Editor's Note: The following contains mentions of sexual harassment and assault that some readers may find disturbing.Yet another significant celebrity has become the subject of international controversy due to a new documentary exposé titled Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches.

Produced by the prominent British news network Channel 4, Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches makes several allegations of sexual harassment, rape, and more against the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor. Though Brand quickly took to social media to deny what he called "astonishing" criminal allegations, that didn't stop several publications from publishing the claims in addition to Channel 4's documentary. While Brand has faced controversy before (as the documentary extensively explores), the accusations raised here could result in legal action far beyond a damaged celebrity career.

We will once again warn that Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches is a documentary that discusses the claims of sexual assault and harassment in extensive and graphic length. For that reason, we're going to once again give a word of caution to readers who find such descriptions disturbing. That said, if you would like to watch Channel 4's exposé in its entirety to get the full picture of what will undoubtedly be another long celebrity controversy, here is how you can watch Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches.

When Was Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches Released?

Channel 4 aired Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches on September 16, and quickly garnered international attention from media outlets despite premiering exclusively in the United Kingdom. Again, Russell Brand himself preemptively denied the allegations on September 15, even appearing for a London comedy show the very same day the documentary was released. The stand-up comedian's remaining tour shows have since been placed on hold.

Is Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches Available to Stream?

Those in the UK who missed the live television premiere can watch Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches on Channel 4's official website. Though accessing the documentary does require a Channel 4 account, the special is entirely free to watch for viewers in the United Kingdom. Those outside the UK cannot watch the special, as accessing Channel 4's streaming content requires being located in either the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland.

When Will Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches Release in the United States?

Plans for an international release of Russell Brand: In Plan Sight: Dispatches has not been announced by Channel 4 at this time, but given how influential the documentary has proven, distribution of it to territories outside the UK is undoubtedly possible. Brand's explosive popularity in the United States makes the possibility of a domestic release even more likely.

Who Is Russell Brand?

For those unfamiliar with the actor and comedian, Russell Brand began his rise to stardom began with a career as a stand-up comedian in his home country of England during the early 2000s. He quickly became known for his carefree rock star persona and his unapologetic public antics. These antics included streaking in public squares and urinating near pedestrians.

Brand's rising popularity reached its apex when he became involved in feature films. His breakout role came when he portrayed Aldous Snow in the smash-hit Jason Segel comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall. After that, Brand also played prominent characters in films like Bedtime Stories, Get Him to the Greek, and the Despicable Me franchise. Brand's popularity also led to him getting several hosting gigs, becoming a presenter on the UK's version of Big Brother as well as with his own late-night talk show on FX titled Brand X.

Since his popularity peaked in the early 2000s, Brand became less prevalent in the public eye. Apart from being an ensemble cast member in Death on the Nile and having a brief cameo appearance in Minions: The Rise of Gru, Brand's film and television work has slowed down quite a bit. In recent years, Brand has instead spent much of his time as a political activist on his YouTube channel and other social media accounts, where he promotes various conspiracy theories and criticizes the mainstream media.

What Is Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches About?

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches follows several women as they share their serious allegations against the actor and comedian. The identity of four of these women remained anonymous, with one claiming she was as young as 16 years old when her problematic relationship with Brand began. In addition to the allegations of sexual promiscuity, the documentary also touches on Brand's past industry controversies, such as being fired by MTV and his prank call stunt with actor Andrew Sachs.

Other Documentaries About Celebrity Misconduct

The severe charges raised against Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches is not the first time a prominent celebrity has been accused of serious crimes, and it likely won't be the last. Despite apparent signals being flown with major incidents like the downfalls of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and others, it's more clear than ever that even the most beloved public figures are not immune from criticism. The below documentaries make that fact even more evident.

Untouchable (2019): Speaking of Harvey Weinstein, Untouchable shows how one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood became a convicted rapist. Not only did the bombshell accounts from dozens of women in and out of the entertainment industry corroborate Weinstein's long history of sexual abuse, but the producer's downfall is also widely credited with starting the "Me Too" and "Time's Up" movements, where other abuse victims finally felt comfortable sharing their own stories of abuse from prominent people in positions of power. Untouchable is available to stream on Hulu.

House of Hammer (2022): Call Me by Your Name star Armie Hammer (who coincidentally starred alongside Russell Brand in Death on the Nile) also became embroiled in international controversy due to texts he allegedly sent that codified domestic abuse. These allegations are explored in the docuseries House of Hammer, which not only shines a light on Hammer's controversies but also the entirety of the wealthy Hammer family he's a member of. House of Hammer is available to stream on Max and Discovery+.

Depp v Heard (2023): One of the more prevalent celebrity controversies of recent years was undoubtedly the courtroom drama between Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp and Aquaman star Amber Heard. The Netflix documentary Depp v Heard explores the media circus generated by the trial where the former husband and wife detail allegations of abuse against the other. Depp v Heard is available to stream on Netflix.

