wants to leave a toxic relationship. The other therapy members naturally assume he's trying to evade an abusive boss or partner, but it becomes clear that Renfield plight is much more supernatural in nature. Doomed with an ever-persistent conscience for delivering innocent victims to a blood-craving menace, Renfield finds some solace when he uses the powers gifted to him by Dracula to fend off a gang of violent robbers. It's then Renfield meets a police officer by the name of Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina), and that's what finally inspires the thrall to forsake his master and be his own person. Now the main problem for Renfield is telling his immortal and all-powerful boss that he's quitting.

More Vampire Comedies That You Can Watch Right Now

Vampire's Kiss (1988)

Image via Hemdale Film Corporation

Though critics weren't too ecstatic over Nic Cage's first outing as a vampire, Vampire's Kiss has since been reclaimed as a cult classic. Almost all of that can be attributed to Cage's absolutely mesmerizing performance, being over-the-top and ridiculous in all the best ways. The rest of the film could essentially be described as American Psycho (2000) with a vampire (or at least someone who thinks he's turning into a vampire), with a remarkably cruel executive becoming more and more unhinged as his belief in turning into a vampire grows more and more prevalent.

Dracula: Dead and Loving It (1995)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The last film to be directed by comedy icon Mel Brooks, Dracula: Dead and Loving It isn't his best parody, but Mel Brooks at his worst is still pretty darn funny. Starring Brooks himself as Professor Van Helsing and The Naked Gun trilogy star Leslie Nielsen as the vampiric count, it's a meta-comedic look at the Dracula story that still represents a one-of-a-kind union between two legendary comedic performers. Dracula: Dead and Loving It is currently available to rent from most online rental services.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

Image via Madman Entertainment

Most are familiar with the Emmy Award-winning show of the same name, but the original What We Do in the Shadows film is just as hysterical, if not more. A mockumentary that centers around a group of vampires living in a New Zealand flat, the cult-classic favorite served as a breakout film for filmmakers and stars Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. If you love the show, you'll also love the movie. What We Do in the Shadows is currently available to rent from most online rental services.

