British rom-coms have a long and storied history dating back to the early days of cinema. In recent years, a new generation of British rom-coms has emerged, redefining the genre for a modern audience.

One movie making headlines in the British rom-com scene is Rye Lane. Directed by Raine Allen-Miller, the movie follows two 20-something-year-olds who are currently not having the best moments in their love lives. Starring Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson, Rye Lane is a breath of fresh air that brings new life to a beloved, feel-good cinematic tradition.

Here’s where you can catch Rye Lane.

Is Rye Lane Streaming Online?

Good news! Rye Lane will be available for online streaming.

The film was first shown to the public on January 23, 2023, during its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023. Later, it had a UK premiere on March 8, 2023, at Peckhamplex with a red carpet event. This was soon followed by a theatrical in the United Kingdom on March 17, 2023, by Searchlight Pictures.

When Can You Stream Rye Lane?

Mark your calendars. Rye Lane is set for a digital release in the United States and internationally on 31 March 2023.

Where Can You Stream Rye Lane?

You catch the British rom-com on Hulu. If you don’t have a Hulu subscription yet, no worries! Hulu offers a variety of subscription options that cater to a diverse range of entertainment needs.

With their ad-supported plan, you can enjoy access to their streaming library with ads for just $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. But if you're someone who doesn't fancy watching ads, you can choose to subscribe to their Hulu (No Ads) plan for $14.99 per month. You can watch most of the same movies and TV shows without any interruptions from ad breaks.

Plus, you get to switch plans and add-ons at any time. Hulu has partner add-ons that you can add to an eligible plan, such as ESPN+ for $9.99/month and Disney+ (With Ads) for $2.00/month* (terms apply). You also have premium add-ons such as HBO Max ($14.99/month), SHOWTIME ($10.99/month), and more.

Can You Watch Rye Lane Without Hulu?

Rye Lane is also available online for audiences outside the United States. The movie will make its international release on the Disney+ Star platform, premiering on March 31, 2023, as well.

As for those in the US without a Hulu subscription, there is currently no other way to watch the romantic comedy. Looking back at other releases from Searchlight Pictures and Hulu, you'll see that films like Fresh and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande were not made available on any other platform besides Hulu in the US.

Is There a Trailer for Rye Lane?

The trailer for Rye Lane was released on March 20, 2023, on Searchlight Pictures' YouTube channel.

Below is the official synopsis for Rye Lane:

“From breakout director Raine Allen-Miller, Rye Lane is a romantic comedy that stars Vivian Oparah (Class, The Rebel) and David Jonsson (Industry, Deep State), as Yas and Dom, two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, who connect over the course of an eventful day in South London - helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.”

What Is Rye Lane About?

Rye Lane is a heartwarming romantic comedy that centers around the lives of two 20-something Londoners, Dom and Yas. Their paths cross in the most unlikely way imaginable - with Dom inconsolably crying in a bathroom stall, bracing himself for a difficult dinner with his ex who betrayed him with his best friend. But fate intervenes in the form of Yas, who decides to help Dom by becoming his impromptu date for the night.

What follows is a day of unpredictable and delightful adventures, as the pair explore Peckham together, singing their hearts out at karaoke bars and frolicking in playgrounds. As they journey through the city, they begin to rediscover themselves and open up to the possibility of love once again.

Rye Lane is a testament to the power of connection, even in the most challenging of circumstances. It's a feel-good story that showcases the resilience of the human spirit and how the right person can come into your life when you least expect it. So sit back, relax, and prepare to be enchanted by this delightful tale of love, friendship, and the joys of living in the moment.

